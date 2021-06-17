Worldwide Next Generation Sequencing Industry To 2025 - Competitive Analysis And The Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Next Generation Sequencing Market (2020-2025) by Type, Applications, Technology, End user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Next Generation Sequencing Market is estimated to be USD 9.51 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 25.28 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.6%.The major factors such as increasing research and development activities utilizing the NGS technologies, growing applications of NGS in clinical diagnosis, and discovery applications demanding NGS technology are expected to drive the growth of the overall market. The rapid speed, cost, and accuracy of the NGS technology have also helped in the growth of the market. However, the current market is facing challenges due to the difficulty in the management of large data and complications associated with Big Data management. Recent Developments1. In September 2020, Illumina Inc. acquired GRAIL, a healthcare company focused on multi-cancer early detection, for cash and stock consideration of USD 8 billion upon closing of the transaction.2. In August 2020, Guardant Health Inc. received the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Guardant360 CDx, the first liquid biopsy companion diagnostic that also uses next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology for tumor mutation profiling, also known as comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP), in patients with any solid malignant neoplasm (cancerous tumor).3. In 2019, Qiagen launched NGS panels and liquid biopsy solutions with integrated bioinformatics to lead advances in cancer research. Company ProfilesSome of the companies covered in this report are 10x Genomics, 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG), Agilent Technologies Inc., Beijing Genomics Institute, Bio matters Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DNASTAR Inc., Eurofins Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GATC Biotech AG., GenapSys Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc. Competitive QuadrantThe report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of theGlobal Next Generation Sequencing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using the Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.1.1 Increasing Applications in Clinical Diagnosis4.2.1.2 Speed, Cost, and Accuracy 4.2.1.3 Efficient Replacement for Traditional Technologies (Microarrays)4.2.1.4 Increasing need of inexpensive sequencing devices in routine medical checkups and clinical settings4.2.2 Restraints4.2.2.1 Standardization concerns over NGS based diagnostics4.2.2.2 Lack of skilled professionals4.2.2.3 Huge data processing and reimbursement uncertainty in clinical settings4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.3.1 Lucrative opportunities in emerging markets4.2.3.2 Potential significance of NGS analysis in identifying cancer mutations4.2.3.3 Investigate NGS use to enable single-cell genomics4.2.4 Challenges4.2.4.1 Data analysis and bioinformatics challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Whole genome sequencing6.3 Exome sequencing6.4 Targeted sequencing6.5 Others 7 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Application7.1 Introduction7.2 Research application7.3 Clinical application7.4 Others 8 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Sequencing by synthesis8.3 Ion semiconductor sequencing8.4 Others 9 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By End User9.1 Introduction9.2 Academic institutes & research centres9.3 Hospitals & clinics9.4 Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies9.5 Others 10 Global Next Generation Sequencing Market, By Geography10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.2.1 US10.2.2 Canada10.2.3 Mexico10.3 South America10.3.1 Brazil10.3.2 Argentina10.4 Europe10.4.1 UK10.4.2 France10.4.3 Germany10.4.4 Italy10.4.5 Spain10.4.6 Rest of Europe10.5 Asia-Pacific10.5.1 China10.5.2 Japan10.5.3 India10.5.4 Indonesia10.5.5 Malaysia10.5.6 South Korea10.5.7 Australia10.5.8 Russia10.5.9 Rest of APAC10.6 Rest of the World10.6.1 Qatar10.6.2 Saudi Arabia10.6.3 South Africa10.6.4 United Arab Emirates10.6.5 Latin America 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Competitive Quadrant11.2 Market Share Analysis11.3 Competitive Scenario11.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions11.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships11.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements11.3.4 Investments & Funding 12 Company Profiles12.1 10x Genomics12.2 454 Life Sciences Corporation (Roche Holding AG) 12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.12.4 Beijing Genomics Institute 12.5 Bio matters Ltd. 12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.12.7 DNASTAR Inc. 12.8 Eurofins Scientific12.9 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG12.10 GATC Biotech AG.12.11 GenapSys Inc.12.12 GENEWIZ12.13 Genomatix GmbH 12.14 Illumina Inc.12.15 Macrogen Inc. 12.16 Myriad Genetics Inc.12.17 New England Biolabs Inc.12.18 NuGEN Technologies Inc.12.19 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited12.20 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.12.21 Partek Inc. 12.22 PerkinElmer Inc.12.23 PierianDx.12.24 Qiagen N.V. 12.25 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 13 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y1r62j

