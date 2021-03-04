Worldwide Mid-revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Industry To 2027 - Integration Of AI With Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mid-revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Market by Product & Service, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The mid-revenue cycle management/clinical documentation improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $4.55 billion by 2027.

Following a comprehensive secondary and primary study and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report provides the industry's key drivers, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. The main driving factors are increasing healthcare expenditure, rising need to manage unstructured healthcare data, and alterations in revenue due to medical billing errors. Furthermore, factors such as changing healthcare scenarios in developing economies and integrating AI with healthcare revenue cycle management represent high-growth opportunities for players during the forecast period. However, factors such as IT infrastructure constraints in the developing economies and data security concerns are expected to hinder this market's growth.In 2020, based on product & service, the solutions segment is projected to account for the largest share of this market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the ability of various mid-cycle revenue management solutions to curb the loss of revenue while maintaining operational efficiency and revenue integrity.Based on end user, the healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market. This segment's large share is attributed to the growing need to preserve and manage patient billing records and increase the adoption of mid-RCM solutions to simplify billing collection cycles.An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the mid-revenue cycle management/clinical documentation improvement market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights for the five major geographies ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. In 2020, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the mid-revenue cycle management/clinical documentation improvement market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.The key players operating in the mid-revenue cycle management/clinical documentation improvement market are nThrive, Inc. (U.S.), Dolbey Systems, Inc. (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (U.S.), Streamline Healthcare Solutions, LLC (U.S.), Vitalware, LLC (U.S.), Iodine Software LLC (U.S.), Craneware plc (U.K.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Nuance Communication, Inc (U.S.), and Cerner Corporation (U.S.) among others. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1. Market Definition1.2. Market Ecosystem1.3. Currency1.4. Key Stakeholders 2. Research Methodology2.1. Research Process2.2. Data Collection & Validation2.2.1. Secondary Research2.2.2. Primary Research2.2.3. Market Size Estimation2.2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach2.2.3.2. Top-Down Approach2.2.3.3. Growth Forecast2.3. Assumptions for the Study2.4. Limitations for the Study 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction4.2. Drivers4.2.1. Rising Healthcare Expenditure4.2.2. Growing Need to Manage Unstructured Healthcare Data4.2.3. Alterations in Revenue Due to Medical Billing Errors4.3. Restraints4.3.1. IT Infrastructure Constraints in Developing Economies4.4. Opportunities4.4.1. Changing Scenario in Developing Economies4.4.2. Integration of AI With Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management4.5. Challenges4.5.1. Data Security Concerns4.6. COVID-19 Impact Assessment4.7. Market Share Analysis (2019)4.7.1. Market Share Analysis: Mid-Revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Industry4.7.1.1. 3M Company (U.S.)4.7.1.2. Cerner Corporation (U.S.)4.7.1.3. UnitedHealth Group (U.S.)4.7.1.4. Nuance Communication, Inc. (U.S.) 5. Mid-Revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Market, by Product & Service5.1. Introduction5.2. Solutions5.2.1. Clinical Coding5.2.2. Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI)5.2.3. Charge Capture5.2.4. Clinical Documentation5.2.5. Diagnosis-Related Grouping5.2.6. Pre-Bill Review5.3. Consulting Services 6. Mid-Revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Market, by End User6.1. Introduction6.2. Healthcare Providers6.2.1. Inpatient Settings6.2.2. Outpatient Settings6.3. Healthcare Payers 7. Mid-Revenue Cycle Management/Clinical Documentation Improvement Market, by Region7.1. Introduction7.2. North America7.2.1. U.S.7.2.2. Canada7.2.3. Mexico7.3. Europe7.3.1. U.K.7.3.2. Germany7.3.3. France7.3.4. Italy7.3.5. Spain7.3.6. Rest of Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.4.1. China7.4.2. Japan7.4.3. India7.4.4. Australia and New Zealand7.4.5. Indonesia7.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)7.5. Latin America7.5.1. Brazil7.5.2. Argentina7.5.3. Chile7.5.4. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)7.6. Middle East & Africa 8. Competitive Landscape8.1. Introduction8.2. Key Growth Strategies8.3. Competitive Benchmarking 9. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Product & Service Portfolio, Financial Overview, and Strategic Developments)9.1. nThrive, Inc.9.2. Dolbey Systems, Inc.9.3. 3M Company9.4. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (Optum, Inc.)9.5. Streamline Healthcare Solutions, LLC9.6. Vitalware, LLC9.7. Iodine Software LLC9.8. Craneware Plc9.9. Epic Systems Corporation9.10. ChartWise Medical Systems, Inc.9.11. Nuance Communications, Inc.9.12. Cerner Corporation 10. Appendix10.1. Questionnaire10.2. Available CustomizationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/93k1uq

