Worldwide Paneer Industry To 2026 - Featuring Amul, Parag Milks Foods And Mother Dairy Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paneer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global paneer market reached a volume of 1.9 Million Units in 2020. Fusion of inter-regional tastes and cuisines, penetration of paneer in western fast-foods, growing population and changing dietary habits currently represent some of the key factors driving the global demand of this product. This report provides historical volume, value and price trends of paneer during 2015-2020 and forecasts till 2026.On a regional level, the report has analyzed the paneer market in the following regions - Asia, Europe, North America and Others. According to the report, Asia is currently the biggest market of paneer. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical (2015-2020) and future (2021-2026) trends in the paneer market. Other important market engineering aspects such as the competitive landscape, margin analysis, import and export, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global paneer market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The report also provides a detailed technical insight on setting up and operating a paneer manufacturing plant. This includes the manufacturing process, machinery requirements, land requirements, labour requirements, packaging requirements, transportation requirements, power requirements, incomes, expenditures, profit margins, NPV, IRR, etc. In order to provide a clearer picture, the report has also presented this information in the form of a dynamic excel model where users can analyse the entire information and also change various inputs according to their requirements.The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the global paneer industry. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the paneer industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global paneer market size in 2020?2. What will be the paneer market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What are the global paneer market drivers?4. What are the major trends in the global paneer market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global paneer market?6. Who are the leading paneer manufacturers? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Paneer Industry5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.2.1 Volume Trends5.2.2 Value Trends5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Price Analysis5.4.1 Key Price Indicators5.4.2 Price Structure5.4.3 Price Trends5.5 Market Breakup by Region5.6 Market Forecast5.7 SWOT Analysis5.7.1 Overview5.7.2 Strengths5.7.3 Weaknesses5.7.4 Opportunities5.7.5 Threats5.8 Value Chain Analysis5.8.1 Raw Material Suppliers5.8.2 Manufacturers5.8.3 Distributors5.8.4 Exporters5.8.5 End-Users5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.9.4 Degree of Competition5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes5.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors 6 Competitive Landscape6.1 Competitive Structure6.2 Market Breakup by Key Players 7 Paneer Manufacturing Process7.1 Product Overview7.2 Detailed Process Flow7.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved7.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements 8 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved8.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures8.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures8.3 Plant Machinery8.4 Machinery Pictures8.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures8.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures8.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures8.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures8.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures8.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures8.11 Other Capital Investments 9 Loans and Financial Assistance 10 Project Economics10.1 Capital Cost of the Project10.2 Techno-Economic Parameters10.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain10.4 Taxation and Depreciation10.5 Income Projections10.6 Expenditure Projections10.7 Financial Analysis10.8 Profit Analysis 11 Key Player Profiles11.1 Amul11.2 Parag Milks Foods11.3 Mother Dairy11.4 Saras11.5 VRS Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9j9krm

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-paneer-industry-to-2026---featuring-amul-parag-milks-foods-and-mother-dairy-among-others-301440544.html

SOURCE Research and Markets