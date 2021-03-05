Worldwide Passenger Air Transport Industry To 2030 - Players Include American Airlines, Delta Airlines And United Continental Among Others

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Air Transport Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global passenger air transport market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global passenger air transport market is expected to grow from $460.07 billion in 2020 to $524.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $657.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Reasons to Purchase

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the passenger air transport? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Passenger Air Transport market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider passenger air transport market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The passenger air transport market section of the report gives context. It compares the passenger air transport market with other segments of the air transport market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, passenger air transport indicators comparison.

Major companies in the passenger air transport market include American Airlines; Delta Airlines; UnitedContinental; Deutsche Lufthansa and Air France KLM.The passenger air transport services market consists of sales of passenger air transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that use aircraft, such as airplanes and helicopters to provide air transportation services for passengers. It includes services offered by both scheduled and nonscheduled air carriers. The passenger air transport market is segmented into domestic air passengers and international air passengers. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global passenger air transport market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global passenger air transport market. Africa was the smallest region in the global passenger air transport market.The use of analytics is rapidly growing in the aviation industry to capture critical insights from customers and operations data. It allows airlines to offer personalized services to its customers by using data analytics tools at every customer touch point. The growing use of analytics in the aviation industry is mainly a result of increasing competition between airlines. As a result, commercial airline is looking to enhance customer satisfaction levels by analysing parameters such as ticket sales and passenger profile and purchase history. For instance, Chicago-based United Airlines analyses 150 variables in a customer profile to offer a more personalized offer. Major companies using analytics in the aviation industry are Southwest Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines.The increase in global tourism is expected to fuel the growth of the passenger air transport market in the forecast period. Global tourism is probably the largest movement of goods, services and people and it is a major force for economic growth and socio-political transition. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) global investment on tourism reached US$1.7 billion, an increase of 4%, outpacing the national economy in 2018 and is expected to cross US$ 23 million by 2023. Therefore, the increase in global tourism drives the growth of the passenger air transport market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Passenger Air Transport Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition 3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Passenger Air Transport Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services 4.2. Key Features and Differentiators 4.3. Development Products 5. Passenger Air Transport Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain 5.2. Distribution 5.3. End Customers 6. Passenger Air Transport Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences 6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Passenger Air Transport Market Trends and Strategies 8. Impact of COVID-19 on Passenger Air Transport 9. Passenger Air Transport Market Size and Growth9.1. Market Size 9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.2.1. Drivers of the Market 9.2.2. Restraints on the Market 9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion) 9.3.1. Drivers of the Market 9.3.2. Restraints on the Market 10. Passenger Air Transport Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Passenger Air Transport Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion) 10.2. Global Passenger Air Transport Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region 10.3. Global Passenger Air Transport Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Passenger Air Transport Market Segmentation11.1. Global Passenger Air Transport Market, Segmentation by Type11.2. Global Passenger Air Transport Market, Segmentation by Class

12. Passenger Air Transport Market Metrics12.1. Passenger Air Transport Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global 12.2. Per Capita Average Passenger Air Transport Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Passenger Air Transport Market

14. Western Europe Passenger Air Transport Market

15. Eastern Europe Passenger Air Transport Market

16. North America Passenger Air Transport Market

17. South America Passenger Air Transport Market

18. Middle East Passenger Air Transport Market

19. Africa Passenger Air Transport Market

20. Passenger Air Transport Market Competitive Landscape20.1. Competitive Market Overview 20.2. Market Shares 20.3. Company Profiles 20.3.1. American Airlines 20.3.1.1. Company Overview 20.3.1.2. Products and Services 20.3.1.3. Strategy 20.3.1.4. Financial Performance 20.3.2. Delta Airlines 20.3.2.1. Company Overview 20.3.2.2. Products and Services 20.3.2.3. Strategy 20.3.2.4. Financial Performance 20.3.3. UnitedContinental 20.3.3.1. Company Overview 20.3.3.2. Products and Services 20.3.3.3. Strategy 20.3.3.4. Financial Performance 20.3.4. Deutsche Lufthansa 20.3.4.1. Company Overview 20.3.4.2. Products and Services 20.3.4.3. Strategy 20.3.4.4. Financial Performance 20.3.5. Air France KLM 20.3.5.1. Company Overview 20.3.5.2. Products and Services 20.3.5.3. Strategy 20.3.5.4. Financial Performance 21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Passenger Air Transport Market 22. Market Background: Air Transportation Market22.1. Air Transportation Market Characteristics 22.2. Air Transportation Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global 22.3. Global Air Transportation Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion) 22.4. Global Air Transportation Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region 22.5. Global Air Transportation Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion) 23. Recommendations23.1. Global Passenger Air Transport Market in 2025 - Growth Countries 23.2. Global Passenger Air Transport Market in 2025 - Growth Segments 23.3. Global Passenger Air Transport Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies 24. Appendix24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report 24.2. Abbreviations 24.3. Currencies 24.4. Research Inquiries 24.5. About the Publisher 25. Copyright and DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lioa8c

