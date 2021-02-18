Worldwide Network Transformation Industry To 2026 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks And HPE Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Network Transformation Market By Component (Solution v/s Service), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs), By End User Industry (IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Others), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Network Transformation Market is expected to grow at a robust rate of around 52% during the forecast period. The Global Network Transformation Market is driven by the growing adoption of smart connected devices, IT as a service (ITaaS), IIOE, among others. Additionally, the increased adoption of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policy among various enterprises, SMEs and corporates is expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Furthermore, increasing investments by the major vendors operating in the market and governments across the globe for development of next generation networking solutions is expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. Also, the leading telecom operators and players operating in the market are testing 5G networking solutions. This is expected to positively influence the market growth over the next few years. However, dearth of skilled professionals can hamper the market growth through 2026. Besides, lack of IT infrastructure especially in the emerging countries can further impede the market growth.The Global Network Transformation Market is segmented based on component, organization size, end-user industry, company and region. Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solution and service. The solution segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period on account of the development of network infrastructure required to support the increased expansion of network traffic produced by application usage, data, social media, among others. Based on organization size, the market can be bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing adoption of network transformation by these enterprises in order to enhance manageability and flexibility that is required for adding new capabilities to the network.Regionally, the Global Network Transformation Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the overall network transformation market owing to the improving IT infrastructure and growing adoption of advanced technologies in the regionThe major players operating in the Global Network Transformation Market Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc, HPE Company, IBM Corporation, Dell EMC, NEC Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nokia Networks, Ericsson, Fujitsu and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Network Transformation Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Network Transformation Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Network Transformation Market based on component, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Network Transformation Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Network Transformation Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Network Transformation Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Network Transformation Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Network Transformation Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analyzed the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Network Transformation Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein the data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied. Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Network Transformation Market 4. Executive Summary 5. Voice of Customer 6. Global Network Transformation Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Component (Solution v/s Service)6.2.1.1. By Solution (SDN & NFV, C-RAN, Network Automation, 5G Networks)6.2.1.2. By Service (Professional v/s Managed)6.2.2. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)6.2.3. By End User Industry (IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Others)6.2.4. By Company (2020)6.2.5. By Region6.3. Product Market Map 7. Asia-Pacific Network Transformation Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis 8. Europe Network Transformation Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Europe: Country Analysis 9. North America Network Transformation Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. North America: Country Analysis 10. South America Network Transformation Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. South America: Country Analysis 11. Middle East and Africa Network Transformation Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. MEA: Country Analysis 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Cisco Systems, Inc.14.2. Juniper Networks, Inc14.3. HPE Company14.4. IBM Corporation14.5. Dell EMC14.6. NEC Corporation14.7. Intel Corporation14.8. Nokia Networks14.9. Ericsson AB14.10. Fujitsu Limited 15. Strategic Recommendations 16. About the Publisher & DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gjyjfw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-network-transformation-industry-to-2026---featuring-cisco-systems-juniper-networks-and-hpe-among-others-301230854.html

SOURCE Research and Markets