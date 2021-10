Worldwide Orphan Drugs Industry To 2027 - Featuring Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co And Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Orphan Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global orphan drugs market reached a value of US$ 174.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Orphan drugs refer to pharmaceutical products used for the diagnosis, prevention and treatment of rare medical disorders. These drugs are manufactured to meet a specific public health requirement and usually have a limited market as they are produced for a small group of patients. They are effective against numerous oncological, metabolic, hematologic, immunologic, infectious and neurological diseases. Medical ailments, such as lymphoma, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, glioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma and renal cell carcinoma, are often life-threatening, chronic, progressive, degenerative and disabling and require specific treatment alternatives that are effective for their particular symptoms.The increasing prevalence of cancer and other rare genetic disorders is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are developing innovative orphan drugs to provide personalized therapy to patients. The market is also being driven by increasing awareness among the masses regarding the benefits of orphan drugs. The emergence of new pharmaceutical drug manufacturers and the implementation of favorable government policies to inhibit the spread of contagious diseases are also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of biological orphan drugs, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These drugs can treat diseases, such as cancer, and reverse the damage caused to the stem cells, which is facilitating their overall demand significantly. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are expected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AbbVie Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG), Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Key Questions Answered in This Report

