Worldwide Pharmacogenomics Industry To 2030 - Featuring 23andMe, Abbott Laboratories & Admera Health Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pharmacogenomics Market 2020-2030 by Service (Genotyping, SNP, Diagnostics), Technology (PCR, Microarray, Sequencing, Electrophoresis, MS), Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacogenomics market will reach $12.83 billion by 2030, growing by 8.1% annually over 2020-2030 driven by increase in adoption of personalized medicine and surge in usage of pharmacogenomics for drug discovery and development amid COVID-19 pandemic.Highlighted with 88 tables and 83 figures, this 181-page report "Global Pharmacogenomics Market 2020-2030 by Service (Genotyping, SNP, Diagnostics), Technology (PCR, Microarray, Sequencing, Electrophoresis, MS), Application, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global pharmacogenomics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global pharmacogenomics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Service, Technology, Application, End User, and Region. Based on Service, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Genotyping

SNP Identification

Diagnostics

Other Services

Based on Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Electrophoresis

Mass Spectrometry

Other Technologies

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Neurology/Psychiatry

Cardiovascular

Pain Management

Other Applications

Based on End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hospitals and Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Russia , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) South America ( Brazil , Chile , Argentina , Rest of South America )

( , , , Rest of ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Service, Technology, and Application over the forecast years are also included.The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global pharmacogenomics market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions. Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

23andMe, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Admera Health, LLC

Agena Biosciences, Inc.

Astra Zeneca PLC

Bayer AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cancer Genetics, Inc.

Dynamic DNA Laboratories

Empire Genomics LLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

geneOmbio Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Oneome LLC

Opko Health, Inc.

Pathway Genomics Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transgenomic, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 1.1.1 Industry Definition 1.1.2 Research Scope 1.2 Research Methodology 1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 1.2.2 Market Assumption 1.2.3 Secondary Data 1.2.4 Primary Data 1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 1.2.7 Research Limitations 1.3 Executive Summary 2 Market Overview and Dynamics2.1 Market Size and Forecast 2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market 2.2 Major Growth Drivers 2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 3 Segmentation of Global Market by Service3.1 Market Overview by Service 3.2 Genotyping 3.3 SNP Identification 3.4 Diagnostics 3.5 Other Services 4 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology4.1 Market Overview by Technology 4.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) 4.3 Microarray 4.4 Sequencing 4.5 Electrophoresis 4.6 Mass Spectrometry 4.7 Other Technologies 5 Segmentation of Global Market by Application5.1 Market Overview by Application 5.2 Oncology 5.3 Infectious Diseases 5.4 Neurology/Psychiatry 5.5 Cardiovascular 5.6 Pain Management 5.7 Other Applications 6 Segmentation of Global Market by End User6.1 Market Overview by End User 6.2 Hospitals and Clinics 6.3 Pharmaceutical Companies 6.4 Research Institutes 7 Segmentation of Global Market by Region7.1 Geographic Market Overview 2019-2030 7.2 North America Market 2019-2030 by Country 7.2.1 Overview of North America Market 7.2.2 U.S. 7.2.3 Canada 7.2.4 Mexico 7.3 European Market 2019-2030 by Country 7.3.1 Overview of European Market 7.3.2 Germany 7.3.3 UK 7.3.4 France 7.3.5 Spain 7.3.6 Italy 7.3.7 Russia 7.3.8 Rest of European Market 7.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2019-2030 by Country 7.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market 7.4.2 Japan 7.4.3 China 7.4.4 Australia 7.4.5 India 7.4.6 South Korea 7.4.7 Rest of APAC Region 7.5 South America Market 2019-2030 by Country 7.5.1 Argentina 7.5.2 Brazil 7.5.3 Chile 7.5.4 Rest of South America Market 7.6 MEA Market 2019-2030 by Country 7.6.1 UAE 7.6.2 Saudi Arabia 7.6.3 South Africa 7.6.4 Other National Markets 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Overview of Key Vendors 8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A 8.3 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management9.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market 9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs) For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zhlshz

