Worldwide Passenger Boarding Bridges Industry To 2025 - Featuring FMT Sweden, Adelte Group & Vataple Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Passenger Boarding Bridges Market by Elevation System (Hydraulic, Electro-mechanical), Foundation (Fixed, Moveable), Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket), Product Type, Structure, Tunnel Type, Docking Type, Seaport-PBB and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global passenger boarding bridges market size is projected to grow from USD 273 million in 2020 to USD 489 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2025.The market is driven by various factors, such as the high demand for large aircraft, increasing number of greenfield and brownfield airport projects, and increased spending on airside infrastructure by airport operators are driving factors assisting the growth of the passenger boarding bridges market.The passenger boarding bridges market includes major players ThyssenKrupp AG ( Germany), John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) (US), CIMC Ltd. ( China), FMT Aircraft AB ( Sweden), and ADELTE Group ( Spain), among others. These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect passenger boarding bridges production and services by 7-10% globally in 2020. Increasing demand for larger aircrafts is driving the growth of movable PBBs The movable PBB segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the movable PBB segment of the passenger boarding bridges market can be attributed to the growing demand for larger aircrafts with high passenger carrying capacity. The over-the-wing bridge segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period Based on product type, the over-the-wing segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the passenger boarding bridges market during the forecast period. These bridges have recently picked up pace as demand for larger aircrafts have increased. Over-the-wing bridge is useful for aircrafts with multiple doors. The electro-mechanical segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period Based on elevation system, the electro-mechanical segment is projected to have the highest CAGR rate for the passenger boarding bridge market during the forecast period. The electro-mechnical passenger boarding bridge has witnessed major innovation as technology matures. Innovations in the field of motor have increased the efficiency and reliability of electro-mechnical passenger boarding bridges. The intelligent PBB segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period Based on docking type, the intelligent segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the passenger boarding bridge market during the forecast period. By leveraging technology such as artificial intelligence and sensors, manufacturers of passenger boarding bridge have developed intelligent PBB. Intelligent PBBs are capable for automatic docking that has been introduced by various manufacturer including ShinMaywa Industries. The North America market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2020 to 2025 The passenger boarding bridges market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to increased demand for passenger boarding bridge from airports and seaports of these regions.Several states in the US have passed regulations to reduce emissions from airports completely. As such, airports in these countries are opting for passenger boarding bridges instaed of mobile passenger stairs. States such as California and Seattle have already implemented these regulations and airports in these states have overcome the barriers associated with inadequate infrastructure and input power.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, 2020-20254.2 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Elevation System4.3 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Foundation4.4 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Docking Type4.5 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Structure4.6 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 High Demand for Large Aircraft5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Greenfield and Brownfield Airport Projects5.2.1.3 Increased Spending on Airside Infrastructure by Airport Operators5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Long Life Cycle of Passenger Boarding Bridges5.2.2.2 High Procurement and Operational Costs for Low-Cost Airlines5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Public-Private Partnerships for Airside Operations5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 High Cost of Training and Lack of Skilled Personnel5.3 Operational Data5.4 Impact of COVID-195.5 Disruption Impacting Customer's Business5.5.1 Revenue Shift and & New Revenue Pockets for Aviation Passenger Boarding Bridge Manufacturers5.6 Average Selling Price5.7 Supply Chain Analysis5.8 Technological Analysis 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Technology Trends6.2.1 Zig Bee Technology6.2.2 Point to Go System Technology6.2.3 Automated Docking Technology6.2.4 Touchscreen Technology6.2.5 Webgate Technology6.2.6 Anti-Collision Technology6.2.7 R11 and R12 Technology6.3 Patent Registration 7 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Elevation System7.1 Introduction7.2 Electro-Mechanical7.2.1 Long Life Cycle Drives Demand for Electro-Mechanical PBBs7.3 Hydraulic7.3.1 Smooth Vertical Elevation Offered by Hydraulic PBBs Boost Market 8 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Foundation8.1 Introduction8.2 Fixed8.2.1 Regional Airports Prefer Fixed Bridges8.3 Movable8.3.1 Adjustable Height Drives Demand for Movable Bridges 9 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Point of Sale9.1 Introduction9.2 OEM9.2.1 Production and Delivery of PBBs Limited due to COVID-19 Outbreak9.2.2 COVID-19 Impact on OEMs9.3 Aftermarket9.3.1 Replacement and MRO of Passenger Boarding Bridge Components Drive Segment9.3.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Aftermarket9.3.3 Parts Replacement 9.3.4 MRO 10 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Product Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Apron Drive10.2.1 High Investments Boost Growth of Apron Drive Segment10.3 Commuter Bridges10.3.1 Ability to Handle Different Aircraft Models Drives Commuter Bridges Segment10.4 Nose-Loader Bridges10.4.1 Nose-Loader Bridges Preferred in Airports with Extreme Weather Conditions10.5 T- Bridge10.5.1 T-Bridges Widely Used for Large Aircraft Docking10.6 Over-The-Wing Bridge10.6.1 Over-The-Wing-Bridges Dock to L1 and L2 Doors and Reduce Aircraft Turn Time 11 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Structure11.1 Introduction11.2 Steel-Walled11.2.1 Steel-Walled PBBs are Suitable for All Types of Aircraft11.2.2 Modern Architectural Trends Boost Glass-Walled PBB Segment11.3 Glass-Steel-Walled11.3.1 Spending Capacity of Airport Determines Use of Glass-Steel-Walled PBB 12 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Tunnel Type12.1 Introduction12.2 Air-Conditioned12.2.1 COVID-19 Outbreak Has Limited Use of Air-Conditioned PBBs12.3 Un-Air-Conditioned12.3.1 Un-Air-Conditioned PBBs Most Commonly Used at Airports 13 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Docking Type13.1 Introduction13.2 Manual13.2.1 Manually Operated PBBs Preferred by Airports13.3 Intelligent13.3.1 Advancements in Technology Resulting in Intelligent PBBs Being Deployed at Some Airports 14 Seaport Passenger Boarding Bridge Market14.1 Introduction14.2 Seaport14.2.1 Low Procurement Cost Drives Seaport PBB Market14.3 Seaport Market, by Foundation14.3.1 Fixed Bridges Dominate Seaport PBB Market14.3.2 Fixed14.3.3 Movable14.4 Seaport Market, by Product Type14.4.1 Increasing Number of Cruise and Ferry Ships Drives Demand for PBBs14.4.2 Commuter Bridge14.4.3 Gangway 15 Passenger Boarding Bridge Market, by Region15.1 Introduction15.2 North America15.3 Europe15.4 Asia-Pacific15.5 Middle East15.6 Latin America15.7 Africa 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Introduction16.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win16.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Three Market Players16.4 Market Share of Top Three Players16.5 Market Ranking16.6 Who to Whom Analysis16.7 Company Evaluation Quadrant16.7.1 Star16.7.2 Emerging Leaders16.7.3 Participant16.7.4 Pervasive16.8 Competitive Scenario16.8.1 Contracts and Agreements16.8.2 New Product Launches16.8.3 Acquisitions 17 Company Profiles17.1 Key Companies17.1.1 Thyssenkrupp AG17.1.2 John Bean Technologies Corp.17.1.3 China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd. (CIMC)17.1.4 Shinmaywa Industries Ltd17.1.5 FMT Sweden AB17.1.6 Adelte Group17.1.7 Vataple Group Ltd.17.1.8 Hubner GmbH & Co. KG17.1.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. 17.1.10 Pt Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk 17.1.11 Ameribridge, Inc. 17.1.12 Airport Equipment Ltd. 17.1.13 UBS Airport Systems 17.1.14 Accessair Systems Inc. 17.1.15 Aviramp Ltd. 17.1.16 Aoyama Elevator Co. Ltd. 17.1.17 Deerns Groep B.V. 17.1.18 Oversys LLC 17.1.19 Shanghai Haobo Aviation Equipment Co. Ltd. 17.1.20 Aeromobiles Pte. Ltd. 17.1.21 Avicorp Middle East17.2 PBB Service Providers17.2.1 Anton Air Support17.2.2 East Island Aviation Services17.2.3 Dimaim Systems17.2.4 Alpha-CIM 18 Passenger Boarding Bridge Adjacent Market 19 Appendix

