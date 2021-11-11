Worldwide Parenteral Nutrition Industry To 2028 - By Nutrient Type, Consumer Type, End-use And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Parenteral Nutrition Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Nutrient Type By Consumer Type By End-Use, And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global parenteral nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 9,158.7 Million in 2028, and register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Market growth is majorly driven by factors such as growing population of malnourished human beings, particularly in underdeveloped countries, rising number of premature births, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases are resulting in need for administration of parenteral nutrition to patients who are unable eat by mouth or via tube feeding. Thus, driving adoption of parenteral nutrition technique and driving market growth.Growing geriatric population, and adoption of parenteral nutrition technique to administer vital nutrients to elderly people in order to provide and maintain hydration levels, energy, and strength is another major factor driving growth of the global parenteral nutrition market. These nutrients include proteins, essential fats and carbohydrates, minerals, electrolytes, vitamins, and vital trace elements.Possible side effects of over-consuming parenteral nutrition such as changes in heart rate, rapid weight loss or gain, seizures, fatigue, fever, chills, frequent urination, as well as memory loss could hamper consumption of parenteral nutrition and restrain market growth. Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the nutrition type segments, the single dose amino acid solutions segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to growing number of health-conscious people, and prevalence of various chronic diseases at a global level. The lipid emulsion segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the end-use segments, the hospital segment accounted for major revenue share in 2020, due to higher number of patient footfall in government or private hospitals as compared to other healthcare centers. The clinics segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to need for personal attention and care to be given to patients who need parenteral nutrition.

The North America parenteral nutrition market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, owing to increasing investments in research and development by government in countries in the region, along with privately-owned healthcare organizations, and regulatory authorities for manufacturing parenteral nutrition drugs.

market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Companies considered and profiled in the market report include Baxter International Inc., Grifols International S.A., Actavis Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Hospira Inc., Claris Lifesciences Limited, Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical, Pfizer, and Aculife (Nirlife). The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

A robust analysis and estimation of the Parenteral Nutrition Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of all the major players in the Parenteral Nutrition Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Synopsis Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics3.1. Wide range of applicability of the parenteral nutrition3.2. Increasing scarcity in the nutritious diet3.3. Growing geriatric population3.4. Government rules and regulations Chapter 4. Parenteral Nutrition Segmentation & Impact Analysis4.1. Parenteral Nutrition Segmentation Analysis4.2. Parenteral Nutrition Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 - 20284.3. Regulatory framework4.4. Parenteral Nutrition Market Impact Analysis4.4.1. Market driver analysis4.4.1.1. High prevalence of chronic diseases4.4.1.2. Increased adoption by the patients4.4.2. Market restraint analysis4.4.2.1. Lack of awareness4.4.2.2. Increased associated side-effects4.5. Key opportunities prioritized4.6. Parenteral Nutrition Pricing Analysis4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's4.8. Parenteral Nutrition PESTEL Analysis Chapter 5. Parenteral Nutrition Market By Nutrient Type Insights & Trends5.1. Parenteral Nutrition By Nutrition Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20285.2. Carbohydrates5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3. Lipid Emulsion5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.4. Single Dose Amino Acid Solution5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.5. Trace Elements5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.6. Vitamins & Minerals5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 6. Parenteral Nutrition Market By Consumer Type Insights & Trends6.1. Parenteral Nutrition Consumer Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20286.2. Children & Newborns6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3. Adults6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 7. Parenteral Nutrition Market By End Use Insights & Trends7.1. Parenteral Nutrition End Use dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 20287.2. Clinic7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3. Hospital7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.4. Others7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million) Chapter 8. Parenteral Nutrition Market Regional Outlook Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions9.4. Strategy Benchmarking9.5. Vendor Landscape Chapter 10. Company Profiles10.1. Baxter International Inc.10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Financial Performance10.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives10.2. Grifols International S.A.10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Financial Performance10.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives10.3. Actavis Inc. Bristol- Myers Squibb10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Financial Performance10.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives10.4. B. Braun Melsungen AG10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Financial Performance10.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives10.5. Fresenius Kabi AG10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Financial Performance10.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives10.6. Hospira Inc.10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Financial Performance10.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives10.7. Claris Lifesciences Limited10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Financial Performance10.7.3. Product Length Benchmarking10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives10.8. Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co.10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Financial Performance10.8.3. Product Length Benchmarking10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives10.9. Pfizer10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Financial Performance10.9.3. Product Length Benchmarking10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives10.10. Aculife (Nirlife)10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Financial Performance10.10.3. Product Length Benchmarking10.10.4. Strategic InitiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xlb4jy

