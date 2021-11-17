Worldwide Personal 3D Printers Industry To 2030 - Featuring EOS, GE Additive And Glowforge Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Personal 3D Printers Market By Type, Material, Technology, Additive Manufacturing Process and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global personal 3D printers market size was $1.69 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.44 billion by 2030, to register a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period.

3D printing is also known as additive printing technology, which allows manufacturers to build models using a variety of printing materials. Materials used for 3D printing include various types of polymers, metals, ceramics, and others. These printers feature extremely fine resin prints, utilizing a liquid base which is solidified using a UV light to create the solid objects. Personal 3D printers differ from professional-grade printers, in that they are much less expensive and the software needed to run them is much more user-friendly.The applications of 3D printers are developing rapidly as they can achieve greater speed with higher precision and finer resolution. These features combined have brought 3D printing technology on a verge of revolution where the market is ready to transform from niche status to becoming a feasible choice to traditional manufacturing process in various applications. Implementation of additive manufacturing would help industries improve the productivity of material by eliminating the wastage that occurs during production process. 3D printers finds its application in various industries namely education, entertainment, photography, architecture, fashion & jewelry, and others. The printing materials discussed in this report include various types of polymers, metals & alloys, ceramics, and others. The prominent factors that drive the growth of the personal 3D printers market include high demand for 3D printing in dental industry, government initiatives toward the adoption of 3D printing technology, and capability to offer customized products. However, lack of skilled labor hampers its adoption, which is expected to pose a major threat to the global personal 3D printers market. However, growing adoption of 3D printers in several industries is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market growth. The global personal 3D printers market is analyzed by type, material, technology, form, additive manufacturing process, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of material, it is analyzed across plastic (thermoplastics (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polylactic acid (PLA), nylon, and others) and photopolymers)), metal, ceramic, resins, and other. Based on technology, it is fragmented into fused deposition modeling (FDM), stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), continuous liquid interface production (CLIP), selective laser sintering (SLS), selective deposition lamination, multi jet fusion, polyjet, selective laser melting (SLM), and others.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key forces shaping analysis3.3. Patent analysis3.3.1. By region, 2012-20203.3.2. By applicant, 2012-20203.4. Covid-19 impact analysis3.4.1. COVID-19 outbreak3.4.2. Impact on market size3.4.3. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact3.4.4. Key player strategies3.4.5. Opportunity window3.4.6. Economic Impact3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Surging demand for 3D printing in dental industry3.5.1.2. Government initiatives toward the adoption of 3D printing technology3.5.1.3. Capability to offers customized products3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. Lack of skilled labor3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Growing adoption of 3D printers in several industries CHAPTER 4: PERSONAL 3D PRINTERS MARKET, BY TYPE4.1. Overview4.2. Hardware4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Software4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Services4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: PERSONAL 3D PRINTERS MARKET, BY MATERIAL USED5.1. Overview5.2. Plastic5.2.1. Thermoplastics5.2.1.1. Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)5.2.1.2. Polylactic Acid (PLA)5.2.1.3. Nylon5.2.1.4. Others5.2.2. Photopolymers5.2.3. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.2.4. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.5. Market analysis, by country5.3. Metal5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis, by country5.4. Ceramics5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis, by country5.5. Resins5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis, by country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: PERSONAL 3D PRINTERS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY CHAPTER 7: PERSONAL 3D PRINTERS MARKET, BY FORM7.1. Overview7.2. Filament7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis, by country7.3. Powder7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis, by country7.4. Liquids7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: PERSONAL 3D PRINTERS MARKET, BY ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING PROCESS8.1. Overview8.2. Material Extrusion8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.2.3. Market analysis, by country8.3. Powder Bed Fusion8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.3.3. Market analysis, by country8.4. Photopolymerization8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.4.3. Market analysis, by country8.5. Material Jetting8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.5.3. Market analysis, by country8.6. Sheet Lamination8.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities8.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region8.6.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 9: PERSONAL 3D PRINTERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION9.1. Overview9.2. Education9.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities9.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region9.2.3. Market analysis, by country9.3. Entertainment9.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities9.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region9.3.3. Market analysis, by country9.4. Photography9.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities9.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region9.4.3. Market analysis, by country9.5. Architecture9.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities9.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region9.5.3. Market analysis, by country9.6. Fashion & Jewelry9.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities9.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region9.6.3. Market analysis, by country9.7. Others9.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities9.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region9.7.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 10: SEMICONDUCTOR PACKAGING MAREKT, BY REGION CHAPTER 11: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE11.1. Introduction11.1.1. Market player positioning, 202011.2. Top winning strategies11.3. Product mapping of top 10 player11.4. Competitive dashboard11.5. Competitive heatmap CHAPTER 12: COMPANY PROFILES12.1. 3D Systems Corporation12.1.1. Company overview12.1.2. Key executives12.1.3. Company snapshot12.1.4. Operating business segments12.1.5. Product portfolio12.1.6. R&D expenditure12.1.7. Business performance12.1.8. Key strategic moves and developments12.2. EnvisionTEC GmbH (Desktop Metal, Inc.)12.2.1. Company overview12.2.2. Key executives12.2.3. Company snapshot12.2.4. Operating business segments12.2.5. Product portfolio12.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments12.3. EOS GmbH12.3.1. Company overview12.3.2. Key executives12.3.3. Company snapshot12.3.4. Operating business segments12.3.5. Product portfolio12.4. GE Additive (General Electric Company)12.4.1. Company overview12.4.2. Key executives12.4.3. Company snapshot12.4.4. Operating business segments12.4.5. Product portfolio12.4.6. R&D expenditure12.4.7. Business performance12.4.8. Key strategic moves and developments12.5. Glowforge, Inc.12.5.1. Company overview12.5.2. Key executives12.5.3. Company snapshot12.5.4. Operating business segments12.5.5. Product portfolio12.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments12.6. Optomec, Inc.12.6.1. Company overview12.6.2. Key executives12.6.3. Company snapshot12.6.4. Operating business segments12.6.5. Product portfolio12.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments12.7. Prodways Group12.7.1. Company overview12.7.2. Key executives12.7.3. Company snapshot12.7.4. Operating business segments12.7.5. Product portfolio12.7.6. R&D expenditure12.7.7. Business performance12.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments12.8. SLM Solutions Group AG12.8.1. Company overview12.8.2. Key executives12.8.3. Company snapshot12.8.4. Operating business segments12.8.5. Product portfolio12.8.6. Business performance12.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments12.9. Stratasys, Ltd.12.9.1. Company overview12.9.2. Key executives12.9.3. Company snapshot12.9.4. Operating business segments12.9.5. Product portfolio12.9.6. R&D expenditure12.9.7. Business performance12.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments12.10. The ExOne Company12.10.1. Company overview12.10.2. Key executives12.10.3. Company snapshot12.10.4. Operating business segments12.10.5. Product portfolio12.10.6. R&D expenditure12.10.7. Business performance12.10.8. Key strategic moves and developments

