Worldwide Mobility As A Service Industry To 2026 - Featuring Lyft, UbiGo And Moovit Among Others

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobility as a Service Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global mobility as a service market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global mobility as a service market to grow with a CAGR of 26.9% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on mobility as a service market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on mobility as a service market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global mobility as a service market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global mobility as a service market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

Rapidly growing urban population

Increasing number of smart cities

2) Restraints

Growing car rental and station based car services industry

3) Opportunities

Multiple developments in the MaaS market and advancements in technology

Segment CoveredThe global mobility as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type, transportation type, vehicle type, business model, and operating system. The Global Mobility as a Service Market by Service Type

Ride Hailing

Ride Sharing

Micromobility

Others

The Global Mobility as a Service Market by Transportation Type

Public

Private

The Global Mobility as a Service Market by Vehicle Type

Bike

Car

Bus

The Global Mobility as a Service Market by Business Model

Business-to-Business

Business-to-Consumer

Peer-to-Peer

The Global Mobility as a Service Market by Operating System

Android

IOS

Others

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

Uber Technologies Inc.

Lyft, Inc.

UbiGo AB

Moovit, Inc.

Maas Global Oy

Deutsche Bahn AG

SkedGo Pty Ltd

moovel GmbH

Splyt Technologies Ltd.

Citymapper Ltd.

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the mobility as a service market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the mobility as a service market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global mobility as a service market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Report Description1.2. Research Methods1.3. Research Approaches 2. Executive Summary2.1. Mobility as a Service Market Highlights2.2. Mobility as a Service Market Projection2.3. Mobility as a Service Market Regional Highlights 3. Global Mobility as a Service Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Mobility as a Service Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Service Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Transportation Type3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Vehicle Type3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Business Model3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Operating System3.5.6. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Mobility as a Service Market 4. Mobility as a Service Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Mobility as a Service Market by Service Type5.1. Ride Hailing5.2. Ride Sharing5.3. Micromobility5.4. Others 6. Global Mobility as a Service Market by Transportation Type6.1. Public6.2. Private 7. Global Mobility as a Service Market by Vehicle Type7.1. Bike7.2. Car7.3. Bus 8. Global Mobility as a Service Market by Business Model8.1. Business-to-business8.2. Business-to-consumer8.3. Peer-to-peer 9. Global Mobility as a Service Market by Operating System9.1. Android9.2. IOS9.3. Others 10. Global Mobility as a Service Market by Region 2020-202610.1. North America10.1.1. North America Mobility as a Service Market by Service Type10.1.2. North America Mobility as a Service Market by Transportation Type10.1.3. North America Mobility as a Service Market by Vehicle Type10.1.4. North America Mobility as a Service Market by Business Model10.1.5. North America Mobility as a Service Market by Operating System10.1.6. North America Mobility as a Service Market by Country10.2. Europe10.2.1. Europe Mobility as a Service Market by Service Type10.2.2. Europe Mobility as a Service Market by Transportation Type10.2.3. Europe Mobility as a Service Market by Vehicle Type10.2.4. Europe Mobility as a Service Market by Business Model10.2.5. Europe Mobility as a Service Market by Operating System10.2.6. Europe Mobility as a Service Market by Country10.3. Asia-Pacific10.3.1. Asia-Pacific Mobility as a Service Market by Service Type10.3.2. Asia-Pacific Mobility as a Service Market by Transportation Type10.3.3. Asia-Pacific Mobility as a Service Market by Vehicle Type10.3.4. Asia-Pacific Mobility as a Service Market by Business Model10.3.5. Asia-Pacific Mobility as a Service Market by Operating System10.3.6. Asia-Pacific Mobility as a Service Market by Country10.4. RoW10.4.1. RoW Mobility as a Service Market by Service Type10.4.2. RoW Mobility as a Service Market by Transportation Type10.4.3. RoW Mobility as a Service Market by Vehicle Type10.4.4. RoW Mobility as a Service Market by Business Model10.4.5. RoW Mobility as a Service Market by Operating System10.4.6. RoW Mobility as a Service Market by Sub-region 11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape11.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Mobility as a Service Market11.2. Companies Profiled11.2.1. Uber Technologies Inc.11.2.2. Lyft, Inc.11.2.3. UbiGo AB11.2.4. Moovit, Inc.11.2.5. Maas Global Oy11.2.6. Deutsche Bahn AG11.2.7. SkedGo Pty Ltd11.2.8. moovel GmbH11.2.9. Splyt Technologies Ltd. 11.2.10. Citymapper Ltd.

