Worldwide Monitor Industry To 2030 - Major Players Include Dell Technologies, HP And TPV Technology Among Others

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Monitor Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global monitor market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global monitor market is expected to grow from $183.39 billion in 2020 to $197.49 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $221.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.9%. Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the monitor ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Monito market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider monitor market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The monitor market section of the report gives context. It compares the monitor market with other segments of the monitor market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the monitor market are Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., TPV Technology Limited, Lenovo Group Limited, Samsung Group, LG Electronics Inc., Apple Inc., Acer Inc., AsusTek Computer Inc., and Qisda Corporation (Formerly BenQ Corporation).The monitor market consists of sales of monitors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide monitors, which are electronic output devices that use a screen to display information in pictorial form. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.Advanced technologies are gaining popularity in the monitors market. Major companies operating in the monitors market are concentrating on creating creative technological solutions for monitors. For Instance, in January 2020, Acer, a Taiwan based hardware and Electronics Corporation launched CG552 K, a 55-inch, 4 K OLED gaming monitor that supports NVIDIA G-sync, 120Hz adaptive sync athletics. The Acer monitor is fitted with sensors that change brightness automatically according to the light level of the room and switch it off when no one is around.The monitor market covered in this report is segmented by type into cathode-ray tube (CRT); liquid crystal display (LCD); light-emitting diode (LED) and by application into gaming; business/commercial; personal.In June 2018, Sharp Corporation, a Japan-based company that designs and manufactures electronic products acquired Toshiba for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition, which involves the transfer of 80.1% of outstanding shares from Toshiba to Sharp, not only allows Sharp access to the PC market but under the umbrella of Foxconn, the company can also be able to manufacture devices more cheaply. Toshiba, a Japanese multinational engineering and electronics conglomerate corporation.The growing internet penetration is expected to fuel the growth of the monitors market in the forecast period. Globally, according to Internet World Stats, around 4.83 billion people are using the internet, as of June 2020, which is about 62% of the world's overall population. The number of internet users is increasing by more than 6% annually. From June 2019 to June 2020, over 295 million new users arrived online, leading to average growth of around 800,000 new users per day. Globally, more than three-quarters of the world's larger economies of internet users go online via desktops and laptops. Therefore, the growing internet penetration drives the growth of the monitor market.The increasing demand for smartphones is expected to hamper the growth of the monitor market in the forecast period. Smartphones can now be the main computing devices, and the efficiency disparity between laptops and smartphones continues to grow as consumers update their smartphones more quickly than their laptop computers. Latest smartphones even perform better than laptops now. According to a research commissioned by Samsung, an approximate 4.3 billion smartphones were in use worldwide by the end of 2017 (three times the number of laptops) and the people using smartphones is projected to continue to rise by 9% each year and reach 7.2 billion by 2023. Therefore, the increasing demand for smartphones restraints the growth of the monitor market. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Monitor Market Characteristics 3. Monitor Market Trends and Strategies 4. Impact of COVID-19 on Monitor 5. Monitor Market Size and Growth5.1. Global Monitor Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion 5.1.1. Drivers of the Market 5.1.2. Restraints on the Market 5.2. Global Monitor Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5.2.1. Drivers of the Market 5.2.2. Restraints on the Market 6. Monitor Market Segmentation

7. Monitor Market Regional and Country Analysis7.1. Global Monitor Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 7.2. Global Monitor Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Monitor Market

9. China Monitor Market

10. India Monitor Market

11. Japan Monitor Market

12. Australia Monitor Market

13. Indonesia Monitor Market

14. South Korea Monitor Market

15. Western Europe Monitor Market

16. UK Monitor Market

17. Germany Monitor Market

18. France Monitor Market

19. Eastern Europe Monitor Market

20. Russia Monitor Market

21. North America Monitor Market

22. USA Monitor Market

23. South America Monitor Market

24. Brazil Monitor Market

25. Middle East Monitor Market

26. Africa Monitor Market

27. Monitor Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles27.1. Monitor Market Competitive Landscape 27.2. Monitor Market Company Profiles 27.2.1. Dell Technologies Inc. 27.2.1.1. Overview 27.2.1.2. Products and Services 27.2.1.3. Strategy 27.2.1.4. Financial Performance 27.2.2. HP Inc. 27.2.2.1. Overview 27.2.2.2. Products and Services 27.2.2.3. Strategy 27.2.2.4. Financial Performance 27.2.3. TPV Technology Limited 27.2.3.1. Overview 27.2.3.2. Products and Services 27.2.3.3. Strategy 27.2.3.4. Financial Performance 27.2.4. Lenovo Group Limited 27.2.4.1. Overview 27.2.4.2. Products and Services 27.2.4.3. Strategy 27.2.4.4. Financial Performance 27.2.5. Samsung Group 27.2.5.1. Overview 27.2.5.2. Products and Services 27.2.5.3. Strategy 27.2.5.4. Financial Performance 29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Monitor Market 29. Monitor Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis 30. Appendix30.1. Abbreviations 30.2. Currencies 30.3. Research Inquiries 30.4. About the Publisher30.5. Copyright and DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bknlb6

