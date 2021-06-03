Worldwide Pet Food Industry To 2026 - Leading Players Include Mars Petcare, Nestle Purina Pet Care And Hill's Pet Nutrition

DUBLIN, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet food market reached a value of US$ 108 Billion in 2020. Over the years, the growing number of pet-owners has resulted in an extensive demand for pet food. Research and studies conducted by the manufacturers have also increased their knowledge of pet nutrition. In-line with this, they are now offering products which ensure palatability and meet the nutritional requirements of pets.

Moreover, several pet food associations and federations have introduced strict legislation for the manufacturers to produce safe and high-quality pet food. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pet food market to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

As pet food helps in combating skin allergies and infections as well as improving the overall health and life expectancy of pets, the owners are increasingly looking for pet food products that address these health concerns. Manufacturers are also introducing products specific to the breed, age and size of pets in smaller, disposable, single-serve containers in order to offer convenience to both the pets and owners. Apart from this, pet food companies are developing organic variants which are made using ingredients that are grown without the use of pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, hormones or antibiotics. This has increased consumer's interest in natural formulations, thereby increasing the potential of the companies to further diversify their offerings.

Competitive Landscape:The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Mars Petcare Inc.

Nestle Purina Pet Care

Hill's Pet Nutrition

The J.M. Smucker Company

