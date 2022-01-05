Worldwide Narcolepsy Drugs Industry To 2030 - Featuring Shionogi, Takeda Pharmaceutical And Novartis International Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2022 The "Narcolepsy Drugs Market by Disease and Therapeutic Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The narcolepsy drugs market was valued at $2,680.06 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $6,667.80 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Narcolepsy is mainly a long-term neurological disorder characterized by a classic tetrad of excessive daytime sleepiness with irresistible sleep attacks, cataplexy (sudden bilateral loss of muscle tone), hypnagogic hallucination, and sleep paralysis. Around 70% individuals experience episodes of sudden loss of muscle strength, this is often referred to as cataplexy, which can be brought on by strong emotions. Less commonly, there may be inability to move or vivid hallucinations when falling asleep or waking up. People with narcolepsy tend to sleep about the same number of hours per day as people without, but the quality of sleep tends to be worse.Narcolepsy is a rare and under-diagnosed chronic condition affecting both males and females equally. The severity of the disease and rise in number of individuals being affected by narcolepsy are the factors that drive the market growth. Furthermore, the availability of reimbursement process for FDA-approved prescription medicines help increase the demand for these drugs. However, lack of awareness regarding the diagnosis and treatment availability is predicted to hinder the market growth. There is an increase in the number of programs organized by various organizations mainly due to surge in awareness, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.The narcolepsy drugs market is segmented on the basis of disease type, therapeutics type, and region. By disease type, the market is classified into daytime extreme sleepiness, cataplexia, and other disease type. By therapeutics type, the market is divided into central nervous system stimulants, tricyclic antidepressants, sodium oxybate, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, and other therapeutic type. By region, the global narcolepsy drugs market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players such Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bioprojet Company, Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Shionogi Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Novartis International AG, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Narcolepsy drugs market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2020 to 2030 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the products and end users of Narcolepsy drugs used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analysed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Top player positioning3.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers, restraints, and opportunity3.5.2. Drivers3.5.2.1. Increase in global prevalence of narcolepsy3.5.2.2. Narcolepsy awareness programs and services3.5.2.3. Presence of reimbursement policies regarding narcolepsy3.5.3. Restraints3.5.3.1. Adverse effects and risks related to narcolepsy drugs3.5.3.2. Delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis3.5.4. Opportunity3.5.4.1. Untapped markets in the developing countries3.6. Impact of COVID-19 on the NARCOLEPSY DRUG market3.6.1. Overview3.6.2. Impact analysis CHAPTER 4: NARCOLEPSY DRUGS MARKET, BY DISEASE TYPE4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Daytime extreme sleepiness4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis, by country4.3. Cataplexia4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis, by country4.4. Other disease type4.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: NARCOLEPSY DRUGS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC TYPE5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Central nervous system stimulants5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.2. Market analysis, by country5.3. Tricyclic antidepressants5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.2. Market analysis, by country5.4. Sodium oxybate5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.2. Market analysis, by country5.5. Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.2. Market analysis, by country5.6. Other therapeutic type5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.2. Market analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: NARCOLEPSY DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES1537.1. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.7.1.1. Company overview7.1.2. Operating business segments7.1.3. Product portfolio7.1.4. Business performance7.2. BIOPROJET COMPANY7.2.1. Company overview7.2.2. Operating business segments7.2.3. Product portfolio7.3. GRAYMARK HEALTHCARE, INC.7.3.1. Company overview7.3.2. Company snapshot7.3.3. Operating business segments7.3.4. Product portfolio7.4. Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc7.4.1. Company overview7.4.2. Operating business segments7.4.3. Product portfolio7.4.4. Business performance7.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments7.5. JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC7.5.1. Company overview7.5.2. Operating business segments7.5.3. Product portfolio7.5.4. Business performance7.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments7.6. LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.6.1. Company overview7.6.2. Company snapshot7.6.3. Operating business segments7.6.4. Product portfolio7.6.5. Business performance7.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments7.7. Shionogi Inc.7.7.1. Company overview7.7.2. Operating business segments7.7.3. Product portfolio7.7.4. Business performance7.8. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited7.8.1. Company overview7.8.2. Company snapshot7.8.3. Operating business segments7.8.4. Product portfolio7.8.5. Business performance7.9. NOVARTIS INTERNATIONAL AG7.9.1. Company overview7.9.2. Company snapshot7.9.3. Operating business segments7.9.4. Product portfolio7.9.5. Business performance7.10. TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED7.10.1. Company overview7.10.2. Company snapshot7.10.3. Operating business segments7.10.4. Product portfolio7.10.5. Business performanceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w42238

