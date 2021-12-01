Worldwide Omega 3 Industry To 2028 - Players Include Aker Biomarine Antarctic, Orkla Health And BASF Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Omega 3 Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (EPA, DHA), by Source (Marine, Plant), by Application (Supplements & Functional Foods, Infant Formula), by Region (APAC, CSA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global omega 3 market size is expected to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. DHA and EPA can help improve brain health in children and heart health in adults, which is likely to boost the market growth. The rising scope of applications of omega 3 in pharmaceuticals is also supporting product consumption. Players are focusing on offering high-quality pharma-grade omega 3. For instance, FMC Corp.'s Epax brand offers concentrated marine omega-3 fatty acids sourced from sustainable and traceable raw materials and caters to the requirements of high-quality pharmaceutical ingredients.The global market is characterized by the presence of prominent players, such as BASF SE, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Lonza, and Croda International Plc, which is expected to increase the competition. Players are focusing on catering to specific client requirements to widen the customer base.

For instance, Crius Life Sciences have the formulation capacity of producing EPA/DHA with concentration level according to the client needs, such functionality offers a higher degree of freedom. Companies are utilizing krill oil as an alternative source to fish oil due to rising levels of contamination in fish oil. For instance, in November 2019, Aker BioMarine and Acasti Pharma signed a krill oil supply agreement to develop an innovative hypertriglyceridemia drug, using krill oil as its core ingredient. Omega 3 Market Report Highlights

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) held a revenue share of 25.3% in 2020 and is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period owing to the rising demand from the pharmaceutical industry

For instance, BASF SE offers Maxomega EPA 97 EE eicosapentaenoic acid ethyl ester that can be used in Japanese "Epadel", and American "Vascepa" drugs for its benefits in cardiovascular health

Manufacturers focus more on new product development to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2019 , BASF launched Hepacor, which contains highly concentrated purified EPA and DHA, for the dietary management of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

, BASF launched Hepacor, which contains highly concentrated purified EPA and DHA, for the dietary management of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) The marine source segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period owing to the rising production of omega 3 from non-fish-based marine sources, such as krill and algal oils

Algal oil is gaining popularity among vegan consumers as it does not contain traces of fish oil or fishy odor

Companies are exploring alternative sources to marine species owing to the rising adoption of plant-based products globally

For instance, in August 2019 , Cargill received approval for producing omega 3 sourced from canola, which can be widely used in the aquaculture feed industry

, Cargill received approval for producing omega 3 sourced from canola, which can be widely used in the aquaculture feed industry The infant formula segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about infant nutrition

Growing consumption of breast milk substitutes, which closely resemble the functionality and composition of breast milk, is also anticipated to drive the infant formula segment

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary Chapter 3. Omega 3 Market: Variables, Trends & Scope3.1. Market Lineage Outlook3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook3.1.1.1. Functional Ingredients3.1.1.2. Nutraceuticals and Functional Foods3.1.2. Related Market Outlook3.1.2.1. Fish Oil3.1.2.2. Krill Oil3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping3.3. Value Chain Analysis3.3.1. Raw Material Trends3.3.1.1. Fish Oil3.3.2. Manufacturing Trends3.3.2.1. Technology Trends3.3.2.1.1. Omega-33.3.2.1.2. Krill Oil3.3.2.2. Outsourcing and Contract Manufacturing Trends3.3.3. Profit Margin Analysis3.3.3.1. Average Selling Price Analysis3.3.3.2. Dha & Epa Average Price Analysis3.3.4. Sales Channel Analysis3.3.5. Vendor Selection Criteria3.4. Omega-3 Analysis3.4.1. New Products3.5. Technology Overview3.5.1. Technology Trends3.5.1.1. Omega-33.5.1.2. Krill Oil3.5.1.2.1. Multi Stage Oil Extraction3.6. Regulatory Framework3.6.1. Product Classification Codes3.6.2. Standards Andcompliances3.6.3. Safety3.7. Market Dynamics3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis3.7.1.1. Rising Penetration of Omega 3 in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market3.7.1.2. Growing Demand for Dietary Supplements3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis3.7.2.1. Declining Growth Rate of Fish Production3.7.3. Industry Challenges3.7.3.1. Restricted Supply of Alternative Sources3.8. Business Environmental Analysis3.8.1. Industry Analysis: Porter's3.8.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.8.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers3.8.1.3. Threat of Substitution3.8.1.4. Threat of New Entrants3.8.1.5. Competitive Rivalry3.8.2. PESTLE Analysis3.8.2.1. Political Landscape3.8.2.2. Environmental Landscape3.8.2.3. Social Landscape3.8.2.4. Technology Landscape3.8.2.5. Economic Landscape3.8.2.6. Legal Landscape3.8.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances3.8.3.1. Joint Ventures3.8.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions3.8.3.3. Licensing & Partnership3.8.3.4. Capacity Expansion3.8.3.5. Product Development3.8.3.6. Technological Advancement3.9. Market Entry Strategies Chapter 4. Omega 3 Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis4.1. Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20284.2. Docosahexaenoic Acid (Dha)4.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)4.3. Eicosapentaenoic Acid (Epa)4.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)4.4. Alpha-Linolenic Acid (Ala)4.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million) Chapter 5. Omega 3 Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis5.1. Source Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20285.2. Marine Source5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)5.3. Plant Source5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million) Chapter 6. Omega 3 Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 20286.2. Supplements & Functional Foods6.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)6.3. Pharmaceuticals6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)6.4. Infant Formula6.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)6.5. Animal Feed & Pet Food6.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million)6.6. Others6.6.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2017 - 2028 (Tons) (USD Million) Chapter 7. Carrageenan Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants8.1.1. Rising Investments in Capacity Expansions (Impact - High)8.1.2. Rising Demand of Omega 3 Supplements (Impact - High)8.2. Company Categorization8.3. Company Market Positioning8.4. Vendor Landscape8.4.1. List of Key Distributors, Channel Partners& End-users8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis, Private/Public8.5. Public Companies8.5.1. Company Market Positioning Analysis8.5.2. Company Ranking8.5.3. Market Differentiators8.5.4. SWOT8.6. Private Companies8.6.1. List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators8.6.2. Company Geographical Presence Chapter 9. Company Profiles9.1. Aker Biomarine Antarctic As9.1.1. Company Overview9.1.2. Financial Performance9.1.3. Product Benchmarking9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives9.2. Orkla Health (Axellus).9.2.1. Company Overview9.2.2. Financial Performance9.2.3. Product Benchmarking9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives9.3. Basf Se9.3.1. Company Overview9.3.2. Financial Performance9.3.3. Product Benchmarking9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives9.4. Omega Protein Corporation.9.4.1. Company Overview9.4.2. Financial Performance9.4.3. Product Benchmarking9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives9.5. Gc Reiber Oils9.5.1. Company Overview9.5.2. Financial Performance9.5.3. Product Benchmarking9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives9.6. Lonza9.6.1. Company Overview9.6.2. Financial Performance9.6.3. Product Benchmarking9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives9.7. Croda International plc9.7.1. Company Overview9.7.2. Financial Performance9.7.3. Product Benchmarking9.8. Epax9.8.1. Company Overview9.8.2. Financial Performance9.8.3. Product Benchmarking9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives9.9. Bioprocess Algae, LLC9.9.1. Company Overview9.9.2. Financial Performance9.9.3. Product Benchmarking9.10. Koninklijke Dsm N.V.9.10.1. Company Overview9.10.2. Financial Performance9.10.3. Product Benchmarking9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

