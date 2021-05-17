Worldwide Pea Milk Industry To 2027 - Increase In Number Of Consumers Allergic To Dairy Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pea Milk Market by Flavor, Packaging Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Dried peas or yellow peas are harder legume. Dried peas belong to the same family as beans and lentils but they are usually known as a separate group due to the ways in which they are prepared. Dried peas are generally produced by harvesting the peapods when they are fully mature and subsequently drying them. Once they are dried and the skins removed, they split naturally. Dried yellow peas are high in protein, exhibit low allergenic property, and are clean label.In the dairy industry, pea milk is one of the recent innovations wherein manufacturers are seeking for inexpensive solution to meet the growing demand for protein across the globe. Pea milk is extracted from yellow peas, and it constitutes the same amount of protein as delivered by cow milk and a lot more than that present in almond milk. The milk that is extracted from peas is cost-effective, offers original taste, and does not deliver strong flavor as other plant-based milk available in the market.The growth of the global pea milk market is attributed to increase in number of vegan & diet-conscious consumers across the globe. Furthermore, rise in issues of lactose intolerance fuels the demand for dairy-free or vegan food products. In addition, pea milk has been witnessing increased popularity in mature and emerging markets, owing to rise in number of people allergic to dairy products. Moreover, increase in health awareness and surge in disposable income have supplemented the pea milk market growth. Introduction of additional healthy ingredients by different market players further augments the growth of the market. However, fluctuation in prices of raw materials and high cost of plant-based milk extraction act as the major restraints of the global market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for dairy-free products by vegan population and introduction of new flavors & varieties of pea milk are anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the expansion of the global pea milk market. Furthermore, rise in acceptance of pea milk among consumers is anticipated to notably contribute toward the growth of the market during the forecast period.The global pea milk market is segmented into flavor, packaging type, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of flavor, it is classified into original, unsweetened, vanilla, and chocolate. Depending on packaging type, it is segregated into bottles, and aseptic cartons. In terms of distribution channel, it is fragmented into retail stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, E-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The players in the market have adopted product launch, acquisition, and collaboration as their key development strategies to increase profitability and strengthen their foothold in the competitive pea milk market. The key players profiled in the report include Sproud, Ripple Foods, Snappea Foods, Devon Garden Foods, Qwrkee, Freedom Foods, Vly Foods, Nestle SA, The Mighty Society, and DrinkStar. Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assist to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the pea milk industry.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segment1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Primary Research1.4.2. Secondary Research1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Key Findings of the Study Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Parent Peer Market Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Rise in Demand for Plant-Based Milk3.5.1.2. Increase in Disposable Income3.5.1.3. Growth in Vegan Population3.5.2. Restraint3.5.2.1. High Price of Plant-Based Products3.5.3. Opportunity3.5.3.1. Increase in Number of Consumers Allergic to Dairy Products3.6. COVID-19 Impact on Pea Milk Market Chapter 4: Global Pea Milk Market, by Flavor4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Original4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast4.2.3. Market Analysis by Country4.3. Unsweetened4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast4.3.3. Market Analysis by Country4.4. Vanilla4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast4.4.3. Market Analysis by Country4.5. Chocolate4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast4.5.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 5: Global Pea Milk Market, by Packaging Type5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Bottles5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast5.2.3. Market Analysis by Country5.3. Aseptic Cartons5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast5.3.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 6: Global Pea Milk Market, by Distribution Channel6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Retail Stores6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast6.2.3. Market Analysis by Country6.3. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast6.3.3. Market Analysis by Country6.4. E-Commerce6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast6.4.3. Market Analysis by Country6.5. Others6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast6.5.3. Market Analysis by Country Chapter 7: Pea Milk Market, by Region7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8: Competition Landscape8.1. Top Winning Strategies8.2. Product Mapping8.3. Competitive Dashboard8.4. Competitive Heat Map8.5. Key Developments8.5.1. Acquisition8.5.2. Business Expansion8.5.3. Product Launch Chapter 9: Company Profiles9.1. Sproud International Ab9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Key Executive9.1.3. Company Snapshot9.1.4. Product Portfolio9.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.2. Ripple Foods Pbc.9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Key Executive9.2.3. Company Snapshot9.2.4. Product Portfolio9.3. Snappea Foods9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Company Snapshot9.3.3. Product Portfolio9.4. Devon Garden Food Limited9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Key Executive9.4.3. Company Snapshot9.4.4. Product Portfolio9.5. Qwrkee Foods Ltd9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company Snapshot9.5.4. Product Portfolio9.6. Freedom Foods Group Limited9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Key Executive9.6.3. Company Snapshot9.6.4. Operating Business Segments9.6.5. Product Portfolio9.6.6. Business Performance9.7. Nestle S. A.9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Key Executive9.7.3. Company Snapshot9.7.4. Product Portfolio9.7.5. Business Performance9.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.8. the Mighty Society9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Company Snapshot9.8.3. Product Portfolio9.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments9.9. Symrise Ag9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company Snapshot9.9.4. Operating Business Segments9.9.5. Product Portfolio9.9.6. Business Performance9.10. Vf Nutrition GmbH9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Company Snapshot9.10.3. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8b3sy2

