Worldwide Patient Controlled Injectors Industry To 2027 - Technological Advancements And Design Development Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Patient Controlled Injectors Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product; Application; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global patient controlled injectors market is expected to reach $2,969.47 million by 2027 from $7,505.70 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global patient controlled injectors market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.Based on product, the global patient controlled injectors market is segmented into electronic wearable injector, mechanical wearable injector, and infusion pumps. In 2019, the electronic wearable injectors segment held the largest share of the market; whereas, the mechanical wearable injectors segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Factors such as rising adoption of mechanical injectors and emphasis on superior treatment outcomes are estimated to contribute to the mechanical wearable injectors segment growth.The growth of the patient controlled injectors market is attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and acceptance of patient controlled injectors due to better patient compliance. However, lack of awareness and adoption of patient controlled injectors in emerging countries is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast period.The demand for patient controlled injectors increased during the pandemic period. Factors such as increased patient population, shortage of healthcare resources, and ease of increased the adoption of injectors had positive impact on the market by certain extent. However, implementation of physical distancing policies and total shut down of businesses in order to prevent the viral infection disrupted the supply chain operations, which caused a negative impact on the market growth.Gerresheimer AG; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; Ypsomed AG; Westbourne Medical Limited; Enable Injections; scPharmaceuticals Inc.; United Therapeutics Corporation; and BD are among the leading companies operating in the patient controlled injectors market. Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the patient controlled injectors market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global patient controlled injectors market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Patient Controlled Injectors Market - By Product1.3.2 Global Patient Controlled Injectors Market - By Application1.3.3 Global Patient Controlled Injectors Market - By Distribution Channel1.3.4 Global Patient Controlled Injectors Market - By Geography 2. Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East & Africa - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South & Central America - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases5.1.2 Rising Patient Compliance5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Lack of Adoption in Emerging Countries5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Technological Advancements and Design Development5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Consolidation of Market5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Patient Controlled Injectors Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis6.2 Global Patient Controlled Injectors Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Patient Controlled Injectors Market - By Product7.1 Overview7.2 Patient Controlled Injectors Market Share, by Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.3 Electronic Injectors7.3.1 Overview7.3.2 Electronic Injectors: Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)7.4 Mechanical Injectors7.4.1 Overview7.4.2 Mechanical Injectors: Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)7.5 Infusion Pumps7.5.1 Overview7.5.2 Infusion Pumps: Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 8. Patient Controlled Injectors Market - By Application8.1 Overview8.2 Patient Controlled Injectors Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.3 Cancer Treatment8.3.1 Overview8.3.2 Cancer Treatment: Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.4 Autoimmune Disease8.4.1 Overview8.4.2 Autoimmune Disease: Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.5 Blood Disorders Treatment8.5.1 Overview8.5.2 Blood Disorder Treatment: Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)8.6 Others8.6.1 Overview8.6.2 Others: Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 9. Patient Controlled Injectors Market - By Distribution Channel9.1 Overview9.2 Patient Controlled Injectors Market Share, by Distribution Channel, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.3 Hospital Pharmacies9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)9.4 Retail Pharmacies9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Retail Pharmacies: Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million)9.5 Mail Order Pharmacies9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Mail Order Pharmacies: Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (USD Million) 10. Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 North America: Patient Controlled Injectors Market10.2 Europe: Patient Controlled Injectors Market10.3 Asia Pacific: Patient Controlled Injectors Market10.4 Middle East & Africa: Patient Controlled Injectors Market10.5 South and Central America: Patient Controlled Injectors Market 11. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Patient Controlled Injectors Market11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Patient Controlled Injectors Market - Industry Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)12.3 Organic Developments12.3.1 Overview12.4 Inorganic Developments12.4.1 Overview 13. Company Profiles13.1 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.13.1.1 Key Facts13.1.2 Business Description13.1.3 Products and Services13.1.4 Financial Overview13.1.5 SWOT Analysis13.1.6 Key Developments13.2 Sensile Medical AG (Gerresheimer AG)13.2.1 Key Facts13.2.2 Business Description13.2.3 Products and Services13.2.4 Financial Overview13.2.5 SWOT Analysis13.2.6 Key Developments13.3 F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.13.3.1 Key Facts13.3.2 Business Description13.3.3 Products and Services13.3.4 Financial Overview13.3.5 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Key Developments13.4 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.13.4.1 Key Facts13.4.2 Business Description13.4.3 Products and Services13.4.4 Financial Overview13.4.5 SWOT Analysis13.4.6 Key Developments13.5 Ypsomed AG13.5.1 Key Facts13.5.2 Business Description13.5.3 Products and Services13.5.4 Financial Overview13.5.5 SWOT Analysis13.5.6 Key Developments13.6 Westbourne Medical Limited13.6.1 Key Facts13.6.2 Business Description13.6.3 Products and Services13.6.4 Financial Overview13.6.5 SWOT Analysis13.6.6 Key Developments13.7 Enable Injections13.7.1 Key Facts13.7.2 Business Description13.7.3 Products and Services13.7.4 Financial Overview13.7.5 SWOT Analysis13.7.6 Key Developments13.8 scPharmaceuticals Inc.13.8.1 Key Facts13.8.2 Business Description13.8.3 Products and Services13.8.4 Financial Overview13.8.5 SWOT Analysis13.8.6 Key Developments13.9 United Therapeutics Corporation13.9.1 Key Facts13.9.2 Business Description13.9.3 Products and Services13.9.4 Financial Overview13.9.5 SWOT Analysis13.9.6 Key Developments13.10 BD13.10.1 Key Facts13.10.2 Business Description13.10.3 Products and Services13.10.4 Financial Overview13.10.5 SWOT Analysis13.10.6 Key Developments 14. Appendix14.1 About the Publisher14.2 Glossary of TermsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/22es51

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-patient-controlled-injectors-industry-to-2027---technological-advancements-and-design-development-presents-opportunities-301225893.html

SOURCE Research and Markets