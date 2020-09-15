Worldwide Mobile Apps And Web Analytics Industry To 2025 - Featuring Microsoft, Google & Oracle Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Solution (Data Analytics, Data Discovery), Application (Content Marketing, Marketing Automation), Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mobile apps and web analytics market is expected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Increasing focus on remote monitoring for the work from home initiatives are set to drive the mobile apps and web analytics market. Increasing focus on enhancing customer experience to achieve a unified view and offer personalized customer experience would drive the adoption of mobile apps and web analytics solutions. The rising need for competitive differentiation, and the growing use of mobile apps due to COVID-19 pandemic, are also expected to drive the market growth. However, the complexity of data synchronization is one of the factors hindering the market growth. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the mobile apps and web analytics market size based on components, solutions, applications, organization size, deployment mode, industry vertical, and region.In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customers' behavior and is making a substantial impact on economies and societies. With offices, educational institutions, and manufacturing facilities shutting down for an indefinite period; major sports and events being postponed; and work-from-home and social distancing policies in effect, businesses are increasingly looking for technologies to help them sail through these difficult times. The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting businesses across the globe. Analytics companies are trying to fight this pandemic by keeping their assets online and ensuring the privacy and security of data across networks. Marketing Automation: The fastest-growing segment of the mobile apps and web analytics market, by application The mobile apps and web analytics market, based on applications mobile advertising and marketing analytics, search engine tracking and ranking, heat map analytics, marketing automation, content marketing, social media management, email marketing, in-app and web behavioral analysis, application performance, and advertising optimization and others (customer churn analysis and brand management).Marketing automation equips brands with the technology, capabilities, and insights they need to understand and interact with their customers meaningfully, at scale, and in real-time. Used properly, it can become an engine of mobile apps and web that moves a brand toward customer-centricity; this simply could not happen without data consolidation, given the complexity of omnichannel, digital communication. Using marketing automation tactics, businesses can stay on top of their marketing activities while effectively targeting customers with pre-programmed or automatically triggered messages across email, web, and social networks. Healthcare and Life Sciences: The largest growing vertical segment of the mobile apps and web analytics market. The current pandemic situation caused by novel coronavirus has been one of the greatest catalysts in the proliferation of AI in Healthcare. Extensive technology use cases that are emerging across drug discovery, illness diagnosis, and virus tracking will drive the ever-growing market of AI even in the post-pandemic period. The healthcare and life sciences industry vertical seeks to adopt the right solutions and technologies to engage with patients in a better way. Hospitals and other health institutions adopt mobile apps and web analytics solutions in their business applications to improve the overall experience of patients. The solutions help in building patient loyalty, while they also help in improving organizational efficiency. The increased customer usage of digital devices, such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, blood pressure monitors, and EHR apps has increased the growth of data generation, which has resulted in the growing adoption of mobile apps and web analytics solutions. APAC: The fastest growing region in the mobile apps and web analytics market. The growing digitalization across the APAC region to deal with a massive amount of data would drive the adoption of mobile apps and web analytics platforms in the region. APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies. Many organizations, active in IoT, are from this region, such as Shenzhen, Samsung, and Hitachi. Certainly, the size of the potential market and local activity are attracting international organizations to focus on IoT initiatives in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market4.2 Market: Top Three Applications4.3 Market: by Region4.4 Market in North America, by Solution and Application 5 Market Overview and Industry Trends5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Enhancing Customer Experience5.2.1.2 Growing Trend of Digitalization5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Competitive Differentiation5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Complexity of Data Synchronization5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Analyzing Large Voluminous Data5.2.3.2 Growing Use of Mobile Apps Due to COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Privacy and Security Concerns Due to Disconnect Between Consumers and Businesses5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.3 Adjacent Markets5.4 Use Cases5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Patent Analysis5.6.1 Patents Filed: Mobile Apps and Web Analytics, by Industry Vertical, 2019-20205.7 Regulatory Implications5.8 Ecosystem5.9 Technology Analysis and Trends5.10 Pricing Analysis 6 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market: COVID-19 Impact 7 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Solutions7.2.1 Solutions: COVID-19 Impact7.2.2 Solutions: Market Drivers7.2.3 Data Analytics7.2.4 Data Discovery7.2.5 Data Visualization7.2.6 Data Management7.3 Services7.3.1 Services: Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Drivers7.3.2 Managed Services7.3.3 Professional Services7.3.3.1 Consulting7.3.3.2 Support and Maintenance7.3.3.3 Deployment and Integration 8 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Applications: COVID-19 Impact8.1.2 Applications: Market Drivers8.2 Mobile Advertising and Marketing Analytics8.3 Search Engine Tracking and Ranking8.4 Heat Map Analytics8.5 Marketing Automation8.6 Content Marketing8.7 Social Media Management8.8 Email Marketing8.9 In-App and Web Behavioral Analysis8.10 Application Performance and Advertising Optimization8.11 Others 9 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Deployment Mode9.1 Introduction9.1.1 Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact9.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers9.2 On-Premises9.3 Cloud 10 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Organization Size10.1 Introduction10.1.1 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact10.1.2 Organization Size: Market Drivers10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises10.3 Large Enterprises 11 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical11.1 Introduction11.2 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics: Enterprise Use Cases11.2.1 Industry Verticals: COVID-19 Impact11.2.2 Industry Verticals: Market Drivers11.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance11.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences11.5 Retail and Ecommerce11.6 Travel and Hospitality11.7 Government11.8 Media and Advertisement11.9 Telecom and Information Technology11.10 Transportation and Logistics11.11 Others 12 Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Middle East and Africa12.6 Latin America 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Market Evaluation Framework13.3 Market Share, 202013.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Key Market Players13.5 Key Market Developments13.5.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements13.5.2 Business Expansions13.5.3 Mergers and Acquisitions13.5.4 Partnerships, Agreements, Contracts, and Collaborations 14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles14.1 Introduction14.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions and Methodology14.2.1 Ranking of Key Players in Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market, 202014.3 Company Evaluation Matrix, 202014.3.1 Star14.3.2 Emerging Leaders14.3.3 Pervasive14.4 Microsoft14.5 Google14.6 Oracle14.7 SAP14.8 AWS14.9 IBM14.10 Teradata14.11 Adobe14.12 Sas Institute14.13 Micro Focus14.14 Tibco Software14.15 Salesforce14.16 Splunk14.17 Microstrategy14.18 at Internet14.19 Webtrends14.20 Comscore14.21 Mixpanel14.22 Upland Localytics14.23 Amplitude Analytics14.24 Qlik14.25 Flurry14.26 Cooladata14.27 Countly14.28 Mobilebridge14.29 Appsflyer14.30 Uxcam14.31 Right-To-Win 15 Adjacent Markets 16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p46dtc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-mobile-apps-and-web-analytics-industry-to-2025---featuring-microsoft-google--oracle-among-others-301130145.html

SOURCE Research and Markets