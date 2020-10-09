Worldwide Milk Packaging Industry To 2026 - By Material And Packaging Type

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Milk Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global milk packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The key factors that drive the market growth include the availability and acceptance of packaged milk due to the increasing population and changing diets. The inclination of consumers towards healthy diets is projected to enhance the adoption of milk across the globe, which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the availability of different types of packaging including portable, brand-friendly PET bottles is also gaining traction from the consumers, which substantially drives the market growth.The global milk packaging market has been segmented into material and packaging type. Based on the material, the market is segmented into plastic, paper & paperboard, and others. The plastic segment is projected to hold a significant market share. Based on the packaging type, the market is segmented into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. Rigid packaging includes cans, bottles, boxes, and other corrugated products. While flexible packaging includes bags, pouches, and others.Geographically, the study of the global milk packaging report covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. North America region is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The regional growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the US and Canada. Further, there is an increasing demand for glass bottle milk in North America amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the market players are collaborating to meet the increasing need.For instance, in June 2020, Ardagh Group, Glass - North America, a business unit of Ardagh Group and Stanpac partnered to meet the increasing demand for glass milk bottles amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the report covers the analysis of various players operating in the market. Some of the plays covered in the report include Amcor PLC, Mondi Group, Ball Corp., Ardagh Group, TetraPak International S.A., and Stanpac Inc., and others.

