Worldwide Nasal Spray Industry To 2028 - By Type, Prescription, Therapeutic, Application, End-user And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nasal Spray Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report denotes that the global nasal spray market is forecasted to register growth at a CAGR of 8.47% from 2021 to 2028.Factors such as emerging intranasal vaccines for COVID-19, rising acceptance of self-administration of medication, and increasing use of nasal sprays are driving the progression of the studied market globally. Additionally, the application of nasal sprays in treating depression is creating numerous opportunities for the nasal spray market.Conversely, complications due to the excess use of nasal sprays negatively impact the global market's overall development.The global nasal spray market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.Globally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the nasal spray market over the estimated phase. In recent years, allergic diseases have surged significantly in the region due to extensive urbanization and rising environmental pollution. Besides, the more prevalent causes of respiratory morbidity are smoking, infection, and air pollution. Some of the major respiratory diseases include TB and occupational lung diseases. Such factors have influenced the adoption of nasal spray among the population, thereby driving the nasal spray market's growth in the APAC region.The well-known companies in the nasal spray market consist of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Johnson and Johnson, Novartis International AG, Sanotize Research and Development, Bharat Biotech, Viatris, Akorn, GlaxoSmithKline, Proctor and Gamble Co, Pfizer Inc, Catalent Inc, Cipla Limited, Allergan, Apotex Inc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.Johnson and Johnson is involved in the R&D, manufacture, and sale of various products in the healthcare sector. Its business segment includes consumer, pharmaceutical, and medical devices. The pharmaceutical segment provides products relating to immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, pulmonary hypertension, and metabolism. Moreover, the company has operations across various regions, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It is headquartered in New Jersey, the United States. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Nasal Spray Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Nasal Spray Market2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Allergy Treatments With Nasal Sprays2.2.2. Utilizing Nasal Spray for Diabetes2.2.3. Endometriosis Treatment With Nasal Sprays2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Market Attractiveness Index2.5. Vendor Scorecard2.6. Key Market Strategies2.6.1. Mergers & Acquisitions2.6.2. Contracts & Agreements2.6.3. Divestitures2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Emerging Intranasal Vaccines for Covid-192.7.2. Increasing Acceptance of Self-Administration of Medication2.7.3. Growing Use of Nasal Sprays Due to Simple Administration Techniques2.8. Market Challenges2.8.1. Complications Due to Excess Use of Nasal Sprays2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Application of Nasal Sprays in Treating Depression2.9.2. Using Intranasal Treatments for Central Nervous System Disorders2.9.3. Employing Nasal Spray as a Vaccine 3. Global Nasal Spray Market Outlook - by Type3.1. Decongestion Nasal Spray3.2. Steroid Nasal Spray3.3. Saltwater Solution/Saline Nasal Spray 4. Global Nasal Spray Market Outlook - by Prescription4.1. Over-The-Counter4.2. Prescribed 5. Global Nasal Spray Market Outlook - by Therapeutic5.1. Antihistamine5.2. Nasal Steroids5.3. Anticholinergic5.4. Mast Cell Inhibitor 6. Global Nasal Spray Market Outlook - by Application6.1. Nasal Congestion6.2. Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis6.3. Vaccination6.4. Cns Disorders6.5. Other Applications 7. Global Nasal Spray Market Outlook - by End-User7.1. Home Care Setting7.2. Asc/Clinics7.3. Pharmacy7.4. Hospital7.5. Other End-Users 8. Global Nasal Spray Market - Regional Outlook

9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Akorn9.2. Allergan9.3. Apotex Inc9.4. Bharat Biotech9.5. Catalent Inc9.6. Cipla Limited9.7. GlaxoSmithKline9.8. Johnson and Johnson9.9. Novartis International AG9.10. Pfizer Inc9.11. Proctor and Gamble Co9.12. Sanotize Research and Development9.13. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd9.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd9.15. Viatris 10. Research Methodology & ScopeFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1vzamz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-nasal-spray-industry-to-2028---by-type-prescription-therapeutic-application-end-user-and-region-301432376.html

SOURCE Research and Markets