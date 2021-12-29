Worldwide Online Dating Industry To 2026 - Cultural Shift For Dating And Marriage Patterns Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Online Dating Market Research Report by Services, Product, Age Group, Subscription, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Online Dating Market size was estimated at USD 2,400.53 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 2,614.05 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23% reaching USD 4,077.94 million by 2026. Market StatisticsThe report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period. Market Segmentation & Coverage This research report categorizes the Online Dating to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Services, the market was studied across General Online Dating Services, Merging Online Dating Services, Niche Online Dating Services, and Relationship Services.

Based on Product, the market was studied across Apps and Website.

Based on Age Group, the market was studied across 18 to 24 Years, 25 to 34 Years, 35 to 44 Years, 45 to 54 Years, and 55 to 64 Years.

Based on Subscription, the market was studied across Non-Paid Online Dating Services and Paid Online Dating Services.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas is further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The United States is further studied across California , Florida , Illinois , New York , Ohio , Pennsylvania , and Texas . The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Taiwan , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa is further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Cumulative Impact of COVID-19COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The analyst's ongoing research amplifies their research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market. Competitive Strategic WindowThe Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning MatrixThe FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Online Dating Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share AnalysisThe Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive ScenarioThe Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability ProfilesThe report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Online Dating Market, including Badoo, Coffee Meets Bagel, Eharmony, Inc, EliteMate.com LLC, Grindr LLC, Happn SAS, Love Group Global Ltd., Match, Match Group, Inc., OK Cupid, Plenty of Fish, Spark Networks SE, Spice of Life, Tastebuds Media Ltd, The Bumble Group, The Meet Group Inc., Tinder, and Zoosk, Inc. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Online Dating Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Online Dating Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Online Dating Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Online Dating Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Online Dating Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Online Dating Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Online Dating Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Objectives of the Study1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage1.3. Years Considered for the Study1.4. Currency & Pricing1.5. Language1.6. Limitations1.7. Assumptions1.8. Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Define: Research Objective2.2. Determine: Research Design2.3. Prepare: Research Instrument2.4. Collect: Data Source2.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation2.6. Formulate: Data Verification2.7. Publish: Research Report2.8. Repeat: Report Update 3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Growth in internet penetration and number of smartphone users5.2.2. Rising number of dating apps and acceptance among users5.2.3. Large scale young population across the world5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Reluctance to acceptance and trust issues among some population 5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Millennials inclination towards attractive social networking sites5.4.2. Cultural shift for dating and marriage patterns5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Rising number of scams and frauds 6. Online Dating Market, by Services6.1. Introduction6.2. General Online Dating Services6.3. Merging Online Dating Services6.4. Niche Online Dating Services6.5. Relationship Services 7. Online Dating Market, by Product7.1. Introduction7.2. Apps7.3. Website 8. Online Dating Market, by Age Group8.1. Introduction8.2. 18 to 24 Years8.3. 25 to 34 Years8.4. 35 to 44 Years8.5. 45 to 54 Years8.6. 55 to 64 Years 9. Online Dating Market, by Subscription9.1. Introduction9.2. Non-Paid Online Dating Services9.3. Paid Online Dating Services 10. Americas Online Dating Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Online Dating Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Taiwan11.12. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Online Dating Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hd18ki

