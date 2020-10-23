Worldwide Omega Ingredients Industry To 2027 - By Type, Source, Application And Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega Ingredients - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Omega Ingredients Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019 to 2027. Increasing demand for algae omega in infant food fortification are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, side effects associated with omega ingredients are hampering the market growth.Omega ingredients, including omega-3, omega-6, and omega-9 are dietary constituents that have a major influence on human health. These ingredients have received a great amount of research attention in the past decade as a nutritional food supplement. New sources of omega-3 algae are hitting the headlines recently. Microalgae, a source rich in omega-3 and beta-carotene, has gained immense popularity among manufacturers as a sustainable source of food and fuel.Based on the source, the fish segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the mild side effects, low cost, convenience of use, and lack of taste or smell. The fish oil supplementations are a quick and safe way of increasing an individual's omega-3 fatty acid intake, as well as for deriving omega ingredients. Moreover, cold-water fish has the highest amount of DHA and EPA, the two fatty acids closely linked to heart health. People with low risk of cardiovascular disease should consume fatty fish regularly to maintain the omega-3 requirement. These factors are responsible for the increased demand for the fish segment.By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the increasing innovations in the products as well as technology. In this region, the leading players are continuously investing in technological advancement, in order to get improved omega ingredient for its wider application. Due to the high demand for omega ingredients, the R&D sector is pacing fast, in order to produce a better product in the market.Some of the key players profiled in the Omega Ingredients Market include AlgaeCytes, BASF SE, bioProcess Algae LLC, Cellana Inc., Corbion NV, Koninklijke DSM NV, Polaris SA, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, and Omega Protein Corporation. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis3.7 Emerging Markets3.8 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Omega Ingredients Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 Omega-35.3 Omega-6 & Omega-9 6 Global Omega Ingredients Market, By Source6.1 Introduction6.2 Algae6.3 Fish6.4 Plant 7 Global Omega Ingredients Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Animal Nutrition7.3 Dietary Supplements7.4 Food and Beverage7.5 Pharmaceutical 8 Global Omega Ingredients Market, By Geography8.1 Introduction8.2 North America8.2.1 US8.2.2 Canada8.2.3 Mexico8.3 Europe8.3.1 Germany8.3.2 UK8.3.3 Italy8.3.4 France8.3.5 Spain8.3.6 Rest of Europe8.4 Asia-Pacific8.4.1 Japan8.4.2 China8.4.3 India8.4.4 Australia8.4.5 New Zealand8.4.6 South Korea8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific8.5 South America8.5.1 Argentina8.5.2 Brazil8.5.3 Chile8.5.4 Rest of South America8.6 Middle East & Africa8.6.1 Saudi Arabia8.6.2 UAE8.6.3 Qatar8.6.4 South Africa8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 9 Key Developments9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers9.3 New Product Launches9.4 Expansions9.5 Other Key Strategies 10 Company Profiling10.1 AlgaeCytes10.2 BASF SE10.3 BioProcess Algae LLC10.4 Cellana Inc.10.5 Corbion NV10.6 Koninklijke DSM NV10.7 Polaris SA10.8 The Archer Daniels Midland Company10.9 DSM10.10 Omega Protein CorporationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj8zd4

