Worldwide Neo And Challenger Bank Market To 2027 - Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neo and Challenger Bank Market by Service Type and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global Neo and challenger bank industry was valued at $20.4 billion in 2019, and the market size is projected to reach $471.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 48.1% from 2020 to 2027.Neo bank are digital-only banks without any physical branches and operates on a partnered bank license in the market. These banks provide digital and mobile-first financial payment solutions, remittances & money transfers services, lending, checking & saving account, insurance, and mortgages completely via mobile applications. In addition, neo banks also provide value-added services such as automated accounting, expenses management, and payroll, especially to growing small & medium enterprises. Challenger banks are established firms and operate with a full banking license in the market. These banks provide services such as lending, investments & savings accounts, checking & merchant accounts, mobile banking, credit cards, mobile banking, and others (retirement savings, insurance products, and buying & selling of cryptocurrency). These banks are continuously challenging over existing traditional banks, by innovating & integrating several technologies in their product offerings. Together, neo and challenger banks have entered in the banking industry with advance features, real-time services and client-centric products & services posing challenges for the existing traditional banks in the market. Higher interest rates offered to customers over traditional banks, government & regulatory supports toward banking operations, and better convenience provided via mobile applications are major driving factors of the market. However, acquiring customers online and profitability for these start-up banks limit market growth. Moreover, the neo and challenger bank market is expected to have lucrative opportunities such as to expand their business by strengthening online offerings to unbanked population in the emerging economies. In addition, business expansion, development of existing banking portfolio, bundling the product offerings and provide customized solutions are remaining some other focus areas for these Fintech banks in the upcoming years.The neo and challenger bank market is segmented on the basis of service type, end user, and region. In terms of service type, it is classified into loans, mobile banking, checking & savings account, payment & money transfer, and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into business and personal. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the global neo and challenger bank market analysis are Atom Bank plc, Fidor Solutions AG, Monzo Bank Limited, Movencorp, Inc., MYbank, Number26 GmbH, Simple Finance Technology Corporation, Tandem Bank, UBank limited, and WeBank. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global neo and challenger bank market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global neo and challenger bank market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Findings Of The Study

By service type, the loan segment led the neo and challenger bank market size, in terms of revenue in 2019.

By end user, the business segment accounted for the highest neo and challenger bank market share in 2019.

By region, Europe generated the highest revenue in 2019.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Executive Summary Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Forces Shaping Neo and Challenger Bank Market3.2.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.2.2. High Bargaining Power of Buyer3.2.3. Moderate Threat of Substitutes3.2.4. High Threat of New Entrants3.2.5. High Competitive Rivalry3.3. Market Dynamics3.3.1. Drivers3.3.1.1. Convenience Offered to Consumers3.3.1.2. Higher Interest Rates Offered Over Traditional Banks3.3.1.3. Regulations Supporting Market Growth3.3.2. Restraint3.3.2.1. Key Challenge of Acquisition of Customers3.3.2.1. Profitability: a Challenge for Digital Banks3.3.3. Opportunities3.3.3.1. Untapped Potential of Emerging Economies3.3.3.2. Increase in Smartphone and Internet Penetration Chapter 4: Neo and Challenger Bank Market, by Service Type4.1. Overview4.2. Loans4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.3. Mobile Banking4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.4. Checking & Savings Account4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.5. Payment & Money Transfer4.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.5.3. Market Analysis, by Country4.6. Others4.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities4.6.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.6.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 5: Neo and Challenger Bank Market, by End-user5.1. Overview5.2. Business5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country5.3. Personal5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country Chapter 6: Neo and Challenger Bank Market, by Region6.1. Overview6.2. North America6.3. Europe6.4. Asia-Pacific6.5. LAMEA Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape7.1. Introduction7.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 20197.1.2. Top Winning Strategies Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Atom Bank plc8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Key Executives8.1.3. Company Snapshot8.1.4. Product Portfolio8.1.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.2. Fidor Solutions AG8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Key Executives8.2.3. Company Snapshot8.2.4. Product Portfolio8.3. Monzo Bank Limited8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Key Executives8.3.3. Company Snapshot8.3.4. Product Portfolio8.3.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.4. Movencorp Inc.8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Key Executives8.4.3. Company Snapshot8.4.4. Product Portfolio8.4.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.5. Mybank8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Key Executives8.5.3. Company Snapshot8.5.4. Product Portfolio8.6. Number26 GmbH8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Key Executives8.6.3. Company Snapshot8.6.4. Product Portfolio8.7. Simple Finance Technology Corporation8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Key Executives8.7.3. Company Snapshot8.7.4. Product Portfolio8.8. Tandem Bank8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Key Executives8.8.3. Company Snapshot8.8.4. Product Portfolio8.8.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.9. Ubank Limited8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Key Executives8.9.3. Company Snapshot8.9.4. Product Portfolio8.9.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments8.10. Webank8.10.1. Company Overview8.10.2. Key Executives8.10.3. Company Snapshot8.10.4. Product Portfolio8.10.5. Key Strategic Moves and DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ma95xu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-neo-and-challenger-bank-market-to-2027---opportunity-analysis-and-industry-forecast-301131114.html

SOURCE Research and Markets