Worldwide Pharmaceutical Contract Research Services Industry Report To 2030

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Research Services Market by Scale of Operation, Target Therapeutic Areas and Key Geographies and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on contract service providers engaged in discovery, preclinical and clinical research of small molecule drugs. The study features in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

Small molecule drugs account for nearly 90% of the contemporary therapeutics pipeline. In 2020, the US FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research approved 35 small molecule drugs, representing 66% of the total number of new molecular entities (NMEs) clearing regulatory review in the same year. It is worth highlighting that the process of drug development, beginning from the discovery of a pharmacological lead to the commercialization of a clinically validated product, takes around 10-15 years. Moreover, drug discovery and clinical research are capital intensive processes, which, on average, require investments in the range of USD 4-10 billion. Further, it is a well-known fact that only a small proportion of lead molecules that are shortlisted for further investigation during the discovery phase, actually make it into the clinical phase, and an even lesser number of product candidates enter the market. Therefore, to optimize on internal resource utilization and save costs, innovator companies in the pharmaceutical industry are increasingly outsourcing various aspects of their discovery-stage operations to specialty contract research organizations (CROs).

Modern CROs offer a plethora of pharmaceutical discovery (such as target discovery & validation, hit identification (using strategies such as high-throughput screening, fragment-based screening, virtual screening, knowledge-based screening and DNA-encoded libraries), and lead generation / optimization) and product development related services, leveraging a variety of advanced technologies to cater to the evolving needs of sponsors / clients. As indicated earlier, engaging third party service providers offers both time and cost related benefits to drug / therapy developers. Currently, over 500 companies / organization claim to be actively providing contract research services for small molecule drugs. In the recent past, many of the service providers in this domain forged strategic alliances and / or acquired other players, in order to further enhance their respective service portfolios and thereby, consolidate their presence in the industry. The aforementioned developments may be attributed to the growing preference for one-stop-shops among sponsor companies, and the gradual acceptance of outsourcing as a viable and beneficial operating model. Based on prevalent trends and projections of how the pharmaceutical pipeline is likely to evolve over the coming years, we believe that demand for pharmaceutical CROs is going to grow at a steady pace. Consequently, the small molecule drug discovery and development services market is anticipated to witness consistent growth till 2030.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering contract research services for small molecules?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity observed within this domain?

What are the likely future trends in contract research services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What is the total cost of ownership required to set up a pharmaceutical contract research organization?

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the pharmaceutical services market, highlighting the contributions of CROs, along with information on their year of establishment, company size, scale of operation (discovery, preclinical and clinical), location of headquarters, type(s) of services offered (target discovery & validation, hit identification, hit-to-lead & lead generation, lead optimization, bioanalytical studies, other preclinical services, clinical trials related services, consulting and regulatory affairs management), hit identification strategy used (high-throughput screening, fragment based screening, virtual screening (structure based virtual screening, ligand based virtual screening and unspecified virtual screening), knowledge based screening, DNA Encoded Library (DEL) based screening and others), type of business model (fee-for-service and full time equivalent) and target therapeutic area.

Elaborate profiles of prominent CROs engaged in offering pharmaceutical related services. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), service portfolio and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An insightful competitiveness analysis, highlighting prominent pharmaceutical contract service providers based on supplier strength (considering a company's years of experience), and service strength (which takes into account the service offerings, scale of operation, hit identification strategies and subject specific agreements).

An analysis of the recent collaborations (signed since 2018) focused on the CROs offering pharmaceutical related services, based on various parameters, such as year of agreement, type of agreement, scale of operation and target therapeutic area.

A detailed analysis of the various mergers and acquisitions that have taken place in this domain, during the period 2018-2021. It is worth mentioning that the data captured during our research was analyzed based on multiple parameters, such as year, type of acquisition and geographical location of the companies.

A region-wise, detailed analysis of the total cost of ownership for a pharmaceutical contract research service provider. It features an informed estimate of direct and indirect expenses taking into consideration close to 100 relevant parameters over a span of 20 years.

A case study on the current market landscape of biopharmaceutical contract research service providers, including information on the year of establishment, company size, scale of operation and type of services offered.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION3.1. Chapter Overview3.2. Overview of Drug Development3.3. Drug Discovery Process3.3.1. Target Identification3.3.2. Target Discovery and Validation3.3.3. Hit Generation3.3.3.1. High-Throughput Screening3.3.3.2. Fragment-based Screening3.3.3.3. Virtual Screening3.3.3.4. DNA-Encoded Libraries Screening3.3.4. Hit-to-Lead and Lead Generation3.3.5. Lead Optimization3.4. Challenges Associated with Small Molecule Discovery3.5. Need for Outsourcing Drug Discovery Operations3.6 Guidelines for Selecting a Contract Research Service Provider3.7. Concluding Remarks

4. PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT RESEARCH SERVICE PROVIDERS: MARKET LANDSCAPE4.1. Chapter Overview4.2. Pharmaceutical Contract Research Service Providers: List of Industry Players4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size4.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation4.2.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters4.2.5. Analysis by Company Size and Scale of Operation4.2.6. Analysis by Types of Services Offered4.2.7. Analysis by Location of Headquarters and Types of Services Offered4.2.8. Analysis by Hit Identification Strategy Used4.2.9. Analysis by Type of Business Model 4.2.10. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

5. COMPANY PROFILES5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. Pharmaceutical Contract Research Service Providers in North America5.2.1. Albany Molecular Research (AMRI)5.2.1.1. Company Overview5.2.1.2. Financial Information5.2.1.3. Service Portfolio5.2.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.2.2. BioDuro5.2.2.1. Company Overview5.2.2.2. Service Portfolio5.2.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.2.3. BOC Sciences5.2.3.1. Company Overview5.2.3.2. Service Portfolio5.2.3.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.2.4. Catalent Pharma5.2.4.1. Company Overview5.2.4.2. Financial Information5.2.4.3. Service Portfolio5.2.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.2.5. Charles River Laboratories5.2.5.1. Company Overview5.2.5.2. Financial Information5.2.5.3. Service Portfolio5.2.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.2.6. ChemDiv5.2.6.1. Company Overview5.2.6.2. Service Portfolio5.2.6.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.2.7. Covance5.2.7.1. Company Overview5.2.7.2. Financial Information5.2.7.3. Service Portfolio5.2.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.2.8. Medpace5.2.8.1. Company Overview5.2.8.2. Financial Information5.2.8.3. Service Portfolio5.2.8.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.2.9. QPS5.2.9.1. Company Overview5.2.9.2. Service Portfolio5.2.9.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.3. Pharmaceutical Contract Research Service Providers in Europe5.3.1. Concept Life Sciences5.3.1.1. Company Overview5.3.1.2. Service Portfolio5.3.1.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.3.2. Evotec5.3.2.1. Company Overview5.3.2.2. Financial Information5.3.2.3. Service Portfolio5.3.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.4. Pharmaceutical Contract Research Service Providers in Asia-Pacific5.4.1. ChemPartner5.4.1.1. Company Overview5.4.1.2. Financial Information5.4.1.3. Service Portfolio5.4.1.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.4.2. Pharmaron5.4.2.1. Company Overview5.4.2.2. Service Portfolio5.4.2.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.4.3. Syngene5.4.3.1. Company Overview5.4.3.2. Financial Information5.4.3.3. Service Portfolio5.4.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.4.4. Torrent Pharma5.4.4.1. Company Overview5.4.4.2. Financial Information5.4.4.3. Service Portfolio5.4.4.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.4.5. WuXi AppTec5.4.5.1. Company Overview5.4.5.2. Financial Information5.4.5.3. Service Portfolio5.4.5.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. Methodology6.3. Key Parameters6.4. Company Competitiveness Analysis: Pharmaceutical Contract Research Service Providers6.4.1. Pharmaceutical Contract Research Service Providers based in North America6.4.2. Pharmaceutical Contract Research Service Providers based in Europe6.4.3. Pharmaceutical Contract Research Service Providers based in Asia- Pacific and Rest of the World

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. Partnership Models7.3. Pharmaceutical Contract Research Service Providers: List of Partnerships and Collaborations7.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership7.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership7.3.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation7.3.4. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area7.3.5. Analysis by Year of Partnership and Type of Partner7.3.6. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Partner7.3.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships7.3.8. Regional Analysis7.3.8.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements

8. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS8.1. Chapter Overview8.2. Merger and Acquisition Models8.3. Pharmaceutical Contract Research Service Providers: Mergers and Acquisitions8.3.1. Analysis by Year of Acquisition8.3.2. Analysis by Geography8.3.3. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Deals8.4. Analysis by Key Value Drivers8.4.1. Mergers and Acquisitions: Analysis by Key Value Drivers8.5. Valuation Analysis: Acquisition Deal Multiples8.5.1. Prominent Acquirers: Analysis by Number of Acquisitions

9. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

10. TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP IN PHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATION10.1. Chapter Overview10.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology10.3. Output

11. CASE STUDY: BIOPHARMACEUTICAL CONTRACT RESEARCH SERVICES MARKET

12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

13. CONCLUDING REMARKS

14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

