Worldwide Online Pharmacy Industry To 2025 - Increase In Health Awareness & Demand For Self-Medication Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Pharmacy Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global online pharmacy market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 20% during the period 2019-2025.

The global online pharmacy market size is likely to cross revenues of over $131 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period. The industry is heading toward unprecedented growth in developing and developed economies. The US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan are the key growth potential markets across the world.

The increasing internet penetration and the growth in awareness of online OTC benefits are major factors contributing to the growth potential in the US and Germany. The importance of pharmaceutical care is growing with the increase in the need and demand for self-care such as self-medication. Self-care is gradually enhancing due to an increase in health awareness in the population both in developed and developing economies. The increase in demand for self-care is expected to increase the demand for online services, especially for OTC medicines. The role of pharmacies has been changing over the years. they are no longer medicine and medicinal product suppliers but also are involved in the provision of other health care services. The increased collaboration is another significant driver contributing to the growth of the market with online pharmacy companies collaborating with MedTech, health tech, and insurance companies to increase their reach and revenue.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the online pharmacy market during the forecast period:

Rise in Economic Growth, Per Capita Income, & Healthcare Expenditure

Increase in Health Awareness & Demand for Self-medication

Increased Collaboration among Stakeholders

Availability of large Product Offerings, Competitive Price, Heavy Promotion, and Different Business Models

The study considers the present scenario of the online pharmacy market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Prominent Vendors

Zur Rose Group

SHOP APOTHEKE

Kroger

Walmart Stores

CVS Health

Cigna (Express Scripts)

Giant Eagle

Other Prominent Vendors

UK Meds

NorthWestPharmacy.com

Japan Health Center

AMX Holdings

BioPlus Specialty Pharmacy

Carepoint Pharmacy

Medvantx

parafarmacia-online

GoGoMeds

Newpharma

MonCoinSant

MEDS

AZETA

LloydsPharmacy

Oxford Online Pharmacy

Chemist 4 U

Simple Online Pharmacy

myCARE

The Canadian Pharmacy

Juvalis

Apotea

Chemist Direct

Lkrna WPK

Pharmacy2U

Index Medical

InhousePharmacy

Prvalekarna

Cocooncenter

DeOnlineDrogist

MedExpress

Farmacia Internacional

Foundation Care

Lekarnar

BestPharmacy

Pharm24

Pharmacy4u

Vamida

Sanicare

1MG Technologies

Netmeds

MedLife

Nunokame

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Key Questions Answered1. What is the online pharmacy market size and growth rate during the forecast period?2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the online pharmacy market share?3. How is the growth of the prescription medicine segment influencing the growth of the global online pharmacy market?4. Who are the leading vendors in the online pharmacy market and what are their market share?5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the online pharmacy market shares? Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1 Market Definition4.2 Base Year4.3 Scope Of The Study 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1 Key Caveats5.2 Currency Conversion5.3 Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1 Overview 8 Impact of COVID 198.1 COVID-19 Impact8.2 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade 9 Market Opportunities & Trends9.1 Rise In Economic Growth, Per Capita Income, & Healthcare Spend Expenditure9.2 Increase In Health Awareness & Demand For Self-Medication9.3 Increased Collaboration Among Stakeholders9.4 Competitive Price, Heavy Promotion & Different Business Models 10 Market Growth Enablers10.1 Growing Internet Penetration10.2 Rising Implementation Of E-Prescriptions In Hospitals And Other Healthcare Services10.3 Improving Online Payment10.4 Increase In Chronic Diseases And Aging Population 11 Market Restraints11.1 Amazon Set To Enter Online Pharmacy Market11.2 Strict Regulatory Frameworks To Curb Illegal Online Pharmacy Practices11.3 Stiff Competition11.4 Concentrated Market 12 Market Landscape12.1 Market Overview12.2 Market Size & Forecast12.3 Existing E-Pharmacy Models12.4 Market By Geography12.5 Five Forces Analysis 13 Medicine Type13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2 Market Overview13.3 OTC Medicines13.4 Prescription Medicines 14 Platform Type14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2 Market Overview14.3 Mobile14.4 Desktop 15 Geography15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine15.2 Geographic Overview 16 North America16.1 Market Size & Forecast16.2 Medicine Type16.3 Platform Type16.4 Key Countries16.5 US16.6 Canada 17 Europe17.1 Market Size & Forecast17.2 Medicine Type17.3 Platform Type17.4 Key Countries17.5 Germany17.6 UK17.7 France17.8 Italy17.9 Spain17.10 Sweden17.11 Netherlands17.12 Poland17.13 Switzerland17.14 Russia17.15 CZECH Republic 18 APAC18.1 Market Size & Forecast18.2 Medicine Type18.3 Platform Type18.4 Key Countries18.5 China18.6 India18.7 Japan18.8 South Korea18.9 Australia 19 Latin America19.1 Market Size & Forecast19.2 Medicine Type19.3 Platform Type19.4 Key Countries19.5 Brazil19.6 Mexico19.7 Argentina 20 Middle East & Africa20.1 Market Size & Forecast20.2 Medicine Type20.3 Platform Type20.4 Key Countries20.5 Saudi Arabia20.6 UAE20.7 South Africa 21 Competitive Landscape21.1 Competition Overview 22 Key Company Profiles22.1 ZUR Rose Group22.2 Shop Apotheke22.3 KROGER22.4 Wal-Mart Stores22.5 CVS Health22.6 Cigna (Express Scripts)22.7 Giant Eagle 23 Other Prominent Vendors23.1 UK Meds23.2 Northwestpharmacy.Com23.3 Japan Health Center23.4 AMX Holdings23.5 Bioplus Speciality Pharmacy23.6 Carepoint23.7 Medvantx23.8 Parafarmacia-Online23.9 GOGOMEDS23.10 Newpharma23.11 MONCOINSANT23.12 MEDS23.13 AZETA23.14 LLOYDSPHARMACY23.15 Oxford Online Pharmacy23.16 Chemist 4 U23.17 Simple Online Pharmacy23.18 Mycare23.19 The Canadian Pharmacy23.20 Juvalis23.21 Apotea23.22 Chemist Direct23.23 LKRNA WPK23.24 PHARMACY2U23.25 Index Medical23.26 INHOUSEPHARMACY23.27 PRVALEKARNA23.28 Cocooncenter23.29 DEONLINEDROGIST23.30 MEDEXPRESS23.31 FARMACIA INTERNACIONAL23.32 Foundation Care23.33 LEKARNAR23.34 BESTPHARMACY23.35 PHARM2423.36 PHARMACY4U23.37 VAMIDA23.38 SANICARE23.39 1MG TECHNOLOGIES23.40 Netmeds23.41 MEDLIFE23.42 Nunokame23.43 WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 24 Report Summary24.1 Key Takeaways24.2 Strategic Recommendations 25 Quantitative Summary25.1 Global25.2 Medicine Type25.3 Platform Type25.4 North America25.5 Europe25.6 APAC25.7 Latin America25.8 Middle East & Africa 26 Appendix26.1 AbbreviationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9z8w5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-online-pharmacy-industry-to-2025---increase-in-health-awareness--demand-for-self-medication-presents-opportunities-301144298.html

SOURCE Research and Markets