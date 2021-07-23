Worldwide Packaging Machinery Industry To 2026 - Increasing Usage Of Automation In The Packaging Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Packaging Machinery Market Research Report by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Packaging Machinery Market size was estimated at USD 42.19 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 44.27 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.25% to reach USD 57.38 Billion by 2026. Market Segmentation & Coverage:This research report categorizes the Packaging Machinery to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on End-User, the Packaging Machinery Market was examined across Chemicals, Cosmetics, Electronics, Food & Beverage, and Pharmaceutical.

Based on Type, the Packaging Machinery Market was examined across Cartoning Machines, Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines, FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines, Filling Machines, Labelling Machines, Palletizing Machines, and Wrapping Machines.

Based on Geography, the Packaging Machinery Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Packaging Machinery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Packaging Machinery Market, including Adelphi Packaging Machinery, Aetna Group, B&H Labelling Systems, Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc., Bosch Packaging Machinery, Bradman Lake Group, CKD Group, Coesia SpA, Fuji Machinery Company, and Harland Machine Systems Ltd. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Packaging Machinery Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Packaging Machinery Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Packaging Machinery Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Packaging Machinery Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Packaging Machinery Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Packaging Machinery Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Packaging Machinery Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Insights5.1. Market Dynamics5.1.1. Drivers5.1.1.1. Increasing demand from packaging in chemicals, personal care, and pharmaceuticals industries5.1.1.2. Rise in demand for attractive packaging due to increase in consumer goods demand5.1.1.3. Growth in the demand for ready-to-eat food5.1.2. Restraints5.1.2.1. High production cost5.1.2.2. Growing preference for refurbished packaging equipment5.1.3. Opportunities5.1.3.1. Increasing usage of automation in packaging industry5.1.3.2. Innovation in packaging automation machinery5.1.4. Challenges5.1.4.1. Stringent government regulations for packaging and safety5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.2.5. Industry Rivalry 6. Packaging Machinery Market, by End-User6.1. Introduction6.2. Chemicals6.3. Cosmetics6.4. Electronics6.5. Food & Beverage6.6. Pharmaceutical 7. Packaging Machinery Market, by Type7.1. Introduction7.2. Cartoning Machines7.3. Cleaning & Sterilizing Machines7.4. FFS (Form, Fill and Seal) Machines7.5. Filling Machines7.6. Labelling Machines7.7. Palletizing Machines7.8. Wrapping Machines 8. Americas Packaging Machinery Market8.1. Introduction8.2. Argentina8.3. Brazil8.4. Canada8.5. Mexico8.6. United States 9. Asia-Pacific Packaging Machinery Market9.1. Introduction9.2. Australia9.3. China9.4. India9.5. Indonesia9.6. Japan9.7. Malaysia9.8. Philippines9.9. Singapore9.10. South Korea9.11. Thailand 10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Packaging Machinery Market10.1. Introduction10.2. France10.3. Germany10.4. Italy10.5. Netherlands10.6. Qatar10.7. Russia10.8. Saudi Arabia10.9. South Africa10.10. Spain10.11. United Arab Emirates10.12. United Kingdom 11. Competitive Landscape11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix11.1.1. Quadrants11.1.2. Business Strategy11.1.3. Product Satisfaction11.2. Market Ranking Analysis11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player11.4. Competitive Scenario11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement11.4.4. Investment & Funding11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 12. Company Usability Profiles12.1. Adelphi Packaging Machinery12.2. Aetna Group12.3. B&H Labelling Systems12.4. Barry-Wehmiller Companies, Inc.12.5. Bosch Packaging Machinery12.6. Bradman Lake Group12.7. CKD Group12.8. Coesia SpA12.9. Fuji Machinery Company12.10. Harland Machine Systems Ltd. 13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mapgz9

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-packaging-machinery-industry-to-2026---increasing-usage-of-automation-in-the-packaging-industry-presents-opportunities-301340200.html

SOURCE Research and Markets