Worldwide Mist Eliminator Industry To 2025 - Featuring Mecs, Amacs And Hillard Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Mist Eliminator Market by Type (Wire-mesh, Vane, Fiber-bed), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Desalination, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical & Medical, Paper & Pulp, Textile, Food & Beverage), Material, Application, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mist eliminators market is projected to grow from USD 953 million in 2020 to USD 1,159 million by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2020 and 2025.Factors, such as stringent regulations pertaining to emission norms, rising adoption in developing countries, growth of the manufacturing sector, increasing production capacity in the chemical industry, and increasing penetration of mist eliminators in coal-fired power plants in developing countries, are supporting the growth of the mist eliminators market. The US, Germany, France, India, and China are the major markets. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for mist eliminators has been declining due to a slump in the refinery output and postponement of the expansion projects across the globe. Wire-mesh mist eliminators is projected to witness the significant CAGR during the forecast period In terms of volume, the wire-mesh segment dominates the global mist eliminators market. Compared to the other types, wire-mesh mist eliminators offer cost advantage, high strength, low-pressure drop, and a moderate level of efficiency owing to which they are widely used in the oil & gas, chemical, and other industries. As application requirement changes to high-efficiency mist collection, the end-user has to shift toward vane type and fiber-bed mist eliminators. Distillation tower segment projected to lead the mist eliminators market from 2020 to 2025 The distillation tower segment is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from the petrochemical and oil & gas industries for new distillation tower installations and for retrofitting existing facilities to boost production and ensure regulatory compliance. The oil & gas segment projected to lead the mist eliminators market from 2020 to 2025 The oil & gas segment is the largest and steady-growing end-use industry. This is mainly attributed to the stringent government regulations, strong emphasis on pure cut formation during refining, improved efficiency of the operation, and reduced load on regenerators, among others, which support the growth of the market. However, the declining oil prices, widening of the supply-demand gap, and COVID-19 pandemic effect had a severe impact on the mist eliminators market. APAC projected to account for the maximum share of the global mist eliminators market during the forecast period APAC is projected to lead the global mist eliminators market from 2020 to 2025. The market in the region is expected to witness a growing demand from the oil & gas and power generation industries due to increasing regulations and energy demand in the region. The growth of the APAC chemical sector is also creating opportunities for the mist eliminators market. The growing desalination industry is also driving the mist eliminators market in the region. In the power industry, due to stringent government regulations, mist eliminators are widely used for the reduction of SOx emission through flue gas desulfurization.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction4.2 Forecast Impact Factors4.2.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Drivers4.3.2 Restraints4.3.3 Challenges4.3.4 Opportunity4.4 Porter's Five Forces4.5 Ecosystem Market Map4.6 Supply Chain and Value Chain Analysis4.6.1 Disruption due to COVID-194.7 Regulatory Landscape4.8 Technology Mapping4.8.1 New Product Development4.8.2 Technology4.8.2.1 Brownian Diffusion4.8.2.2 Direct Interception4.8.2.3 Inertial Impaction4.8.2.4 Others4.9 Patent Analysis4.10 Average Price Analysis4.10.1 Average Selling Price Trend4.11 YC, YCC Shift4.12 Macroeconomic Indicators4.13 Key Exporting and Importing Countries4.14 Adjacent Markets4.15 Case Study 5 Mist Eliminators Market, by Type - Forecast Till 2025 (Volume and Value)5.1 Wire Mesh5.2 Vane5.3 Fiber Bed5.3.1 C-Glass Staple Fiber5.3.2 Others5.4 Others 6 Mist Eliminators Market, by Material - Forecast Till 2025 (Volume and Value)6.1 Metal6.2 Polypropylene6.3 FRP6.4 Others 7 Mist Eliminators Market, by Application - Forecast Till 2025 (Volume and Value)7.1 Distillation Tower7.2 Evaporator7.3 Knockout Drum7.4 Scrubber7.5 Others7.5.1 Steam Drum7.5.2 Absorber7.5.3 Flare Stacks7.5.4 Soil Vapor Extraction7.5.5 Air Conditioning 8 Mist Eliminators Market, by End Use Industry - Forecast Till 2025 (Volume and Value)8.1 Oil & Gas8.2 Desalination8.3 Power Generation8.4 Chemical8.5 Paper and Pulp8.6 Textile8.7 Pharmaceutical & Medical8.8 Glass Manufacturing8.9 Food & Beverages8.10 Automotive8.11 Others (If Any) 9 Mist Eliminators Market, by Region - Forecast Till 2025 (Volume and Value)9.1 North America9.1.1 The US9.1.2 Canada9.1.3 Mexico9.2 Europe9.2.1 Germany9.2.2 France9.2.3 The UK9.2.4 Spain9.2.5 Italy9.2.6 Russia9.2.7 Benelux9.2.8 Nordic Countries9.2.9 Rest of Europe9.3 Asia-Pacific9.3.1 China9.3.2 Japan9.3.3 India9.3.4 South Korea9.3.5 Australia & New Zealand9.3.6 ASEAN Countries9.3.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.4 South America9.4.1 Brazil9.4.2 Argentina9.4.3 Rest of South America9.5 Middle East9.5.1 Saudi Arabia9.5.2 UAE9.5.3 Qatar9.5.4 Kuwait9.5.5 Oman9.5.6 Rest of ME9.6 Africa9.6.1 South Africa9.6.2 Others 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition and Technology10.1.1 Market Share & Industry Tier Structure Analysis10.1.2 Product Footprint10.1.3 Star10.1.4 Emerging Leader10.1.5 Pervasive10.2 Company Evaluation Matrix 201910.3 Competitive Scenario10.3.1 Expansions10.3.2 Acquisitions10.3.3 New Product Launches10.3.4 Market Strategy Analysis10.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players 11 Company Profiles11.1 Introduction11.2 Sulzer Chemtech Inc.11.3 FMC Technologies Inc.11.4 Ceco Environmental11.5 Sullair, LLC11.6 Munters AB11.7 Koch-Glitsch11.8 Kimre, Inc.11.9 Air Quality Engineering, Inc.11.10 Mecs, Inc.11.11 Amacs11.12 Hillard Corporation11.13 RVT Process Equipment GmbH11.14 3Nine AB11.15 Benvitec11.16 KCH Services Inc.11.17 Coastal Technologies, Inc.11.18 Evergreen Technologies (P) Ltd.11.19 Finepac Structures Pvt. Ltd.11.20 Varun Engineering Pvt. Ltd.11.21 Others

