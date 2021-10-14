Worldwide Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Industry To 2026 - Featuring Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories And Bayer Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global oncology molecular diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Oncology molecular diagnostics identify the presence of cancer cells by analyzing their biological molecules. Several tests are performed on the blood, saliva, and tumor tissue samples for detecting and measuring specific genetic sequences in the DNA, RNA, and cell proteins. Oncology molecular diagnostics help perform rapid analysis and provide detailed information that is further utilized in the personalized treatment of cancer. These diagnostics solutions find application in clinical and point-of-care (POC) testing for early detection of cancer. They are also used in blood banks to identify pathogens and infectious diseases present in the donated blood samples.

The rising prevalence of cancer on account of changing lifestyles, growing geriatric population, and the increasing trend of smoking represents one of the major factors impelling the global oncology molecular diagnostics market growth. Apart from this, the escalating demand for rapid and accurate diagnosis, along with advancements in next generation sequencing (NGS) techniques, is contributing to the growth of the market. Furthermore, a rise in the number of individuals suffering from viral and bacterial infections and the increasing participation in blood donation campaigns is positively influencing the demand for oncology molecular diagnostics worldwide. However, due to the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), several healthcare institutions are undertaking steps to mitigate the risk of the pandemic on cancer patients by reducing the number of medical appointments. Moreover, regular screening for cancer patients has witnessed a decline due to the repurposing of diagnostics resources for providing COVID-19 testing and consequent reduction in oncology testing.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens Healthcare and Sysmex Corporation.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global oncology molecular diagnostics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global oncology molecular diagnostics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cancer type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global oncology molecular diagnostics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Cancer Type6.1 Breast Cancer6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Prostate Cancer6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Colorectal Cancer6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Cervical Cancer6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Liver Cancer6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Lung Cancer6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Blood Cancer6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product7.1 Instruments7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Reagents7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Others7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 In Situ Hybridization8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Chips and Microarrays8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Mass Spectrometry8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast8.6 DNA and NGS Sequencing8.6.1 Market Trends8.6.2 Market Forecast8.7 Transcription Mediated Amplification (TMA)8.7.1 Market Trends8.7.2 Market Forecast8.8 Others8.8.1 Market Trends8.8.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End-user9.1 Hospitals and Clinics9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Reference Laboratories9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Others9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.2 Abbott Laboratories15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 Bayer AG15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.5 Cepheid Inc (Danaher Corporation)15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Hologic, Inc.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.8 Qiagen N.V.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Siemens Healthcare15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 Sysmex Corporation15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fvn36c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-oncology-molecular-diagnostics-industry-to-2026---featuring-agilent-technologies-abbott-laboratories-and-bayer-among-others-301400691.html

SOURCE Research and Markets