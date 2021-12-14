Worldwide Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Industry To 2026 - Growing Need For Cell And Gene Therapies Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market Research Report by Service, End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

he Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market size was estimated at USD 99,447.97 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 107,614.57 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% reaching USD 162,698.32 million by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market, including AbbVie, Inc., Aenova Group GmbH, Almac Group, AMRI Global, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, Cambrex Corporation, Catalent, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Delwis Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Famar Health Care Services, Fareva, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Lonza Group AG, Pfizer Inc., Recipharm AB, Serum Institute of India Ltd., Siegfried Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Rising demand for generics and biological therapies5.2.2. Increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D5.2.3. Increasing number of CDMOs and rising investments in advanced manufacturing technologies by CDMOs5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Introduction of serialization5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Increasing focus on nuclear medicine and specialty drugs5.4.2. Growing need for cell and gene therapies5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Variable trade policies between countries 6. Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market, by Service6.1. Introduction6.2. Biologics Manufacturing Services6.2.1. Biologics API Manufacturing Services6.2.2. Biologics FDF Manufacturing Services6.3. Drug Development Services6.4. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Services6.4.1. Pharmaceutical API Manufacturing6.4.1.1. Capsule Manufacturing Services6.4.1.2. Oral Liquid Manufacturing Services6.4.1.3. Parenteral/Injectable Manufacturing Services6.4.1.4. Tablet Manufacturing Services6.4.2. Pharmaceutical FDF Manufacturing6.5. Secondary Packaging Services 7. Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market, by End-user7.1. Introduction7.2. Big Pharma7.3. Generic Pharmaceutical Companies7.4. Small & Mid-Size Pharma 8. Americas Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. South Korea9.10. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Pharmaceutical Contract Development & Manufacturing Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Quadrant11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. AbbVie, Inc.12.2. Aenova Group GmbH12.3. Almac Group12.4. AMRI Global12.5. C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG12.6. Cambrex Corporation12.7. Catalent, Inc.12.8. Danaher Corporation12.9. Delwis Healthcare Pvt Ltd.12.10. Evonik Industries AG12.11. Famar Health Care Services12.12. Fareva12.13. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited12.14. Lonza Group AG12.15. Pfizer Inc.12.16. Recipharm AB12.17. Serum Institute of India Ltd.12.18. Siegfried Holding AG12.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.12.20. Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG 13. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6j26nh

