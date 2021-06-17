Worldwide Paediatric Vaccine Industry To 2026 - Rising Burden Of Chronic Diseases Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Paediatric Vaccine market (2021-2026) by Type, Technology, Application, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis, Infogence Competitive Quadrant" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pediatric vaccines market is estimated to be USD 49.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82.35 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.6%. Early vaccination helps to develop antibodies against several infectious diseases. Vaccinations are prescribed in different age groups. Early immunization can prevent 2 million to 3 million deaths every year. Vaccine-preventable diseases are known to have a costly impact leading to frequent hospitalizations and death in certain cases. As per the UNICEF, an estimated 14 million infants have not received the vaccination, and around 85 countries are still to receive the Global Vaccination Action Plan (GVAP).Pediatric vaccines are administered to an infant in its pediatric stage i.e. (0-12). These vaccines include the DTP vaccine, MMR vaccine, polio vaccine, and meningococcal vaccine, etc. They are usually administered at regular intervals to fight against infections and seasonal variations. In today's dynamic business environment, there has been an excessive focus on R&D for the vaccines and the maximum coverage of the infant vaccines. With the increasing focus of the Government on vaccination, pediatric vaccines have increased over time. Besides, technologies such as synthetic vaccinology and platform manufacturing can help speed up the processing time taken to manufacture the new vaccines. This can additionally also help in improving the vaccination rate. Healthcare associations like the UNICEF or the WHO actively promote immunization campaigns, especially in developing countries.Certain factors, such as the rising number of chronic diseases across the globe along with the global initiatives taken towards vaccine production for rare diseases, have been major drivers of growth for the pediatric market. Increasing cases of invasive cervical cancer are also expected to fuel the growth of the market. Such cancer types can be prevented through the HPV vaccine and regular cervical screenings between the ages of 9-12. Additionally, increasing awareness about the importance of pediatric vaccination in the prevention of diseases is expected to fuel market growth.However, the costs attached to immunization and the accessibility restrains the growth of this market. The increasing availability of biosimilar at low rates is also creating hindrances for the market. Market Dynamics Drivers

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases

Technological Advancements in Vaccines

Favorable Government Support in Promoting Vaccination

Restraints

Cost of Immunization

Low Medical Coverage and Healthcare Services in Low - and Middle-income Countries

Opportunities

Growing Importance and Awareness of Immunization

Rising Number of Collaborations, Expansions, and Mergers

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Compliance in the Development of Vaccines

Refusal of Immunization due to Low Awareness and Vaccines Shortages

Trends

The Emergence of a Paediatric Vaccine as a Therapeutic Agent Against Cervical Cancer

Segments CoveredBy Vaccine Type, the Monovalent Vaccine is estimated to account for the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It has been noted that many of the newly approved pediatric vaccines, as well as existing pediatric vaccines today, are monovalent vaccines, thus adding to the market growth.By Technology, Conjugate/Subunit Vaccines are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. It is due to the high immune response provided to the body by the vaccine to fight against specific types of microorganisms. Thus, the rising number of regulatory approvals for conjugate vaccines have been major promoters of growth.By Application, The Infectious Diseases Segment holds the largest share due to rising global awareness about immunization against infectious diseases that cause death. An increase in the incidence of diseases, such as chickenpox, typhoid, cholera, measles, and hepatitis, in infants, results in high demand for immunization, which positively impacts the market.By Geography, North America is anticipated to lead the market. The factors attributed to the growth of the market are the growing incidences of infectious diseases, availability of reimbursement schemes, new product approvals, and high spending and initiatives taken by the Government in the healthcare industry. The European market is also expected to grow due to the ease of operability, efficient resource planning, a large number of pharmaceutical manufacturers, and rising government funding.

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Paediatric Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type6.1 Introduction 6.2 Monovalent6.3 Multivalent 7 Global Paediatric Vaccines Market, By Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Live Attenuated7.3 Inactivated7.4 Subunits7.5 Toxoid7.6 Conjugate7.7 Other Technologies 8 Global Paediatric Vaccines Market, By Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Infectious Disease8.3 Cancer8.4 Allergies8.5 Other Applications 9 Global Paediatric Vaccines Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.2.1 US9.2.2 Canada9.2.3 Mexico9.3 South America9.3.1 Brazil9.3.2 Argentina9.4 Europe9.4.1 UK9.4.2 France9.4.3 Germany9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Rest of Europe9.5 Asia-Pacific9.5.1 China9.5.2 Japan9.5.3 India9.5.4 Australia9.5.5 Rest of APAC9.6 The Middle East and Africa 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Competitive Quadrant10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships10.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.4 Investments & Fundings 11 Company Profiles11.1 GlaxoSmithKline PLC11.2 Indian Immunologicals Limited11.3 AstraZeneca11.4 Merck & Co. Inc.11.5 Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation11.6 Pfizer Inc.11.7 Sanofi SA11.8 Seqirus (CSL Limited)11.9 Sinovac Biotech Ltd 11.10 Grifols 11.11 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. 11.12 Cadila Healthcare Ltd 11.13 Panacea Biotec 11.14 Daiichi Sankyo 11.15 Johnson & Johnson 11.16 Astellas Pharma 11.17 Bristol-Myers Squibb 11.18 Novo Nordisk A/S 11.19 Eli Lilly and Company 11.20 Abbott Laboratories 12 Appendix12.1 QuestionnaireFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z2x4o9

