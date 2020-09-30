Worldwide Mobile VoIP Industry To 2027 - By Type, Service, Platform, Pricing Model, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile VoIP - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Mobile VoIP market accounted for $20.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $65.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based VoIP services, and increasing penetration of smart phones are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, limited network speed results in interrupted and disruptive communication which is hampering the market growth.

Mobile voice over internet protocol (VoIP) is an extension of the mobility to the voice over IP telephony. It is also known as internet telephony, IP telephony or broadband telephony. In an era of over a billion population of smart phone users who considers mobile phones for their everyday tasks, still does not rely on smart phones alone. Coverage issues and dropped being the common concerns. Here, mobile VoIP takes advantage to offer a web-based phone service with all communication features.

Based on the platform, the android OS segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the free availability of this OS which is attracting creators for developing low-cost smart phones. Moreover, android is an open platform which is enabling application developers to modify the OS as per their needs thereby, boosting the demand for android-based devices.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing subscriber base in economies such as India, China, and Japan. This growth is owing to the increased investment in the deployment of high-speed internet and the wider availability of free applications. Moreover, content and mobile consumption are on a rise in India leading to increased demand for these services.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mobile VoIP Market include Facebook, Inc, Apple. Inc, Google, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Skype, StarSSIP Ltd, Talk 360, Vonage Holdings Corporation, TATA Communications Ltd, MagicJack VocalTec. Ltd, Kakao Corporation, and Horizon Group Inc.

