Worldwide Nutraceuticals Industry To 2026 - Innovations And Findings Of Function-Specific Antioxidants Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceuticals Market Research Report by Form, Functional Ingredient, Product, Health Benefits, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Nutraceuticals Market size was estimated at USD 222.34 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 242.75 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% reaching USD 378.30 billion by 2026. Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Nutraceuticals Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service. Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Nutraceuticals Market, including Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods A.m.b.A, Associated British Foods PLC, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, Glanbia PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., and Tate & Lyle PLC. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Nutraceuticals Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Nutraceuticals Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Nutraceuticals Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Nutraceuticals Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Nutraceuticals Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Nutraceuticals Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Nutraceuticals Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Increased Life Expectancy and Health Awareness among Consumers5.2.2. Growing Demand for Nutraceuticals with Medical Benefits5.2.3. Growing Preference for Personalized Nutrition5.3. Restraints5.3.1. Low Awareness about Nutraceuticals and Higher Costs of Fortified and Enriched Products5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Innovations and Findings of Function-Specific Antioxidants5.4.2. Gradual Adoption of Probiotic and Prebiotic Food Products as Part of Personalized Diet5.5. Challenges5.5.1. High R&D Cost of Development5.5.2. Varying Regulatory Standards across Different Countries 6. Nutraceuticals Market, by Form6.1. Introduction6.2. Dry6.3. Liquid 7. Nutraceuticals Market, by Functional Ingredient7.1. Introduction7.2. Carotenoids7.3. Dietary Fibers7.4. Fatty Acids7.5. Minerals7.6. Prebiotics & Probiotics7.7. Vitamins 8. Nutraceuticals Market, by Product8.1. Introduction8.2. Dietary Supplements8.3. Functional Beverages8.3.1. Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverage8.3.2. Energy Drink8.3.3. Fortified Juice8.3.4. Sports Drink8.4. Functional Foods8.4.1. Bakery and Confectionary8.4.2. Cereal8.4.3. Dairy8.4.4. Snack 9. Nutraceuticals Market, by Health Benefits9.1. Introduction9.2. Bone Health9.3. Cognitive Health9.4. Gut Health9.5. Heart Health9.6. Immunity9.7. Nutrition9.8. Weigh Management 10. Nutraceuticals Market, by Distribution Channel10.1. Introduction10.2. Offline10.3. Online 11. Americas Nutraceuticals Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Argentina11.3. Brazil11.4. Canada11.5. Mexico11.6. United States 12. Asia-Pacific Nutraceuticals Market12.1. Introduction12.2. Australia12.3. China12.4. India12.5. Indonesia12.6. Japan12.7. Malaysia12.8. Philippines12.9. South Korea12.10. Thailand 13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Nutraceuticals Market13.1. Introduction13.2. France13.3. Germany13.4. Italy13.5. Netherlands13.6. Qatar13.7. Russia13.8. Saudi Arabia13.9. South Africa13.10. Spain13.11. United Arab Emirates13.12. United Kingdom 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix14.1.1. Quadrants14.1.2. Business Strategy14.1.3. Product Satisfaction14.2. Market Ranking Analysis14.3. Market Share Analysis, by Quadrant14.4. Competitive Scenario14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement14.4.4. Investment & Funding14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 15. Company Usability Profiles15.1. Ajinomoto Co., Inc.15.2. Archer Daniels Midland Company15.3. Arla Foods A.m.b.A15.4. Associated British Foods PLC15.5. BASF SE15.6. Cargill Incorporated15.7. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S15.8. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.15.9. Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited15.10. Glanbia PLC15.11. Ingredion Incorporated15.12. Kerry Group PLC15.13. Koninklijke DSM N.V.15.14. Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd.15.15. Tate & Lyle PLC 16. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8su1hl

