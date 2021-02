Worldwide Mortuary Bags Industry To 2028 - Players Include CLASSIC PLASTICS, Smart Choice Funeral Supplies And Auden Funeral Supplies Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mortuary Bags Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By Size; By End Use; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mortuary bags market is expected to reach US$ 1.85 billion by 2028, according to the study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.The global mortuary bags industry is anticipated to grow due to the recent spike in infectious diseases, and the establishment of new cremation centers across the globe. Moreover, the obese and old age population are more prone to chronic disorders, ultimately have premature deaths, contributing to the demand for mortuary bags.The global mortuary bags industry is fragmented based on service, type, and region. In terms of type, the market is segmented into PVC, Polyethylene, Nylon, Polyester, and others. The size segment is further divided into adult, child/infant, and heavy-duty and bariatric bags. The end-use segment is further divided into hospital, morgue, and others. Segment Highlights

Polythene segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its high strength, durability and moulding capacity. Segment holds over 30% of the global share in 2020. PVC segment is expected to expand at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on size, the adult bags segment is projected to constitute almost half of the market in 2028. The high revenue share of the segment can be attributed to increasing fatal road accidents and high geriatric population with chronic diseases and medical conditions

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Recent spike in COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. and annual deaths due to chronic disorders owing to inconsistent lifestyles were the major driving factors.

accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. Recent spike in COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. and annual deaths due to chronic disorders owing to inconsistent lifestyles were the major driving factors. Few companies such as CLASSIC PLASTICS, Smart Choice Funeral Supplies, and Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd. are few of the major players operating in the industry and account for a significant market share

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Research Methodology 4. Mortuary Bags Market Insights4.1. Mortuary Bags - Industry snapshot4.2. Mortuary Bags Market Dynamics4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities4.2.1.1. Increasing number of fatal road accidents across the globe4.2.1.2. Surge in postmortems in hospitals4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges4.2.2.1. Fluctuations in raw material prices4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)4.4. PESTLE Analysis4.5. Mortuary Bags Market Industry trends 5. Mortuary Bags Market Assessment by Type5.1. Key Findings5.2. Introduction5.2.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, By Type, 2016-2028 (USD Million)5.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)5.3.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)5.4. Polyethylene5.4.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Polyethylene, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)5.5. Nylon5.5.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Nylon, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)5.6. Polyester5.6.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Polyester, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)5.7. Others5.7.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Other Types, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million) 6. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Size6.1. Key Findings6.2. Introduction6.2.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, By Size, 2016-2028 (USD Million)6.3. Adult6.3.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Adult, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)6.4. Child/Infant6.4.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Child/Infant, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)6.5. Heavy Duty & Bariatric Bags6.5.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Heavy Duty & Bariatric Bags, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million) 7. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by End-Use7.1. Key Findings7.2. Introduction7.2.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, By End-Use, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.3. Hospitals7.3.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Hospitals, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.4. Morgues7.4.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Morgues, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)7.5. Others7.5.1. Global Mortuary Bags Market, by Other End-Uses, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million) 8. Mortuary Bags Market Assessment by Geography8.1. Key findings8.2. Introduction8.3. Mortuary Bags Market - North America8.4. Mortuary Bags Market - Europe8.5. Mortuary Bags Market - Asia-Pacific8.6. Mortuary Bags Market - Middle East & Africa8.7. Mortuary Bags Market - Latin America 9. Competitive Landscape9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis9.1.1. Expansion9.1.2. Acquisition9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions 10. Company Profiles10.1. Classic Plastics10.1.1. Company Overview10.1.2. Financial Performance10.1.3. Product Benchmarking10.1.4. Recent Developments10.2. Mopec10.2.1. Company Overview10.2.2. Financial Performance10.2.3. Product Benchmarking10.2.4. Recent Developments10.3. Auden Funeral Supplies Ltd.10.3.1. Company Overview10.3.2. Financial Performance10.3.3. Product Benchmarking10.3.4. Recent Developments10.4. Smart Choice Funeral Supplies10.4.1. Company Overview10.4.2. Financial Performance10.4.3. Product Benchmarking10.4.4. Recent Developments10.5. Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt. Ltd.10.5.1. Company Overview10.5.2. Financial Performance10.5.3. Product Benchmarking10.5.4. Recent Developments10.6. Mortech Manufacturing10.6.1. Company Overview10.6.2. Financial Performance10.6.3. Product Benchmarking10.6.4. Recent Developments10.7. EMS Mobil Sistemler10.7.1. Company Overview10.7.2. Financial Performance10.7.3. Product Benchmarking10.7.4. Recent Developments10.8. Hygeco International Products10.8.1. Company Overview10.8.2. Financial Performance10.8.3. Product Benchmarking10.8.4. Recent Developments10.9. Embalmers Supply Company10.9.1. Company Overview10.9.2. Financial Performance10.9.3. Types/Product Benchmarking10.9.4. Recent Developments10.10. Bi Quadro10.10.1. Company Overview10.10.2. Financial Performance10.10.3. Types/Product Benchmarking10.10.4. Recent DevelopmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nudnxu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-mortuary-bags-industry-to-2028---players-include-classic-plastics-smart-choice-funeral-supplies-and-auden-funeral-supplies-among-others-301235895.html

SOURCE Research and Markets