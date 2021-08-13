Worldwide Offshore Support Vessels Industry To 2026 - Featuring Grupo, Gulfmark And SIEM Offshore Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Support Vessels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global offshore support vessels market reached a value of US$ 39.57 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global market to reach a value of US$ 50.21 Billion by 2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Offshore support vessels refer to various marine vessels that are used for transporting goods, supplies and equipment during subsea exploration and construction activities. Some of the common types of offshore support vessels include diving support, crane, and pipe laying vessels, seismic survey ships, and platform supply vessels (PSVs). These vessels are primarily used for locating and inspecting oil and gas-bearing areas, towing and positioning rigs/platforms and offering maintenance facilities. They are equipped with powerful small-sized boats that respond to emergencies at offshore installations and also provide various other services, such as transportation, anchor management and platform support. Offshore Support Vessels Market Report Global Offshore Support Vessels Market Trends and Drivers:Increasing oil and gas exploratory activities is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for PSVs across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. PSVs are used in the production stage of offshore drilling and for the transportation of cement, casting and drilling pipes and completion fluids. Additionally, various technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of offshore support vessels and the integration of Dynamic Positioning (DP) systems in marine vessels, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are emphasizing on producing computer-controlled vessels that can automatically control their propellers and thrusters to maintain a specific position.Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with growing investments in the oil and gas sector across the globe, especially in the emerging economies, are projected to drive the global offshore support vessels market further.

Competitive Landscape:The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bourbon, Grupo CBO, Gulfmark, Havila, Maersk, Seacor Marine, SIEM Offshore, Solstad, Swire, Tayrona Offshore, Tidewater, and Vroon Group. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global offshore support vessels market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global offshore support vessels market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on water depth?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global offshore support vessels market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Offshore Support Vessels Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Type6.1 Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Platform Supply Vessel6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Fast Supply Intervention Vessel6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Multi-Purpose Service Vessel6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Water Depth7.1 Shallow Water7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Deepwater7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Fuel8.1 Fuel Oil8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 LNG8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Service Type9.1 Technical Services9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Inspection & Survey9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Crew Management9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Logistics & Cargo Management9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Anchor Handling & Seismic Support9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Others9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Applications10.1 Oil and Gas Applications10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Offshore Applications10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region 12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Bourbon15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2 Grupo CBO15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 Gulfmark15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4 Havila15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Maersk15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5.3 Financials15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.6 Seacor Marine15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.7 SIEM Offshore15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Solstad15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.9 Swire15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.10 Tayrona Offshore15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Tidewater15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials 15.3.12 Vroon Group15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

