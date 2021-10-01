Worldwide Multiplex Assay Industry To 2028 - By Product & Service, Type, Application. Technology, Industrial Verticals And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Multiplex Assay Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher suggests that the global market for multiplex assay is estimated to experience growth at a CAGR of 8.67% over the forecast period 2021-2028.Factors such as the growing adoption of personalized medicines, coupled with the high adoption of multiplex assays over conventional methods, are supplementing the growth of the studied market.Additionally, the rise in function by various government agencies and opportunities in emerging economies are opening new avenues for the global market. However, the shortage of skilled professionals and legal trends pertaining to environmental safety hamper the multiplex assay market's growth.The global multiplex assay market covers the regions of North America, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.Geographically, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to become the fastest-growing region in the multiplex assay market over the forecast market. The market's growth is mainly owing to the ever-increasing demand for healthcare services, coupled with the rise in the number of hospitals in countries like India and China. Moreover, the development of research and development infrastructure is anticipated to offer new opportunities for the reviewed market. Other than this, the rise in healthcare reforms and technological advancements is another set of factors supporting the multiplex assay market's growth across the region. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Multiplex Assay Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Multiplex Assay Market2.2. Key Insights2.3. Porter's Five Forces Model2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitute Products2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.5. Competitive Rivalry2.4. Key Buying Outlook2.5. Market Attractiveness Index2.6. Vendor Scorecard2.7. Key Market Strategies2.7.1. Contracts and Partnerships2.7.2. Business Expansions, Announcements, & Divestitures2.7.3. Acquisitions & Mergers2.7.4. New Product Launches & Developments2.8. Key Drivers2.8.1. Adoption of Personalized Medicines2.8.2. High Adoption of Multiplex Assays Over Traditional Methods2.9. Key Restraints2.9.1. Dearth of Skilled Professionals2.9.2. Legal Trends Related to Environmental Safety2.10. Key Opportunities2.10.1. Funding for R&D Activities by Various Government Agencies and Companies2.10.2. Emerging Economies Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities 3. Global Multiplex Assay Market - by Product and Service3.1. Reagents and Consumables3.2. Instruments and Accessories3.3. Software and Services 4. Global Multiplex Assay Market - by Type4.1. Protein-Based Multiplex Assay4.2. Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assay4.3. Other Multiplex Assays 5. Global Multiplex Assay Market - by Application5.1. Research and Development5.2. Clinical Diagnostics5.3. Companion Diagnostics 6. Global Multiplex Assay Market - by Technology6.1. Multiplex Protein Microarray6.2. Multiplex Pcr6.3. Other Technologies 7. Global Multiplex Assay Market - by Industry Verticals7.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies7.2. Research Institutes7.3. Clinical Laboratories7.4. Hospitals 8. Global Multiplex Assay Market - Regional Outlook8.1. North America8.1.1. Market by Product and Service8.1.2. Market by Type8.1.3. Market by Application8.1.4. Market by Technology8.1.5. Market by Industry Verticals8.1.6. Country Analysis8.1.6.1. United States8.1.6.2. Canada8.2. Europe8.2.1. Market by Product and Service8.2.2. Market by Type8.2.3. Market by Application8.2.4. Market by Technology8.2.5. Market by Industry Verticals8.2.6. Country Analysis8.2.6.1. Germany8.2.6.2. France8.2.6.3. United Kingdom8.2.6.4. Italy8.2.6.5. Russia8.2.6.6. Spain8.2.6.7. Rest of Europe8.3. Asia-Pacific8.3.1. Market by Product and Service8.3.2. Market by Type8.3.3. Market by Application8.3.4. Market by Technology8.3.5. Market by Industry Verticals8.3.6. Country Analysis8.3.6.1. China8.3.6.2. Japan8.3.6.3. India8.3.6.4. Australia & New Zealand8.3.6.5. South Korea8.3.6.6. Asean Countries8.3.6.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific8.4. Latin America8.4.1. Market by Product and Service8.4.2. Market by Type8.4.3. Market by Application8.4.4. Market by Technology8.4.5. Market by Industry Verticals8.4.6. Country Analysis8.4.6.1. Brazil8.4.6.2. Mexico8.4.6.3. Rest of Latin America8.5. Middle East and Africa8.5.1. Market by Product and Service8.5.2. Market by Type8.5.3. Market by Application8.5.4. Market by Technology8.5.5. Market by Industry Verticals8.5.6. Country Analysis8.5.6.1. Saudi Arabia8.5.6.2. United Arab Emirates8.5.6.3. Turkey8.5.6.4. South Africa8.5.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Abcam9.2. Agilent Technologies Inc9.3. Becton Dickinson and Company9.4. Bio Rad Laboratories Inc9.5. Bio Techne Corporation9.6. F Hoffmann La Roche9.7. Illumina Inc9.8. Luminex Corporation9.9. Merck Millipore9.10. Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC9.11. Olink Proteomics Ab9.12. Qiagen Nv9.13. Randox Laboratories Ltd9.14. Seegene Inc9.15. Siemens Healthineers AG9.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 10. Research Methodology & ScopeFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cu06ru

