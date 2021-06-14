Worldwide Next-Generation Sequencing Industry To 2025 - Key Drivers And Trends
The global market for clinical next-generation sequencing (NGS) should grow from $5.9 billion in 2020 to $22.9 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4% for the period of 2020-2025.
The scope of the report includes clinical NGS technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, patents and companies. The markets for NGS-based diagnostics are given for the years 2019, 2020 and 2025.
This report reviews the main sequencing technologies and explains why genetic variation is important in clinical testing. It then discusses some of the significant research initiatives that impact clinical NGS applications. Liquid biopsy formats are discussed. The main market driving forces are also discussed.
The report examines the markets by test complexity, clinical indication and test purpose. Test complexity refers to the plex level (i.e., the number of genetic markers that can be analyzed within a sample) and coverage (e.g., the extent to which the genome is covered) of the test. Examining the market by test complexity provides valuable insight into which products (e.g., sample preparation, NGS instrument, informatics, etc.) will be in demand in the future.
The report provides market data and forecasts for NGS diagnostics by specific applications, including those for oncology, cardiovascular diseases, clinical microbiology/infectious diseases, Mendelian disorders, metabolic/immune disorders, neurological disorders, reproductive health and transplant medicine.
Specific geographic markets are discussed, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.
Industry sectors analyzed include DNA sequencing instruments; long-read sequencing; sequencing informatics; target enrichment; CTC capture and detection; liquid biopsy; cancer screening/early detection; direct to consumer testing; and noninvasive prenatal testing.
The Report Includes
- 29 data tables and 73 additional tables
- An updated review of the global market for emerging clinical applications of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) based diagnostics and related technologies
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Discussion of market opportunities for clinical NGS products, clinical applications, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of NGS-based diagnostics and technologies within the industry
- Estimation of the current market size and revenue forecasts for the global NGS diagnostic markets, and corresponding market share analysis by disease indication, test complexity, test purpose, application and geographic region
- Evaluation of the key NGS workflow portions of the industry (e.g., sequencing instruments, pre-sequencing target preparation and capture, and post-sequencing data analysis) and the main clinical indications where NGS will capture significant market share by 2025
- Assessment of main sequencing technologies and explanation of the importance of genetic variation in clinical testing as well as some of the significant research initiatives affecting clinical NGS applications
- A summary of the major acquisitions and strategic alliances in the clinical NGS industry from January 2019 through April 2021, including key alliance trends
- Patent review and significant allotments of the U.S. patents in the liquid biopsy industry
- Company profiles of the major market players, including Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck KGaA, Novogene Co. Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd., Qiagen NV, Roche Holding AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Overview
- Introduction
- Liquid and Tissue Biopsy
- Clinical NGS Testing Market
- Growth Drivers of Clinical NGS
- Key Trends
- Industry
Chapter 4 Technology Background
- Importance of DNA
- Genetic Variation and Analysis
- Genetic Analysis Technologies
- Sequencing in Clinical Applications
- Sequencing Technologies
- History of DNA Sequencing
- Sanger Sequencing Technology
- NGS Platforms
- Short-Read Platforms
- Long-Read Platforms
- Informatics Technologies
- Base Calling
- Mapping to a Reference Sequence
- Variant Analysis
- Artificial Intelligence Technologies
- Clinical Sequencing Technology Challenges
Chapter 5 Clinical NGS Initiatives
- R&D Initiatives and Programs
- 1+ Million Genomes
- Access to Treatment and Testing (ACTT)
- Access to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Coalition (ACGP)
- Africa Pathogen Genomics Initiative
- Blood Profiling Atlas
- Cancer-ID
- Cancer Moon Shots Program
- China Precision Medicine Initiative
- ClinGen
- CTC Trap Consortium
- diaRNAgnosis Project
- Early Cancer Detection Consortium
- EpiFemCare
- France Genomic Medicine Plan
- Friends of Cancer Research Project
- Genomic Medicine Sweden
- HCA-Organoid
- Human Cell Atlas
- Human Immunomics Initiative
- Immunomonitor Consortium
- Integration of Imaging and Fluid-Based Tumor Monitoring in Cancer Therapy Program
- Intervene
- Liquid Biopsies and Imaging for Improved Cancer Care
- Liquid Biopsy-Based Malignant Tumor Early Screening Technology Research and Development Project
- Liver Cancer Early Screening Comprehensive Prevention and Control Project
- Lung Cancer Genomic Screening Project for Individualized Medicine in Asia
- Million Veteran Program
- Medical Genome Initiative
- MedSeq
- Precision Medicine Initiative
- Prompt
- QuIP Project
- SPHERES
- Target ALS Diagnosis Initiative
- TopMed
- Treehouse Childhood Cancer Initiative
- Very Rare Cancer Consortium
- Worldwide Innovative Networking (WIN) Consortium
- Single-Cell Research
- Cambridge Single-Cell Analysis Core Facility
- Harvard Medical School Single-Cell Core
- Mayo Medical Genome Facility
- National Center for Single-Cell Biology
- Next-Generation Single-Cell Analysis Program
- Single-Cell Analysis Core
- UC San Francisco Single-Cell Analysis Center
- Population Sequencing Projects
Chapter 6 Clinical NGS Applications
- Introduction
- Cancer Applications
- Precision Medicine
- Liquid Biopsy Biomarkers
- Mendelian Disorders Applications
- Reproductive Health Applications
- Noninvasive Prenatal Testing
- Newborn Screening
- Microbiology and Infectious Disease Applications
- Complex Disorders Applications
Chapter 7 Clinical NGS Industry
- Sequencing Instrument Industry
- Companies
- Third-Generation Sequencing Industry
- Sequencing Informatics Industry
- Target Enrichment and Amplification Industry
- CTC Capture and Detection Industry
- Liquid Biopsy Assay Industry
- Liquid Biopsy Cancer Screening/Early Detection Industry
- Health-Focused DTC Genetic Testing Industry: Two Market Models
- DTC Clinical Health Genetic Testing Industry
- Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Industry
Chapter 8 Acquisitions and Strategic Alliances
- Acquisitions
- Strategic Alliances
- Key Trends
Chapter 9 Clinical NGS Markets
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Impact of COVID-19 on the Clinical NGS Markets
- Clinical NGS Market by Disease Category
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- NGS Mendelian Disorders
- Metabolic/Immune Disorders
- Neurology
- Reproductive Health
- Microbiology and Infectious Diseases
- Transplantation
- Geographical Markets
- Global Market for NGS in Oncology by Region
- Global Market for NGS in Reproductive Health by Region
Chapter 10 Patent Review
- Patents on Circulating Tumor Cells
- Patents on Exosomes
- Patents on Cell-Free DNA
- Patents Related to Biomarkers
- Patent Considerations for the Use of Artificial Intelligence in Cancer Diagnostics
- Liquid Biopsy Patent Litigation
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Accuragen Inc.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Alcediag
- Ambry Genetics
- Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.
- Angle Plc
- Apocell Inc.
- Apostle Inc.
- Arcedi Biotech Aps
- Archer Dx
- Armonica Technologies Inc.
- Arup Laboratories
- Asuragen Inc.
- Aviva Biomed Inc.
- Aviva Biosciences
- Bard1 Life Sciences Ltd.
- Base Genomics
- Baylor Genetics
- Becton, Dickinson And Co.
- Berry Genomics Co. Ltd.
- BGI Shenzhen
- Biocaptiva Ltd.
- Biocept Inc.
- Biodesix Inc.
- Biofluidica Inc.
- Biolidics Ltd.
- Biological Dynamics Inc.
- Bionano Genomics
- Bio-Techne Corp.
- Bitbiome, Inc.
- Bluestar Genomics Inc.
- Burning Rock Biotech Ltd.
- C2I Genomics
- Cambridge Epigenetix
- Cancer Genetics Inc.
- Canexia Health
- Capio Biosciences
- Captis Diagnostics Inc.
- Caredx Inc.
- Caris Life Science
- Cegat Gmbh
- Cellmax Life
- Cell Microsystems Inc.
- Celsee Diagnostics
- Centrillion Genomics Technologies
- Chronix Biomedical
- Circulogene Theranostics
- Claret Bioscience
- Clinical Genomics Technologies
- Codiak Biosciences
- Cogenica
- Cradle Genomics
- Cyclomics
- Cygnus Biosciences Co. Ltd.
- Cytotrack Aps
- Danaher Corp.
- Dante Labs
- Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd.
- Delfi Diagnostics
- Diacarta Inc.
- Diagnologix Llc
- Diagnomics
- Diamir Bio
- Dnalytics
- Dnanexus Inc.
- Dovetail Genomics Llc
- Earlydx Inc.
- Eone-Diagnomics Genome Center
- Encrypgen
- Epic Sciences Inc.
- Epigenomics Ag
- Eurofins Scientific
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Exosome Sciences Inc.
- Exosomics Spa
- Exopert
- Ezlife Bio Inc.
- Fabric Genomics
- Fluxion Biosciences Inc.
- Freenome Inc.
- Fulgent Genetics Inc.
- Full Genomes Corp. Inc.
- Genapsys Inc.
- Gene By Gene Ltd.
- Genedx Inc.
- Genetron Health Technologies
- Geneseq Biosciences Pty Ltd.
- Genexosome Technologies Inc.
- Genomictree
- Genomoncology
- Genosaber
- Genosity
- Grail Inc.
- Guardant Health Inc.
- Helio Health
- Helix Opco Llc
- Hitgen
- Htg Molecular Diagnostics Inc.
- Id Solutions
- Illumina Inc.
- Incelldx Inc.
- Inex Innovate Pte. Ltd.
- Inivata Ltd.
- Insitome Inc.
- Interpace Biosciences Inc.
- Invitae Inc.
- Invivoscribe Inc.
- Jabrehoo Medtech Co., Ltd.
- Jbs Science Inc.
- Jumpcode Genomics Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Laboratory Corp. Of America Inc.
- Labgenomics Co., Ltd.
- Labrinth Biotech Inc.
- Lariat Biosciences Inc.
- Liquid Biopsy Labs
- Lucence Diagnostics Pte. Ltd.
- Lunglife Ai Inc.
- Macrogen Inc.
- Mapmygenome
- Mdxhealth Inc.
- Medgenome Inc.
- Menarini Silicon Biosystems Spa
- Merck Kgaa
- Micareo Rare Cell Diagnostics
- Micronoma
- Mir Scientific
- Mutantdx
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- Namocell Inc.
- Nanostring Technologies Inc.
- Nanoview Biosciences Inc.
- Natera Inc.
- Nebula Genomics
- Neogenomics Laboratories
- Neo New Oncology Gmbh
- New England Biolabs
- New Horizon Health Ltd.
- Nipd Genetics
- Novigenix Sa
- Novogene Co. Ltd.
- Nrichdx Inc.
- Nuprobe Inc.
- Nx Prenatal Inc.
- Oncimmune Holdings Plc
- Oncocyte Corp.
- Oncodna S.A.
- Opko Health
- Orchid Health Inc.
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.
- Pacific Biosciences Of California Inc.
- Pangaea Oncology
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.
- Personalis Inc.
- Pfdena Inc.
- Phase Scientific
- Phosphorus Inc.
- Pieriandx
- Pwnhealth
- Predicine Inc.
- Prenetics Group
- Qcdx Llc
- Qiagen Nv
- Quantapore Inc.
- Quantgene Inc.
- Quantum Biosystems Inc.
- Quantumdx
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Rarecells Sas
- Ravgen
- Real Time Genomics Inc.
- Resolution Bioscience Inc.
- Roche Holding Ag
- Saga Diagnostics Ab
- Sano Genetics
- Sanomics Ltd.
- Screencell
- Seekin
- Seracare Life Sciences Inc.
- Sequencing.Com
- Seven Bridges Genomics Inc.
- Single Technologies
- Singlera Genomics Inc.
- Smartcactch
- Stage Zero Life Sciences
- Strand Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.
- Strata Oncology
- Stratos Genomics Inc.
- Syapse
- Sysmex Inostics Gmbh
- Tailai Biosciences Co., Ltd.
- Takara Bio Inc.
- Telexos Gmbh
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Twinstrand Biosciences
- Twist Bioscience
- Ubiquity Genomics Inc.
- Universal Diagnostics Sl
- Vela Diagnostics
- Veracyte
- Volitionrx
- Vortex Biosciences
- Xing Technologies Llc
- Yourgene Health Plc
- Yikon Genomics Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bx7xsg
