Worldwide Mouthwash Industry To 2027 - Increasing Online Purchase Of Oral Care Products Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mouthwash Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, and Distribution Channel and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the global mouthwash market is expected to reach US$ 9,272.13 million by 2027 from US$ 5,980.35 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and hindering the market growth.Based on the product type, the global mouthwash market is segmented into fluoride, cosmetics, antiseptics, and oral gels. The cosmetic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing adoption of mouthwashes due to emphasis on aesthetic aspects such as fresh breath and teeth whitening is one of the prominent factors contributing to the growth of the segment. Further, the rising number of product launches are estimated to offer lucrative opportunity for the segment growth.The growth of the mouthwash market is primarily attributed to the factors such as increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising number of oral hygiene programs worldwide. However, the adverse effects associated with the excessive use of mouthwash restrains the growth of the market.As mouthwash plays prominent role in the protection of mouth from germs and bacteria, the mouthwash market is expected to witness positive growth curve in years to come. Moreover, the mouthwash market is witnessing new product introductions with capabilities to inactivate coronaviruses. Such developments are expected to have constructive impact on the market even during and post COVID-19 pandemic.Colgate-Palmolive Company; Procter & Gamble; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Unilever; Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.; The Himalaya Drug Company; Lion Corporation; AMWAY; Church & Dwight, Inc.; and SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories are among the leading companies operating in the mouthwash market. Reasons to Buy:

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Scope of the Study1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation1.3.1 Global Mouthwash Market - By Product Type1.3.2 Global Mouthwash Market - By Flavours1.3.3 Global Mouthwash Market - By Indication1.3.4 Global Mouthwash Market - By Distribution Channel1.3.5 Global Mouthwash Market - By Geography 2. Mouthwash Market - Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Coverage3.2 Secondary Research3.3 Primary Research 4. Global Mouthwash Market - Market Landscape4.1 Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis4.3 Expert Opinions4.4 Qualitative Analysis Of Indications In Regions4.4.1 North America4.4.2 Europe4.4.3 Asia Pacific4.4.4 Middle East and Africa4.4.5 South and Central America 5. Mouthwash Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems5.1.2 Increasing Oral Hygiene Campaigns5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Excessive Use of Mouthwash Resulting To Have Negative Impact On Health5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Alcohol-Free Mouthwash5.5 Impact Analysis 6. Mouthwash Market - Global Analysis6.1 Global Mouthwash Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis6.2 Global Mouthwash Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players 7. Mouthwash Market - Product Type7.1 Overview7.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)7.3 Fluoride7.3.1 Overview7.3.1.1 Fluoride: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.4 Cosmetics7.4.1 Overview7.4.1.1 Cosmetics: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.5 Antiseptics7.5.1 Overview7.5.1.1 Antiseptics: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)7.6 Oral Gels7.6.1 Overview7.6.1.1 Oral Gels: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million) 8. Mouthwash Market - Flavour8.1 Overview8.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Flavour, 2019 and 2027 (%)8.3 Active Salt8.3.1 Overview8.3.1.1 Active Salt: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)8.4 Mint Fresh Tea8.4.1 Overview8.4.1.1 Mint Fresh Tea: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)8.5 Natural Lemon8.5.1 Overview8.5.1.1 Natural Lemon: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)8.6 Herbs8.6.1 Overview8.6.1.1 Herbs: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)8.7 Fruit and Gums8.7.1 Overview8.7.1.1 Fruit and Gums: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million) 9. Mouthwash Market - Indication9.1 Overview9.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Indication, 2019 and 2027 (%)9.3 Mouth Ulcers9.3.1 Overview9.3.1.1 Mouth Ulcers: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)9.4 Aphthous Ulcers9.4.1 Overview9.4.1.1 Aphthous Ulcers: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)9.5 Post Oral Surgery9.5.1 Overview9.5.1.1 Post Oral Surgery: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)9.6 Oral Lesions9.6.1 Overview9.6.1.1 Oral Lesions: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)9.7 Periodontis (Cavity)9.7.1 Overview9.7.1.1 Periodontis (Cavity): Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)9.8 Gingivitis9.8.1 Overview9.8.1.1 Gingivitis: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)9.9 Receding Gums9.9.1 Overview9.9.1.1 Receding Gums: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)9.10 Frequent Dry Mouth9.10.1 Overview9.10.1.1 Frequent Dry Mouth: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)9.11 Chronic Bad Breath9.11.1 Overview9.11.1.1 Chronic Bad Breath: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)9.12 Toothache9.12.1 Overview9.12.1.1 Toothache: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million) 10. Mouthwash Market - By Distribution Channel10.1 Overview10.2 Mouthwash Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2019 and 2027)10.3 Hypermarkets10.3.1 Overview10.3.2 Hypermarket: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.4 Supermarket10.4.1 Overview10.4.2 Supermarket: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.5 Online Stores10.5.1 Overview10.5.2 Online Stores: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.6 Hospital Pharmacies10.6.1 Overview10.6.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)10.7 Independent Grocery Stores10.7.1 Overview10.7.2 Independent Grocery Stores: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 11. Mouthwash Market - Geographic Analysis11.1 North America: Mouthwash Market11.2 Europe: Mouthwash Market11.3 Asia Pacific: Mouthwash Market11.4 Middle East & Africa: Mouthwash Market11.5 South and Central America: Mouthwash Market 12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Mouthwash Market12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic12.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 13. Mouthwash Market-Industry Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)13.3 Organic Developments13.3.1 Overview13.4 Inorganic Developments13.4.1 Overview 14. COMPANY PROFILES14.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company14.1.1 Key Facts14.1.2 Business Description14.1.3 Products and Services14.1.4 Financial Overview14.1.5 SWOT Analysis14.1.6 Key Developments14.2 Procter & Gamble14.2.1 Key Facts14.2.2 Business Description14.2.3 Products and Services14.2.4 Financial Overview14.2.5 SWOT Analysis14.2.6 Key Developments14.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc.14.3.1 Key Facts14.3.2 Business Description14.3.3 Products and Services14.3.4 Financial Overview14.3.5 SWOT Analysis14.3.6 Key Developments14.4 Unilever14.4.1 Key Facts14.4.2 Business Description14.4.3 Products and Services14.4.4 Financial Overview14.4.5 SWOT Analysis14.4.6 Key Developments14.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.14.5.1 Key Facts14.5.2 Business Description14.5.3 Products and Services14.5.4 Financial Overview14.5.5 SWOT Analysis14.5.6 Key Developments14.6 The Himalaya Drug Company14.6.1 Key Facts14.6.2 Business Description14.6.3 Products and Services14.6.4 Financial Overview14.6.5 SWOT Analysis14.6.6 Key Developments14.7 Lion Corporation14.7.1 Key Facts14.7.2 Business Description14.7.3 Products and Services14.7.4 Financial Overview14.7.5 SWOT Analysis14.7.6 Key Developments14.8 AMWAY14.8.1 Key Facts14.8.2 Business Description14.8.3 Products and Services14.8.4 Financial Overview14.8.5 SWOT Analysis14.8.6 Key Developments14.9 Church & Dwight, Inc.14.9.1 Key Facts14.9.2 Business Description14.9.3 Products and Services14.9.4 Financial Overview14.9.5 SWOT Analysis14.9.6 Key Developments14.10 SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories14.10.1 Key Facts14.10.2 Business Description14.10.3 Products and Services14.10.4 Financial Overview14.10.5 SWOT Analysis14.10.6 Key Developments 15. 