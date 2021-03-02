Worldwide OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Industry To 2025 - Privacy And Anonymity Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Strategies and Trends, COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts: by Application, by Channel, by Country.

Covid-19 Awakens the sleeping giant of at-home diagnostics. Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics are set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction and Market Definition1.1 What is OTC and DTC Testing?1.2 OTC/DTC Testing - the quiet revolution in diagnostics1.3 Self vs. Send - who knew?1.4 Market Definition1.4.1 Retail vs. Wholesale1.42 OTC, DTC, HxV and HSG1.4.3 Currency1.4.4 Years1.5 Methodology1.5.1 Authors1.5.2 Sources1.6 U.S. Medical Market and Clinical Laboratory Testing - Perspective1.6.1 U.S. Medicare Expenditures for Clinical Testing

2. The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens2.1 HIV - Human Immunodeficiency Virus (AIDS)2.1.1 Virology2.1.1.1 Classification2.1.1.2 Structure and genome2.1.1.3 Tropism2.1.1.4 Replication cycle2.1.1.5 Genetic variability2.1.2 Diagnosis 2.1.3 Testing2.1.3.1 Antibody tests2.1.3.2 Point of Care Tests (POCT) 2.1.3.4 Antigen Tests2.1.3.5 Nucleic acid-based tests (NAT)2.1.3.6 Other tests used in HIV treatment 2.2 HBV - Hepatitis B 2.2.1 Virology2.2.1.1 Genome2.2.1.2 Pathogenesis 2.2.1.3 Hepatitis B virus replication2.2.1.4 Serotypes and genotypes 2.2.2 Mechanisms2.2.3 Diagnosis 2.2.4 Market Opportunity Analysis2.3 HCV - Hepatitis C2.3.1 Taxonomy2.3.2.1 Structure2.3.2.2 Genome2.3.3 Molecular biology 2.3.4 Replication 2.3.5 Genotypes 2.3.5.1 Clinical importance2.3.6 Market Opportunity Analysis2.4 HPV - Human papillomavirus2.4.1 Virology2.4.1.1 E6/E7 proteins2.4.1.2 Role in cancer2.4.1.3 E2 research 2.4.1.4 Latency period 2.4.1.5 Clearance2.4.2 Diagnosis 2.4.2.1 Cervical testing2.4.2.2 Oral testing2.4.2.3 Testing men2.4.2.4 Other testing2.4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis2.5 Coronavirus2.5.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)2.5.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)2.5.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus2.5.3.1 Signs and symptoms2.5.3.2 Transmission2.5.3.3 Diagnosis2.5.3.4 Prevention 2.5.3.5 Management 2.5.3.6 Prognosis2.5.4 Pandemic Diagnostics 12.5.4.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread2.5.4.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based2.5.4.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay2.5.4.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues2.5.5 COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis - A Special Case2.5.6 Current COVID-19 DTC Tests2.6 Influenza2.6.1 Flu2.6.1.1 Types of virus2.6.1.2 Influenzavirus A2.6.1.3 Influenzavirus B2.6.1.4 Influenzavirus C2.6.1.5 Structure, properties, and subtype nomenclature2.6.1.6 Replication2.6.2 Testing2.6.2.1 Advantages/Disadvantages of Molecular Assays2.6.3 Market Opportunity Analysis2.7 CT/NG - Chlamydia/Gonorhea 2.7.1 Gonorrhea2.7.1.1 Diagnosis2.7.1.2 Screening2.7.2 Chlamydia2.7.2.1 Diagnosis2.7.2.2 Screening2.7.3 Testing2.7.3.1 Nucleic acid amplification tests (NAATs)2.7.3.2 Performance of NAAT Tests2.7.4 Market Opportunity Analysis2.8 UTI2.8.1 Diagnosis2.8.2 Testing2.8.2.1 Nitrites test 2.8.2.2 Leukocytes test2.8.3 Market Opportunity Analysis2.9 GAS2.9.1 Infectious Agents 2.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis2.10 RESP2.10.1 Diagnosis2.10.2 Market Opportunity Analysis

3. Industry Overview3.1 Industry Participants3.1.1 IVD Supplier3.1.2 Independent lab specialized/esoteric3.1.3 Independent lab national/regional3.1.4 Independent lab analytical 3.1.5 Public National/regional lab3.1.6 Hospital lab 3.1.7 Physician lab3.1.8 Pharmacies 3.1.9 Audit body3.2 The Clinical Laboratory Market Segments13.2.1 Traditional Market Segmentation3.2.2 Laboratory Focus and Segmentation3.2.3 Segmenting the OTC/DTC Market3.3 Industry Structure 3.3.1 Hospital Testing Share3.3.2 Economies of Scale3.3.2.1 Hospital vs. Central Lab3.3.3 Physician Office Lab's3.3.3.1 The Problem with POLS3.3.4 Physician's and OCT/DTC3.3.5 Pharmacies and OCT/DTC3.3.5.1 The Diagnostic Plight of Pharmacies - Trying to do good3.3.5.2 The Theranos Legacy

4. Market Trends4.1 Factors Driving Growth4.1.1 Privacy and Anonymity4.1.2 The Internet Effect. 4.1.3 Rapid Result.4.1.4 The Wellness Movement 4.1.5 The COVID-19 Impact. 4.2 Factors Limiting Growth4.2.1 Trust Factor4.2.2 Infectious Disease is Declining But..4.2.3 Wellness Hurts4.2.4 Economic Growth improves Living Standards4.3 Diagnostic Technology Development14.3.1 The Multiplex Paradigm Shift4.3.2 NAT vs. Lateral Flow4.3.3 The Unusual Role of GPS 4.3.4 Self and Send Competition4.4.5 The Relationship to DTC Genetic4.4.6 The Relationship to TeleHealth4.4.7 Sample Collection - Who Knew?

7. Global Market Size7.1 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Country7.1.1 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Country Table 7.1.2 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Country Chart7.2 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome7.2.1 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Table7.2.2 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Share by Year 7.2.3 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Base vs Final7.2.4 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Base Year7.2.5 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Final Year7.2.6 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Syndrome Segment Growth7.3 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel 7.3.1 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Table7.3.2 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Share by Year7.3.3 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Base vs Final7.3.4 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Base Year 7.3.5 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Final Year7.3.6 OTC/DTC ID Global Market Size by Channel Segment Growth

8. Global Market by Syndrome8.1 Respiratory Market (including COVID-19)8.1.1 Respiratory Market by Country Table 8.1.2 Respiratory Market Chart 8.2 STD Market 8.2.1 STD Market by Country Table 8.2.2 STD Market Chart8.3 UTI Market8.3.1 UTI Market by Country Table8.3.2 UTI Market Chart8.4 HxV Market8.4.1 HxV Market by Country Table 8.4.2 HxV Market by Chart8.5 Other Market8.5.1 Other Market by Country Table 8.5.2 Other Market Chart

9. Global Market by Channel9.1 OTC Market9.1.1 OTC Market by Country Table9.1.2 OTC Market Chart9.2 DTC Market 9.2.1 DTC Market by Country Table 9.2.2 DTC Market Chart9.3 HSG Market 9.3.1 HSG Market by Country Table 9.3.2 HSG Market Chart Appendices

