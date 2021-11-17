Worldwide Online Fax Industry To 2027 - Rising Demand Of Online Fax Solution From Healthcare Industry Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Fax Market Size By Product, By Application, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Online Fax Market was valued at USD 3,174.16 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 8,340.58 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.06% from 2020 to 2027.The Global Online Fax Market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period. The report comprises of various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. These factors; the market dynamics, involves the drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges through which the impact of these factors in the market are outlined. The drivers and restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market. The Global Online Fax Market study provides an outlook on the development of market in terms of revenue throughout the prognosis period.Fax still remains a significant piece of the technology landscape and continues to play an important communications role in various industries that include finance, healthcare, and manufacturing among others.This report provides an all-inclusive environment of the analysis for the Global Online Fax Market. The market estimates provided in the report are the result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert reviews. These market estimates have been considered by studying the impact of various social, political and economic factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Global Online Fax Market growth.Along with the market overview, which comprises of the market dynamics the chapter includes a Porter's Five Forces analysis which explains the five forces: namely buyers bargaining power, suppliers bargaining power, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the Global Online Fax Market. It explains the various participants, such as system integrators, intermediaries and end-users within the ecosystem of the market. The report also focuses on the competitive landscape of the Global Online Fax Market.

Key players in Online Fax Market

The major players in the market are OpenText, Century Link, Inc., Biscom, Inc., Retarus, Softlinx, Inc., DocuSign, and Others. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary

4 Market Outlook4.1 Global Online Fax Market Outlook4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Application of Online Fax in Different Industries4.2.2 Increasing Need of Cost-Effective Faxing Solutions4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Not Ideal for Use in Places With Limited or Poor Internet Connections4.3.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce to Utilize All the Features and Applications4.4 Market Opportunities4.4.1 Rising Demand of Online Fax Solution from Healthcare Industry4.4.2 Increased Focus on the Usage of Environmentally Friendly Products4.5 Impact of Covid - 19 on Global Online Fax Market 5 Market, by Product5.1 Overview5.2 Subscription-Based Service5.3 Pay-Per-Use Fax Service 6 Market, by Application6.1 Overview6.2 Individual and Home Office6.3 Small and Medium Enterprises (Smes)6.4 Large Enterprises 7 Market, by Geography7.1 Overview7.2 North America7.2.1 United States7.2.2 Canada7.2.3 Mexico7.3 Europe7.3.1 Germany7.3.2 U.K.7.3.3 France7.3.4 Rest of Europe7.4 Asia-Pacific7.4.1 China7.4.2 India7.4.3 Japan7.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific7.5 Rest of World7.5.1 Middle East and Africa7.5.2 Latin America 8 Competitive Landscape8.1 Overview8.2 Competitive Scenario8.3 Company Market Ranking Analysis 9 Company Profiles9.1 Centurylink, Inc. (Lumen Technologies, Inc.)9.1.1 Company Overview9.1.2 Company Insights9.1.1 Segment Breakdown9.1.2 Product Benchmarking9.1.3 Key Developments9.1.4 SWOT Analysis9.2 Opentext9.2.1 Company Overview9.2.2 Company Insights9.2.3 Segment Breakdown9.2.4 Product Benchmarking9.2.5 Key Developments9.2.6 SWOT Analysis9.3 Efax Corporate (J2 Global, Inc.)9.3.1 Company Overview9.3.2 Company Insights9.3.3 Segment Breakdown9.3.4 Product Benchmarking9.3.5 Key Developments9.3.6 SWOT Analysis9.4 Ringcentral Inc.9.4.1 Company Overview9.4.2 Company Insights9.4.3 Segment Breakdown9.4.4 Product Benchmarking9.4.5 Key Developments9.4.6 SWOT Analysis9.5 Docusign9.5.1 Company Overview9.5.2 Company Insights9.5.3 Segment Breakdown9.5.4 Product Benchmarking9.5.5 Key Developments9.5.6 SWOT Analysis9.6 Esker9.6.1 Company Overview9.6.2 Company Insights9.6.3 Segment Breakdown9.6.4 Product Benchmarking9.6.5 Key Developments9.7 Otelco, Inc.9.7.1 Company Overview9.7.2 Company Insights9.7.3 Segment Breakdown9.7.4 Product Benchmarking9.7.5 Key Developments9.8 Onespan9.8.1 Company Overview9.8.2 Company Insights9.8.3 Segment Breakdown9.8.4 Product Benchmarking9.8.5 Key Developments9.9 Softlinx, Inc.9.9.1 Company Overview9.9.2 Company Insights9.9.3 Product Benchmarking9.10 Biscom, Inc.9.10.1 Company Overview9.10.2 Company Insights9.10.3 Product Benchmarking9.11 Concord Technologies, Inc.9.11.1 Company Overview9.11.2 Company Insights9.11.3 Product Benchmarking9.12 Retarus9.12.1 Company Overview9.12.2 Company Insights9.12.3 Product Benchmarking9.12.4 Key Developments9.13 Hellofax, Inc.9.13.1 Company Overview9.13.2 Company Insights9.13.3 Product Benchmarking9.14 Rpost9.14.1 Company Overview9.14.2 Company Insights9.14.3 Product Benchmarking9.14.4 Key DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsmpqp

