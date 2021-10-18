Worldwide Ophthalmic Perimeters Industry To 2028 - Increasing Cases Of Ophthalmic Disorders Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Static, Kinetic, Combination), By End-use (Hospital, Ophthalmic Clinic), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ophthalmic perimeters market size is anticipated to reach USD 371.7 million by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The growing frequency of new product launches and an increasing number of strategic alliances between players & end-users are some of the major factors expected to boost growth. North America is anticipated to dominate the ophthalmic perimeters market during the forecast period owing to rising lifestyle and age-associated ophthalmic conditions such as glaucoma and cataract. An increase in demand for advanced early diagnostic techniques, a high adoption rate for advanced technologies, and favorable reimbursement scenarios are some of the major factors driving the market in the region.A significant number of ophthalmic perimeter manufacturers are in North America. These players are emphasizing on developing user-friendly ophthalmic perimeter devices by developing image processing software. Moreover, key players are conducting workshops and training programs. Such initiatives are expected to boost the overall growth. The market is witnessing a rise in technologically advanced ophthalmic perimeter devices in the market due to high competition. The development of patented, tablet-based visual field testing and analysis system is anticipated to enable easy, faster, & accurate diagnosis. Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Report Highlights

Static perimeters segment held maximum share in 2018 owing to its extensive use in capturing large data points for visual field testing. Moreover, these devices conduct visual field testing from multiple angles, which in turn helps with an accurate diagnosis.

Combination perimeters segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. These devices enable the standardization of procedures and decrease the overall turnaround time.

Hospital held the largest share among the end-use segment. The high demand for advanced ophthalmic perimeters in hospitals is driving the segment growth.

Ophthalmic clinic is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The segment growth is fueled by an increasing number of standalone ophthalmic clinics in developing regions.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent market outlook3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Reimbursement framework3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Market driver analysis3.4.1.1. Increasing cases of ophthalmic disorders3.4.1.2. Growing number of product launches3.4.2. Market restraint analysis3.4.2.1. High cost of static and kinetic perimeters3.4.3. Industry challenges3.4.3.1. Increasing number of discontinued products3.5. Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Analysis Tools3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's3.5.1.1. Supplier power3.5.1.2. Buyer power3.5.1.3. Substitution threat3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis3.5.2.1. Political landscape3.5.2.2. Technological landscape3.5.2.3. Economic landscape3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies3.5.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis Chapter 4. Product Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Definitions and Scope4.1.1. Static4.1.2. Kinetic4.1.3. Combination4.2. Product Market Share, 2020 & 20284.3. Segment Dashboard4.4. Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market by Product Outlook4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following4.5.1. Static4.5.2. Kinetic4.5.3. Combination Chapter 5. End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Definitions and Scope5.1.1. Hospital5.1.2. Ophthalmic clinic5.1.3. Others5.2. End-use Market Share, 2020 & 20285.3. Segment Dashboard5.4. Global Ophthalmic Perimeters Market by End-Use Outlook5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028 for the following5.5.1. Hospital5.5.2. Ophthalmic clinic5.5.3. Others Chapter 6. Ophthalmic Perimeters Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants7.2. Company/Competition Categorization7.2.1. Innovators7.3. Vendor Landscape7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners7.3.2. Key customers7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 20207.3.4. Haag-Streit AG7.3.4.1. Company overview7.3.4.2. Financial performance7.3.4.3. Product benchmarking7.3.4.4. Strategic initiatives7.3.5. CARL ZEISS AG7.3.5.1. Company overview7.3.5.2. Financial performance7.3.5.3. Product benchmarking7.3.5.4. Strategic initiatives7.3.6. TOPCON CORPORATION7.3.6.1. Company overview7.3.6.2. Financial performance7.3.6.3. Product benchmarking7.3.6.4. Strategic initiatives7.3.7. NIDEK CO., LTD.7.3.7.1. Company overview7.3.7.2. Financial performance7.3.7.3. Product benchmarking7.3.7.4. Strategic initiatives7.3.8. Heidelberg Engineering GmbH7.3.8.1. Company overview7.3.8.2. Financial performance7.3.8.3. Product benchmarking7.3.8.4. Strategic initiatives7.3.9. OPTOPOL Technology Sp. z o.o.7.3.9.1. Company overview7.3.9.2. Financial performance7.3.9.3. Product benchmarking7.3.9.4. Strategic initiatives 7.3.10. TAKAGI SEIKO CO., LTD.7.3.10.1. Company overview7.3.10.2. Financial performance7.3.10.3. Product benchmarking7.3.10.4. Strategic initiatives 7.3.11. Kowa Company, Ltd.7.3.11.1. Company overview7.3.11.2. Financial performance7.3.11.3. Product benchmarking7.3.11.4. Strategic initiatives 7.3.12. Metrovision7.3.12.1. Company overview7.3.12.2. Financial performance7.3.12.3. Product benchmarking7.3.12.4. Strategic initiatives 7.3.13. Konan Medical USA, Inc.7.3.13.1. Company overview7.3.13.2. Financial performance7.3.13.3. Product benchmarking7.3.13.4. Strategic initiatives 7.3.14. CENTERVUE S.P.A.7.3.14.1. Company overview7.3.14.2. Financial performance7.3.14.3. Product benchmarking7.3.14.4. Strategic initiativesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9ad4a

