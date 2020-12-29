Worldwide Neurovascular Intervention Industry To 2027 - Players Include Stryker, Medtronic And Penumbra

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Neurovascular Intervention Market by Devices, by Application, by Region, Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The "Global Neurovascular Intervention Market by Devices, by Application, by Region, Market Outlook 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this new report, the global neurovascular intervention market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4.5 billion in the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.42% in the period 2020 to 2027. Growth of the market is driven by the prevalence of cerebrovascular diseases and neurovascular disorders, favourable reimbursement policies and expanding healthcare infrastructure.

Neurovascular intervention is an approach for the treatment of neurological disorders and neurovascular diseases that affects the central nervous system. It is also used for the treatment of associated blood vascular systems using minimally invasive procedures. Neurological medical devices have been broadly classified into Neuro-stimulation Devices, Interventional Devices, Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices and Neurosurgery Devices.

Technological advancement in the neurovascular intervention industry has brought about a new treatment paradigm for patients suffering from neurovascular diseases. It has led to the deployment of surgical robots for the treatment of strokes. CorPath GRX System, developed by Corindus, a Siemens Healthineers Company performed the first-in-human robotic-assisted neurovascular intervention in the year 2019.

Report Scope

This report provides detailed analysis of the global neurovascular intervention market from qualitative and quantitative outlooks during the forecast period across various market segments and regional markets. It also provides coverage on market dynamics with potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the market.

Parameter Description

Base year: 2013

2013 Forecast period: 2020 - 2027

2020 - 2027 Market sizing: Revenue in US$ Billions and Numbers in Billions & CAGR for the period 2013 to 2027

Revenue in US$ Billions and Numbers in Billions & CAGR for the period 2013 to 2027 Country coverage: The US, Germany , France , Japan & China

The US, , , & Vendor scope: Johnson & Johnson DePuy Synthes , Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Penumbra Inc. & Terumo Corporation

Johnson & , Stryker Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Penumbra Inc. & Terumo Corporation Report coverage: Revenue forecast, market share analysis, company analysis, competitive landscape, market growth drivers, market restraints, market trends and company profiles

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Neurovascular Market3.1 Neurological Disorders3.1.1 Overview3.1.2 Classification3.1.2.1 Ischemic Strokes3.1.2.2 Cerebral Aneurysms3.1.2.3 Cerebral Artery Stenosis3.1.2.4 Others3.2 Neurovascular Treatment3.2.1 Surgical Options3.2.1.1 Microsurgery3.2.1.2 Endovascular Surgery3.2.1.3 Radiosurgery

4. Neurovascular Devices4.1 Overview4.2 Classification4.2.1 Neuro-stimulation Devices4.2.2 Interventional Devices4.2.3 Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) Management Devices4.2.4 Neurosurgery Devices

5. Market Analysis5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)5.2 Market Share Analysis5.2.1 Market Share by Devices5.2.2 Market Share by Therapeutic Application5.2.3 Market Share by Region

6. Global Neurovascular Market Segmentation6.1 By Devices6.1.1 Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices6.1.1.1 Overview6.1.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)6.1.1.3 Market Share by Region6.1.2 Flow Diverter for Aneurysm6.1.2.1 Overview6.1.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)6.1.2.3 Market Share by Region6.1.3 Carotid Artery Stenting (CAS) System6.1.3.1 Overview6.1.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)6.1.3.2 Market Share by Region6.1.4 Stent Retriever Market6.1.4.1 Overview6.1.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)6.2 By Application6.2.1 Stroke6.2.1.1 Overview6.2.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)6.2.2 Cerebral Aneurysm6.2.2.1 Overview6.2.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)6.2.3 Cerebral Artery Stenosis6.2.3.1 Overview6.2.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)6.2.4 Others6.2.4.1 Overview6.2.4.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7. Regional Analysis7.1 North America7.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.1.2 The US7.1.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.1.2.2 Market Share by Segment7.1.2.3 Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.1.2.4 Flow Diverter Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.1.2.5 Carotid Artery Stenting (CAS) Systems Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.2 Europe7.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.2.2 Market Share by Segment7.2.3 Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.2.4 Flow Diverter Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.2.5 Germany7.2.5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.2.6 France7.2.6.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.2.6.2 Market Share by Applications7.3 Asia Pacific7.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.3.2 Market Share by Segment7.3.3 Cerebral Thrombectomy Devices Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.3.4 Japan7.3.4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)7.3.5 China7.3.5.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

8. Global Neurovascular Market Dynamics8.1 Industry Trends & Developments8.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions8.1.2 Deployment of Surgical Robots8.1.3 Image-Guided Hi-Def Technology8.1.4 Other Technological Advancements8.2 Growth Drivers8.2.1 Prevalence of Cerebrovascular Diseases8.2.2 Rising Incidences of Neurological Disorders8.2.3 Favorable Reimbursement Policies8.2.4 Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure8.2.5 Focus on R&D Activities8.2.6 Rise in Awareness Programs8.3 Challenges8.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Policies8.3.2 High Cost of Treatment8.3.3 Multiple Product Recalls8.3.4 Dearth of Skilled Neurosurgeons8.3.5 Social Stigma

9. Competitive Landscape9.1 Global9.2 Regional

10. Company Profiles10.1 Johnson & Johnson DePuy Synthes10.2 Stryker Corporation10.3 Medtronic Plc.10.4 Penumbra Inc.10.5 Terumo Corporation

