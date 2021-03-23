Worldwide Pharmaceutical Excipients Industry To 2027 - Shifting Focus Of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies To Emerging Countries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product; Functionality; Type of Formulation and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global pharmaceutical excipients market is expected to reach US$ 9,873.53 million by 2027 from US$ 6,521.74 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pharmaceutical excipients market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.Based on product, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and others products. In 2019, the organic chemicals segment held the largest market share, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the rise in the use of organic chemicals in various formulations in the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.Driving factors, such as surge in generics market and growth of the pharmaceutical market backed by multi-functional excipients, are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, cost and time intensive drug development process is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.The coronavirus pandemic is estimated to have significant impact on the pharmaceutical excipients market. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies around the globe are engaged in the development of vaccines for coronavirus. However, this shift of focus is anticipated to have a negative impact on the other segments of the market. Also, disruptions in supply chain caused due to halt in global operations are projected to have an adverse impact on the market.DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Roquette Freres; Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.; BASF SE; Evonik Industries AG; Associated British Foods Plc; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Lubrizol Corporation; Croda International Plc; and DFE Pharma are among the prominent players operating in pharmaceutical excipients market.The market players are focused toward bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June, 2020, Evonik launched RESOMER Precise platform of custom functional excipients to precisely control the release profile of parenteral drug products. Such developments are expected to help the market growth during the forecast period. Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Research Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - By Product1.3.2 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - By Functionality1.3.3 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - By Type of Formulation1.3.4 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - By Geography 2. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America- PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East & Africa4.2.5 South & Central America4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Surge In Generics Market5.1.2 Growth of the Pharmaceutical Market Backed By Multi-Functional Excipients5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Cost and Time Intensive Drug Development Process5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Shifting Focus of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Companies to Emerging Countries5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rising Demand and Emphasis on Co-Processed Excipients5.4.2 Improving Excipient Capabilities due to Nanotechnology5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.3 ORGANIC CHEMICALS7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Organic Chemicals: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)7.3.3 INORGANIC CHEMICALS7.3.3.1 Overview7.3.3.2 Inorganic Chemicals: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)7.3.4 OTHER PRODUCTS7.3.4.1 Overview7.3.4.2 Other Products: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 8. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- By Functionality8.1 Overview8.2 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Share, by Functionality, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.3 FILLERS AND DILUENTS8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Fillers and Diluents: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.4 SUSPENDING AND VISCOSITY AGENTS8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Suspending and Viscosity Agents: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.5 COATING AGENTS8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Coating Agents: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.6 BINDERS8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Binders: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.7 PRESERVATIVES8.7.1 Overview8.7.2 Preservatives: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.8 EMULSIFYING AGENTS8.8.1 Overview8.8.2 Emulsifying Agents: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.9 OTHER FUNCTIONALITIES8.9.1 Overview8.9.2 Other Functionalities: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 9. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- By Type of Formulation9.1 Overview9.2 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Share, by Type of Formulation, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.3 ORAL FORMULATIONS9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Oral Formulations: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)9.4 TOPICAL FORMULATIONS9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Topical Formulations: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)9.5 PARENTERAL FORMULATIONS9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Parenteral Formulations: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)9.6 OTHER FORMULATIONS9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Other Formulations: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 10. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 North America: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market10.2 Europe: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market10.3 Asia Pacific: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market10.4 Middle East & Africa: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market10.5 South and Central America: Pharmaceutical Excipients Market 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe (EU): Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market- Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Developments12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Roquette Freres13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 BASF SE13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Evonik13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Associated British Foods plc13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Archer Daniels Midland Company13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 Lubrizol Corporation13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 DFE Pharma13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 Croda International plc13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix14.1 About the Publisher14.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxetk

