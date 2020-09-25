Worldwide Pediatric Imaging Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers And Restraints

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pediatric Imaging Market By End Users, By Modality, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Pediatric Imaging Market size is expected to reach $10.9 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Pediatric imaging is diagnostic radiology concerned with children that represent particular age normalities and anomalies, rather than standard imaging techniques or the specific organ. In infants, children, neonates, and young adults (under 21 years of age) with acquired disorders, pediatric radiology is mainly responsible for advanced imaging care.

The key cause for the development of pediatric imaging is the rising frequency of diagnosis related to multiple disorders in children. In addition, rising demand for personalized testing is expected to also fuel growth in the global pediatric imaging industry. In addition, training sessions sponsored by government and private organizations focused on pediatric radiologist preparation and advancement is expected to also drive the growth of the pediatric imaging industry. The ultimate growth factor for the pediatric imaging market is expected to be rapid collaborations between manufacturers and research institutes. The less emphasis and lack of awareness on the pediatric imaging market may be the restraint.As imaging specialism continues to penetrate the global healthcare environment, the use of imaging continues to gain ground in diagnostic and medical imaging operations, particularly in pediatric care. Protecting newborn babies from experiencing injuries before or after birth has increased the need for radiology in pediatric diagnosis to use the subspecialty medical imaging science.Hospitals and children's specialty centers will continually install pediatric imaging equipment in the future to enhance the diagnosis of small children and babies. However, rising parental speculation about access to radiation tends to put pediatric images in a bad light. In addition, pediatric imaging curriculum remains young, and radiographers face difficulties in updating pediatric imaging techniques with the upgrades.With the sudden break of Covid-19 in late months of year 2019, the markets worldwide are unfortunately experiencing its grip. The suppliers and consumers of the products & Services are affected in a big way across the sectors resulting in declining revenues in last quarters of year 2019. The declining trend in market sizes is expected to not only sustain but will also amplify itself in year 2020 hugely disturbing the economies worldwide.Based on End Users, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers and Others. Based on Modality, the market is segmented into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography (CT), Ultrasound, X-ray and Others. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Companies Profiled:

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) (Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.)

Hitachi, Ltd.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Analogic Corporation (Altaris Capital Partners)

Esaote SpA

Unique Offerings from the Publisher:

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Geographical Expansions3.2.4 Business Unit Expansions3.2.5 Mergers & Acquisitions3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2015, Mar - 2020,Mar) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Pediatric Imaging Market by End Users4.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region4.2 Global Diagnostic Centers Market by Region4.3 Global Others Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Pediatric Imaging Market by Modality5.1 Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market by Region5.2 Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market by Region5.3 Global Ultrasound Market by Region5.4 Global X-ray Market by Region5.5 Global Other Modality Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Pediatric Imaging Market by Application6.1 Global Orthopedics Market by Region6.2 Global Gastroenterology Market by Region6.3 Global Cardiology Market by Region6.4 Global Oncology Market by Region6.5 Global Neurology Market by Region6.6 Global Others Market by Region Chapter 7. Global Pediatric Imaging Market by Region7.1 North America Pediatric Imaging Market7.2 Europe Pediatric Imaging Market7.3 Asia Pacific Pediatric Imaging Market7.4 LAMEA Pediatric Imaging Market Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)8.1.1 Company Overview8.1.2 Financial Analysis8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis8.1.4 Research & Development Expense8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:8.1.5.2 Approvals:8.1.6 SWOT Analysis8.2 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)8.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.8.4 Canon, Inc. (Canon Medical Systems Corporation)8.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group) (Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.)8.6 Hitachi, Ltd.8.7 Agfa-Gevaert Group8.8 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation8.9 Analogic Corporation (Altaris Capital Partners)8.10 Esaote SpAFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zg4szz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-pediatric-imaging-industry-to-2026---key-drivers-and-restraints-301138263.html

SOURCE Research and Markets