Worldwide Neurosurgery Devices Industry To 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente And Adeor Medical Among Others

The global neurosurgery devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Neurosurgery devices refer to various tools and instruments that are used for conducting surgeries and treating various pathologies in the central and peripheral nervous systems. They are primarily used for diagnosing, preventing and treating conditions such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, depression, epilepsy and traumatic brain and spinal cord injury. Some of the commonly used devices include neurostimulation devices, neurosurgical navigation devices and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) management devices, such as curettes, dissectors, elevators and rongeurs. These tools aid in conducting microsurgeries, discectomies, elevating the periosteum below temporalis muscle and adjusting the skull bone during surgeries.The increasing prevalence of various neurological disorders across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to neurological and other medical ailments, is also providing a boost to the market growth. There is also an increasing health consciousness and awareness among the masses regarding the availability of effective treatment alternatives for neurological disorders, which is contributing to the market growth. Consequently, there is a growing preference for neuroendoscopy surgeries over traditional brain surgeries. For instance, various neurostimulation devices are used to send electrical impulses to the targeted sacral nerves and perform deep brain stimulation.

Additionally, various technological advancements, including the development of innovative minimally invasive (MI) equipment, such as flow diversion, liquid embolic and clot retrieval devices, neuroendovascular stents and balloon catheters, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global neurosurgery devices market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape :

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Adeor Medical AG, B. Braun Melsungen, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, DePuy Synthes Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Inc., Nevro Corporation, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Stryker Corporation, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

