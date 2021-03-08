Worldwide PET Bottle Industry To 2026 - Players Include Rexam, Berry Global & Graham Packaging Company Among Others

DUBLIN, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "PET Bottle Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PET bottle market reached a volume of 13.1 Million Tons in 2020. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) refers to a thermoplastic polymer resin of the polyester family which is widely used for manufacturing plastic bottles. In comparison with PP, HDPE and PVC bottles, PET bottles are more durable, transparent, lightweight, non-reactive, cost-effective and thermally stable. Moreover, they are environment-friendly and can be recycled repeatedly which further reduces their manufacturing cost. Primarily used in the packaging of drinking water and beverages, PET bottles are also gaining prominence as a packaging solution for salad dressings, household cleaners, medicines, dish detergents and mouthwashes. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global PET bottle market to exhibit moderate growth in the next few years. Global PET Bottle Market Drivers:

The rising trend of westernization, inflating disposable incomes and altering food patterns of consumers have increased the demand for bottled beverages, particularly in developing countries like India and China . Additionally, hectic lifestyles have enabled consumers to opt for on-the-go beverages.

and . Additionally, hectic lifestyles have enabled consumers to opt for on-the-go beverages. Due to their flexibility, PET bottles can be molded into numerous shapes to improve their appearance and utility. For brand differentiation, manufacturers are focusing on unique packaging and different-sized packs which are spurring the demand for PET bottles with customized shapes, colors and designs.

Advancements in technology have created a positive outlook for the PET bottle market. For instance, manufacturers have introduced a plasma-based coating which makes PET bottles more impervious in nature. Apart from this, they have also started utilizing silver to increase the product shelf life.

Recent changes in packaging regulations of various countries have also influenced the PET bottles industry. For example, in line with the new German Packaging Act, manufacturers are inventing new interior coating processes like FreshSafe PET that makes bottle-to-bottle recycling possible. Moreover, the concept of InnoPET FormFill, which molds and fills plastic containers in one step, has received positive response as it reduces total energy consumption, occupies less space and increases savings in comparison with BloFill systems.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the PET bottle industry has been examined along with detailed profiles of the major players operating in the market. Some of the leading players are:

Amcor Limited

Cospack America Corporation

BERICAP GmbH & Co. KG

Rexam, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc

Graham Packaging Company Inc.

Container Corporation of Canada

Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.

Constar Internationals, Inc.

Alpha Packaging

Alpack Plastics

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

Resilux NV

Key Questions Answered in This Report1. What was the global PET bottle market size in 2019?2. What will be the PET bottle market outlook in the coming years?3. What are the major PET bottle industry trends?4. What are the major PET bottle industry drivers?5. Who are the leading PET bottle industry players?6. Which is the largest regional PET bottle market?7. What will be the PET bottle industry growth rate during the next five years (2020-2025)?8. What are the leading distribution channels in the PET bottle market?9. What is the key technology type used for manufacturing PET bottles?10. What is the major end use of the PET bottle market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global PET Bottles Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Capacity5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel5.6 Market Breakup by Color5.7 Market Breakup by Technology Type5.8 Market Breakup by End-Use5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Capacity6.1 High6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Medium6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Low6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel7.1 Business to Business7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Retail7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Breakup by Type7.2.2.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets7.2.2.1.1 Market Trends7.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.2 Convenience Stores7.2.2.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.3 Online7.2.2.3.1 Market Trends7.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast7.2.2.4 Others7.2.2.4.1 Market Trends7.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Color8.1 Transparent8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Coloured8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Technology Type9.1 Stretch Blow Molding9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Injection Molding9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Extrusion Blow Molding9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Thermoforming9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Others9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End-Use10.1 Packaged Water10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Carbonated Soft Drinks (CSD's)10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Food Bottles and Jars10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Non-Food Bottles and Jars10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Fruit Juice10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Beer10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast10.7 Others10.7.1 Market Trends10.7.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Europe11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Asia Pacific11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Middle East and Africa11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Value Chain Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Raw Material Suppliers13.3 Manufacturers13.4 Distributors13.5 Exporters13.6 Retailers13.7 End-Users 14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Price Analysis15.1 Key Price Indicators15.2 Price Structure15.3 Price Trends 16 PET Bottle Manufacturing Process16.1 Product Overview16.2 Detailed Process Flow16.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved16.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 17 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved17.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures17.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures17.3 Plant Layout17.4 Plant Machinery17.5 Machinery Pictures17.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures17.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures17.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures17.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures17.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures17.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures17.12 Other Capital Investments 18 Loans and Financial Assistance 19 Project Economics19.1 Capital Cost of the Project19.2 Techno-Economic Parameters19.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain19.4 Taxation and Depreciation19.5 Income Projections19.6 Expenditure Projections19.7 Financial Analysis19.8 Profit Analysis 20 Competitive Landscape20.1 Market Structure20.2 Key Players20.3 Profiles of Key Players20.3.1 Amcor Limited20.3.2 Cospack America Corporation20.3.3 Bericap GmbH & Co. KG20.3.4 Rexam, Inc.20.3.5 Berry Global, Inc20.3.6 Graham Packaging Company Inc.20.3.7 Container Corporation of Canada20.3.8 Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd.20.3.9 Constar Internationals, Inc. 20.3.10 Alpha Packaging 20.3.11 Alpack Plastics 20.3.12 Plastipak Holdings, Inc. 20.3.13 Resilux NVFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l0nnhy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-pet-bottle-industry-to-2026---players-include-rexam-berry-global--graham-packaging-company-among-others-301242369.html

SOURCE Research and Markets