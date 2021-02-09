Worldwide Natural Fibers Industry To 2030 - By Fiber Types, Market And Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Natural Fibers 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

There are global concerns regarding the use of non-renewable materials in manufacturing, and increasing environmental legislation. There is pressure, both consumer and regulatory, for products that are more environmentally friendly and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. As a result, the use of natural fibers in products and composites will continue to grow as major contributors towards a biobased economy.

Fibers derived from bio-based sources such as plant-based (ligno) cellulosics and animal-based protein are termed natural fibers. This includes natural cellulosic fibers such as cotton, jute, sisal, coir, flax, hemp, abaca, ramie, etc.) and protein-based fibers such as wool and silk.

They possess advantages over synthetic fibres including widespread availability, low cost, low density, acceptable modulus-weight ratio, high acoustic damping, low manufacturing energy consumption, low carbon footprint and biodegradability.

Report contents include:

Market drivers for natural fibers.

Market trends.

Global revenues for natural fibers 2020-2030, by fiber types, market and region.

Technology challenges.

COVID-19 market impact.

Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant fibers, animal fibers including alternative leather, wool, silk fiber and down and polysaccharides.

Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

Profiles of 123 natural fiber companies. Companies profiled include Ananas Anam, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies Inc., Kelheim Fibres GmbH, BComp, Circular Systems, Evrnu, Natural Fiber Welding, Icytos and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY3.1 What are natural fibers?3.2 Benefits of natural fibers over synthetic3.3 Markets and applications for natural fibers3.4 Market drivers for natural fibers3.5 Challenges3.6 Covid-19 impact 4 NATURAL FIBER TYPES4.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers4.2 Advantages of natural fibers4.3 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)4.3.1 Seed fibers4.3.1.1 Cotton4.3.1.2 Kapok4.3.1.3 Luffa4.3.2 Bast fibers4.3.2.1 Jute4.3.2.2 Hemp4.3.2.3 Flax4.3.2.4 Ramie4.3.2.5 Kenaf4.3.3 Leaf fibers4.3.3.1 Sisal4.3.3.2 Abaca4.3.4 Fruit fibers4.3.4.1 Coir4.3.4.2 Banana4.3.4.3 Pineapple4.3.5 Stalk fibers from agricultural residues4.3.5.1 Rice fiber4.3.5.2 Corn4.3.6 Cane, grasses and reed4.3.6.1 Switch grass4.3.6.2 Sugarcane (agricultural residues)4.3.6.3 Bamboo4.3.6.4 Fresh grass (green biorefinery)4.3.7 Modified natural polymers4.3.7.1 Mycelium4.3.7.2 Chitosan4.3.7.3 Alginate4.4 Animal (fibrous protein)4.4.1 Wool4.4.1.1 Alternative wool materials4.4.2 Silk fiber4.4.2.1 Alternative silk materials4.4.3 Leather4.4.3.1 Alternative leather materials4.4.4 Down4.4.4.1 Alternative down materials4.5 Polysaccharides4.5.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)4.5.1.1 Market analysis4.5.1.2 Producers4.5.2 Cellulose nanocrystals4.5.2.1 Market analysis4.5.2.2 Producers4.5.3 Cellulose nanofibers4.5.3.1 Market analysis4.5.3.2 Producers 5 MARKETS FOR NATURAL FIBERS5.1 Composites5.1.1 Applications5.1.2 Natural fiber injection moulding compounds5.1.2.1 Properties5.1.2.2 Applications5.1.3 Non-woven natural fiber mat composites5.1.3.1 Automotive5.1.3.2 Applications5.1.4 Aligned natural fiber-reinforced composites5.1.5 Natural fiber biobased polymer compounds5.1.6 Natural fiber biobased polymer non-woven mats5.1.6.1 Flax5.1.6.2 Kenaf5.1.7 Natural fiber thermoset bioresin composites5.2 Aerospace5.2.1 Market overview5.3 Automotive5.3.1 Market overview5.3.2 Applications of natural fibers5.4 Building/construction5.4.1 Market overview5.4.2 Applications of natural fibers5.5 Sports and leisure5.5.1 Market overview5.6 Textiles5.6.1 Market overview5.6.2 Consumer apparel5.6.3 Geotextiles5.7 Packaging5.7.1 Market overview 6 GLOBAL NATURAL FIBERS MARKET6.1 Overall global fibers market6.2 Plant-based fiber production6.3 Animal-based natural fiber production 7 NATURAL FIBER PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES 8 REFERENCES

