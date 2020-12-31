Worldwide Particle Counter Industry To 2025 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global particle counters market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, to reach USD 554.9 million by 2025 from an estimated USD 346.7 million in 2020.

The growth in this market is driven by the robust growth in applied markets, the favorable regulatory scenario, and the growing focus on the quality of food products. In addition, emerging economies (such as Brazil, India, South Korea, and China) are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players. However, the high cost and technical limitations of particle counters are adversely impacting the growth of this market. The portable particle counters segment accounted for the larger share of the airborne particle counters market, by type, in 2019

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into portable particle counters, handheld particle counters, remote particle counters, and condensation particle counters. The portable particle counters segment is estimated to command the largest share of the airborne particle counters market in 2019; it is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The advantages associated with portable particle counters, such as high Flow rate and sensitivity, are driving the demand for portable particle counters. By type, the online/inline particle counters segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

Liquid particle counters are further segmented into online/inline particle counters and offline particle counters. Online/inline particle counters commanded the largest share of the liquid particle counters market in 2019; this segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages associated with these devices, such as online sampling and continuous condition monitoring. Furthermore, growth in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries, which require continuous monitoring of fluids, is also expected to support growth in this market segment. By end user, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into the life sciences & medical device industry, semiconductor industry, automotive industry, aerospace industry, food & beverage industry, and other end users. In 2019, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment. The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The particle counters market in the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage testing, and medical device industries; increasing R&D funding; growing number of CROs; favorable government initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and growing concerns about environmental monitoring & food safety. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Particle Counters Market Overview4.2 North America: Particle Counters Market, by Type, 20194.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Particle Counters Market 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Robust Growth in Applied Markets5.2.1.1.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries5.2.1.1.2 Semiconductor & Automotive Industries5.2.1.1.3 Medical Device Industry5.2.1.2 Favorable Regulatory Scenario5.2.1.2.1 Supportive Government Regulations for Effective Air Pollution Monitoring and Control5.2.1.2.2 Regulations and Standards for Cleanrooms and Manufacturing5.2.1.3 Growing Focus on the Quality of Food Products5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Cost of Particle Counters5.2.2.2 Technical Limitations of Particle Counters5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Particle Counters Market 6 Particle Counters Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Airborne Particle Counters6.2.1 Portable Particle Counters6.2.1.1 Widespread Adoption of Portable Air Particle Counters is Expected to Drive the Market6.2.2 Remote Particle Counters6.2.2.1 Low Cost of Remote Particle Counters in Comparison to Handheld and Portable Counters is a Key Driver6.2.3 Handheld Particle Counters6.2.3.1 Rising Awareness of Indoor Air Quality Monitoring Will Drive Market Growth6.2.4 Condensation/Ultrafine Particle Counters6.2.4.1 High Costs Limiting the Adoption of Condensation/Ultrafine Particle Counters6.3 Liquid Particle Counters6.3.1 Online/Inline Liquid Particle Counters6.3.1.1 Growth in the Pharmaceutical & Semiconductor Industries is Likely to Drive Market Growth6.3.2 Offline Liquid Particle Counters6.3.2.1 Disadvantages of Offline Liquid Particle Counters to Restrain Market Growth 7 Particle Counters Market, by Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Cleanroom Monitoring7.2.1 Cleanroom Monitoring Held the Largest Market Share in 20197.3 Contamination Monitoring of Liquids7.3.1 Rising Activity in End-Use Industries Will Ensure the Growth of this Application Segment7.4 Indoor Air Quality Monitoring7.4.1 Increasing Measures to Reduce Indoor Air Pollution are Likely to Drive Market Growth7.5 Aerosol Monitoring and Research7.5.1 Increasing Research on Aerosols and Growing Pollution Levels Have Supported the Adoption of Particle Counters in this Segment7.6 Chemical Contamination Monitoring7.6.1 Need for High-Purity Chemicals in Semiconductor and Electronics Manufacturing is Driving Market Growth7.7 Drinking Water Contamination Monitoring7.7.1 Favorable Initiatives and the Growing Need for Checking Water Contamination are Likely to Support Market Growth7.8 Other Applications 8 Particle Counters Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Life Sciences & Medical Device Industry8.2.1 Need to Maintain Regulatory Compliance and Ensure Product Quality Have Driven Reliance on Particle Counters in this Industry8.3 Semiconductor Industry8.3.1 Technological Advancements in Semiconductors Will Drive Market Growth8.4 Automotive Industry8.4.1 Enforcement of Stringent Cleanliness Regulations for Automotive Manufacturing is Fueling the Demand for Particle Counters8.5 Aerospace Industry8.5.1 Growth in the Aerospace Industry to Support Market Growth8.6 Food & Beverage Industry8.6.1 Growing Food Safety Concerns Will Support Market Growth8.7 Other End-users 9 Particle Counters Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.1.1 The Us Dominates the North American Particle Counters Market9.2.2 Canada9.2.2.1 Stringent Guidelines for Pharmaceuticals and Food Products to Drive the Demand for Particle Counters in Canada9.3 Europe9.3.1 Germany9.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Particle Counters in Europe9.3.2 UK9.3.2.1 Amendments of Policies and Regulations for Contamination Control to Support Market Growth in the UK9.3.3 France9.3.3.1 Growth in the Applied Markets to Drive the Market for Particle Counters in France9.3.4 Italy9.3.4.1 High Volume of Exports and Stringent Regulations are Expected to Drive the Adoption of Particle Counters in Italy9.3.5 Spain9.3.5.1 Spain is One of the Major Producers of Pharmaceutical and Biological Products in Europe9.3.6 Rest of Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.4.1 China9.4.1.1 Stringent Regulations on High-Pollution Sectors - A Key Factor Driving Market Growth9.4.2 Japan9.4.2.1 Growing Food Safety Concerns to Drive the Adoption of Particle Counters in Japan9.4.3 India9.4.3.1 Growth in the Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical Industries are Supporting Market Growth in India9.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.5 Rest of the World9.5.1 Latin America9.5.1.1 Growing Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries to Support Market Growth in Latin America9.5.2 Middle East & Africa9.5.2.1 Increasing R&D in the Pharmaceutical Sector - A Key Driver for Market Growth 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Market Share Analysis (2019)10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping10.3.1 Pervasives10.3.2 Innovators10.3.3 Emerging Players10.3.4 Participants10.4 Competitive Scenario 11 Company Profiles11.1 Particle Measuring Systems, Inc. (A Spectris Company)11.1.1 Business Overview11.1.2 Products Offered11.1.3 Recent Developments11.2 Beckman Coulter (A Danaher Corporation Company)11.2.1 Business Overview11.2.2 Products Offered11.2.3 Recent Developments11.3 Rion Co., Ltd.11.3.1 Business Overview11.3.2 Products Offered11.3.3 Recent Developments11.4 Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Inc.11.4.1 Business Overview11.4.2 Products Offered11.4.3 Recent Developments11.5 Tsi Incorporated11.5.1 Business Overview11.5.2 Products Offered11.5.3 Recent Developments11.6 Climet Instruments Company11.6.1 Business Overview11.6.2 Products Offered11.6.3 Recent Developments11.7 Kanomax Usa, Inc.11.7.1 Business Overview11.7.2 Products Offered11.7.3 Recent Developments11.8 Met One Instruments, Inc.11.8.1 Business Overview11.8.2 Products Offered11.8.3 Recent Developments11.9 Particle Plus, Inc.11.9.1 Business Overview11.9.2 Products Offered11.9.3 Recent Developments11.10 Setra Systems11.10.1 Business Overview11.10.2 Products Offered11.10.3 Recent Developments11.11 Pamas11.11.1 Business Overview11.11.2 Products Offered11.11.3 Recent Developments11.12 Chemtrac, Inc.11.12.1 Business Overview11.12.2 Products Offered11.12.3 Recent Developments11.13 Hal Technology11.13.1 Business Overview11.13.2 Products Offered11.13.3 Recent Developments11.14 Veltek Associates, Inc.11.14.1 Business Overview11.14.2 Products Offered11.14.3 Recent Developments11.15 Pce Instruments UK Ltd.11.15.1 Business Overview11.15.2 Products Offered11.15.3 Recent Developments11.16 Other Companies11.16.1 Graywolf Sensing Solutions11.16.2 Extech Instruments11.16.3 Palas GmbH11.16.4 Hydac International11.16.5 Fluke Corporation 12 Appendix12.1 Discussion Guide

