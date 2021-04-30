Worldwide Neurological Diseases Treatment Industry To 2029 - Featuring Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline And Bayer Among Others

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neurological Diseases Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers strategic insights into the overall neurological diseases treatment market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2019 to 2029. The said research study cover in-depth analysis of neurological treatment market segments based on type of drugs, diseases and different geographies further segmented by countries.For the purpose of this study, the global neurological diseases treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type into anticholinergic, antiepileptic, antipsychotic, hypnotic & sedative, analgesics, antihypertensive, anticoagulants, and others. Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of USD Mn along with the respective compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2021 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.For the purpose of this study, the global neurological diseases treatment market is segmented on the basis of diseases type into epilepsy, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebrovascular disease, and others. Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of USD Mn along with the respective compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2021 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.The geographical segmentation of neurological diseases market comprised regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East and Africa. Each geographical region is further split to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and other countries. Market size and forecast for these segments during 2019 to 2029 and their CAGRs for the period 2021 to 2029 are provided in this report.The neurological diseases treatment market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are Merck & Co., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bayer AG, Astra Zeneca, F-Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline plc among others. Based on the type of drug, the global neurological diseases treatment market is segmented as follows:

Anticholinergic

Antiepileptic

Antipsychotic

Hypnotic & Sedative

Analgesics

Antihypertensive

Anticoagulants

Others

In 2020, anticholinergic and antiepileptic drugs accounted for around 42% of the market share together. The key driving factors assisting the growth of these two segments are rising prevalence of neurological diseases, incessant development in diagnostic technology, and rising awareness associated with early disease diagnosis through awareness campaigns carried out by governmental or non-governmental organizations. However, market entry of efficient drugs in the near future due to presence of strong drug pipeline is expected to change the market share of traditional drug treatments and further boost the overall growth of this market. SER - 214 (Rotigotine) proprietary clinical candidate currently present in phase2 of clinical trials belongs to Serina Therapeutics, Inc. The research study suggests that SER - 214 is delivered subcutaneously, provides continuous dopaminergic stimulation, and steady-state levels of plasma rotigotine that cannot be achieved by any other approach. Based on the type of disease, the global neurological diseases treatment market is segmented as follows:

Epilepsy

Alzheimer's disease

Parkinson's disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebrovascular disease

Others

In year 2020, epilepsy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease accounted for more than 50% of the market share together due to rising prevalence of these diseases, introduction of novel diagnostic technology for neurological diseases, and rising awareness programs organized by governmental and non-governmental organizations. According to World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 50 million people worldwide have epilepsy, making it one of the most common neurological diseases globally and nearly 80% of the people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries. Rising research and development activities in the field of neurology has been the key driver of neurological diseases treatment market and is expected to fuel its growth throughout the forecast period 2021 - 2029. For the purpose of this study, the global neurological diseases treatment market is categorized into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

(LATAM) Middle East and Africa (MEA)

In base year 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in global neurological diseases treatment market due to key driving factors such as rising prevalence of neurological diseases, rising awareness associated with early neurological disease diagnosis and treatment, supportive reimbursement policies, and incessant developments in the field of research and development. According to a research report, an estimated 5.4 million Americans have Alzheimer's disease and today someone in America develops Alzheimer's disease every 68 seconds. By 2050, there is expected to be one new case of Alzheimer's disease every 33 seconds, or nearly a million new cases per year, and Alzheimer's disease prevalence is projected to be 11 million to 16 million. During the forecast period 2021 - 2029, Asia Pacific was observed as the fastest growing region due to key driving factors such as increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, developing healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness associated with neurological diseases which is fueling the rate of diagnosis, and mounting accessibility of modern treatments in developing countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Preface Chapter 2. Executive Summary2.1. Global Neurological Diseases Treatment Market Portraiture2.2. Global Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Drug Type, 2020 (US$ Mn)2.3. Global Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Diseases Type, 2020 (US$ Mn)2.4. Global Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Geography, 2020 Vs 2029 (Value %) Chapter 3. Neurological Diseases Treatment Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook3.1. Market Overview3.2. Neurological Diseases: Epidemiology3.3. Neurological Diseases Treatment: Future Trends3.4. Drivers3.5. Challenges3.6. Opportunities3.7. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 20203.8. Major Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations3.9. Competitive Landscape3.9.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2020 Chapter 4. Global Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)4.1. Overview4.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Drug Type4.2. Anticholinergic4.3. Antiepileptic4.4. Antipsychotic4.5. Hypnotic & Sedative4.6. Analgesics4.7. Antihypertensive4.8. Anticoagulants4.9. Others Chapter 5. Global Neurological Diseases Treatment Market: Pipeline Analysis5.1. Overview5.2. Phase III (Market estimations by 2025)5.2.1. NRL-1 (Neurelis, Inc.)5.2.2. YKP3089 (SK Life Science)5.2.3. GWP42003-P (GW Research Ltd.)5.2.4. ZX008 (Zogenix, Inc.)5.2.5. RAD001 (Novartis AG)5.2.6. E2007 (Eisai Co., Ltd.)5.2.7. Elenbecestat (E2609) (Eisai Co., Ltd., Biogen)5.2.8. ALZT-OP1 (AZTherapies, Inc.)5.2.9. Aducanumab (BIIB037) (Biogen) 5.2.10. ITI-007 (Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.) 5.2.11. CAD106 (Novartis AG) 5.2.12. CNP520 (Novartis AG) 5.2.13. 18F-AV-1451 (Avid Radiopharmaceuticals) 5.2.14. AVP-786 (Avanir Pharmaceuticals) 5.2.15. JNJ-54861911 (Janssen Research & Development, LLC) 5.2.16. APL-130277 (Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) 5.2.17. ABT-SLV187 (AbbVie, Inc.) 5.2.18. ND0612 (NeuroDerm Ltd.) 5.2.19. MD1003 (MedDay Pharmaceuticals SA) 5.2.20. ALKS 8700 (Alkermes, Inc.) 5.2.21. Gilenya (Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust) 5.2.22. Avonex (Biocard) 5.2.23. Rivaroxaban (Xarelto, BAY59-7939) (Bayer & Janssen ) 5.2.24. NA-1 (NoNO Inc.)5.3. Phase II (Qualitative Information)5.4. Phase I (Qualitative Information)5.5. Preclinical Studies (Quantitative Information) Chapter 6. Global Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Disease, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)6.1. Overview6.2. Epilepsy6.3. Alzheimer's disease6.4. Parkinson's disease6.5. Multiple Sclerosis6.6. Cerebrovascular disease6.7. Others Chapter 7. Global Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.1. Overview7.2. North America Neurological Diseases Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 20297.2.1. North America Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.2.2. North America Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Disease Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.2.3. North America Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.2.3.1. U.S.7.2.3.2. Canada7.3. Europe Neurological Diseases Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 20297.3.1. Europe Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.3.2. Europe Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Disease Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.3.3. Europe Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.3.3.1. U.K.7.3.3.2. Germany7.3.3.3. France7.3.3.4. Spain7.3.3.5. Italy7.3.3.6. Rest of Europe7.4. Asia Pacific Neurological Diseases Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 20297.4.1. Asia Pacific Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.4.2. Asia Pacific Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Disease Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.4.3. Asia Pacific Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.4.3.1. Japan7.4.3.2. China7.4.3.3. India7.4.3.4. Rest of APAC7.5. Latin America Neurological Diseases Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 20297.5.1. Latin America Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.5.2. Latin America Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Disease Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.5.3. Latin America Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.5.3.1. Brazil7.5.3.2. Mexico7.5.3.3. Rest of Latin America7.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Neurological Diseases Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 20297.6.1. MEA Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Drug Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.6.2. MEA Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, By Disease Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.6.3. MEA Neurological Diseases Treatment Market, by Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)7.6.3.1. UAE7.6.3.2. Saudi Arabia7.6.3.3. South Africa7.6.3.4. Rest of MEA Chapter 8. Company Profiles8.1. Novartis AG8.1.1. Business Description8.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)8.1.3. Product Portfolio8.1.4. Key Developments8.2. GlaxoSmithKline plc8.3. Merck & Co.8.4. Bayer AG8.5. AstraZeneca plc8.6. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH8.7. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.8.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.8.9. Neurelis, Inc.8.10. SK Life Science8.11. GW Research Ltd.8.12. Zogenix, Inc.8.13. Eisai Co., Ltd.8.14. AZTherapies, Inc.8.15. Biogen, Inc.8.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.8.17. Avid Radiopharmaceuticals8.18. Avanir Pharmaceuticals8.19. Janssen Research & Development, LLC8.20. Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.8.21. AbbVie, Inc.8.22. NeuroDerm Ltd.8.23. MedDay Pharmaceuticals SAFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dsd9b0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-neurological-diseases-treatment-industry-to-2029---featuring-novartis-glaxosmithkline-and-bayer-among-others-301281117.html

SOURCE Research and Markets