Worldwide Microprocessor And GPU Industry To 2025 - Featuring Intel, Qualcomm & Samsung Among Others

The "Microprocessor and GPU Market by Architecture, Functionality, GPU Type, Deployment, Application (Consumer Electronics, Server and Data Center, Automotive, BFSI, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microprocessor and GPU market was valued at USD 83.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 112.7 billion by 2025; it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% between 2020 and 2025.

The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the increase in demand for consumer electronics and the rise in adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled devices and equipment. Moreover, the implementation of cloud-based platforms and server environments during the COVID-19 pandemic could play a key role in driving the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market.

In-premise GPU can be implemented for desktop, workstations, and enterprises, and therefore, offers a broad portfolio of products and solutions for end-users.

The on-premise segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 for the microprocessor and GPU market, by deployment. In-premise GPU offers developers the advantage of performing unlimited iteration and testing time at a fixed, one-time cost. It can be used for game development, retail, supercomputing, telecommunication, smart cities, transportation, and other industrial applications. The increasing adoption of supercomputers to accelerate the discovery of drugs, predicting the weather, performing scientific discovery, and running simulation programs has also spurred the growth of in-premise GPU solutions.

The real-time systems segment is estimated to have the largest market share in 2025 and register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period.

The real-time systems segment for the microprocessor and GPU market is estimated to have the largest market share in 2025 and register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period, by functionality. Microprocessors used in real-time systems perform dedicated functions, including calculations and word processing within specified time constraints at high speeds through real-time computing capabilities. Some of the applications of real-time system based devices include anti-lock braking systems, process control systems, traffic control systems, simulation systems, network systems, medical systems, fly-by-wire (FBW) systems, among others. The high adoption of application-specific microprocessors and embedded microprocessors for various applications including medical systems, industrial, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and automotive electronics systems is expected to grow the demand for a real-time system.

APAC is projected to become the fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for the microprocessor and GPU market during the forecast period. The region is home to some of the major global semiconductor foundries, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited (TSMC) ( Taiwan), Samsung Group ( South Korea), and United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) ( Taiwan). The presence of these companies, along with many other small-scale foundries in the region, is also expected to contribute to the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market in APAC during the forecast period. The semiconductor & electronics industry is booming in the region due to the high demand for consumer electronics. The availability and demand for low-cost electronic products in APAC countries such as China and India are expected to further contribute to an increased demand for microprocessors in the region. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the microprocessor and GPU market in APAC.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary3.1 Scenario Analysis3.1.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario3.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)3.1.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)3.1.4 Realistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19) 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Microprocessor and GPU Market4.2 Microprocessor and GPU Market, by Country4.3 Microprocessor and GPU Market, by Deployment4.4 Americas: Microprocessor Market, by Application & Country 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for High Performance and Energy-Efficient Processors and Gpus5.2.1.2 Rise in the Adoption of Internet of Things (Iot)-Enabled Devices and Equipment5.2.1.3 Implementation of Cloud-Based Platforms and Server Environments During the COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Decrease in Demand for Pcs5.2.2.2 Rise in Adoption of Alternative Solutions5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Artificial Intelligence (Ai) and Deep Learning-Based Applications, Such as Supercomputers, Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.3.2 Increase in Adoption of Smart Factories and Industry 4.05.2.3.3 Adoption of Remote Working Practices due to COVID-19 Pandemic5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Instability in the Prices of Gpu5.2.4.2 Rapid Technological Changes in the Market with High Consumer Demands5.2.4.3 Short-Term Decrease in Demand for Smartphones and Tablets due to the COVID-19 Pandemic5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Average Selling Price Trends5.6 Technology Analysis5.6.1 Cloud Gpu5.7 Case Studies5.8 Regulatory Update 6 Microprocessor Market, by Architecture6.1 Introduction6.2 X866.2.1 Various Software and Operating System (Os) Such as Dos, Linux, Windows, Solaris, Bsd, and Mac Os Support X86 Based Hardware6.3 Arm6.3.1 Easy to Manage, Simple, and Power-Efficient Design of the Arm Architecture Lead to Its High Compatibility with Low-Powered Embedded and Portable Devices6.4 Sparc6.4.1 Various Firmware Releases Over the Past Years Have Improved the Performance, Security Capabilities, and Efficiency of These Processors6.5 Other Architecture Types6.5.1 High Adaptability Offered by Power Architecture-Based Platform to Integrate Ai Technology and Machine Learning into Its Operations Drive Its Market Growth 7 Graphics Processor Unit (Gpu) Market, by Deployment7.1 Introduction7.2 On-Cloud Gpu7.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Virtual Gpu in Place of Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Driving the Growth of On-Cloud Gpu7.3 In-Premise Gpu7.3.1 In-Premise Gpu Benefit from Data Sovereignty and Privacy, Which Makes Them Suitable for Use in the Healthcare and Financial Industries 8 Graphics Processor Unit (Gpu) Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Discrete Gpu8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Ray Tracing and Cloud Computing Applications Projected to Increase the Use of Discrete Gpu8.3 Integrated Gpu8.3.1 Increasing Support for Augmented Reality (Ar) and Virtual Reality (Vr) Applications in Smartphones and Tablets Increasing the Demand for Integrated Gpus 9 Microprocessor Market, by Functionality9.1 Introduction9.2 Real-Time Systems9.2.1 High Adoption of Real-Time Systems Microprocessor for Various Applications Driving Their Market Demand9.3 Standalone Systems9.3.1 Use of Standalone Systems in Digital Cameras, Video Game Consoles, Desktops, Workstations, and Information Kiosk 10 Microprocessor and Gpu Market, by Application10.1 Microprocessor by Application10.1.1 Introduction10.1.2 Consumer Electronics10.1.3 Servers & Datacenters10.1.4 Automotive10.1.5 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)10.1.6 Healthcare10.1.7 Aerospace & Defense10.1.8 Industrial10.1.9 Other Applications 10.1.10 Negatively Impacted Application by COVID-19 in the Microprocessor Market 10.1.11 Least Impacted Application by COVID-1910.2 Gpu by Application10.2.1 Introduction10.2.2 Consumer Electronics10.2.3 Servers & Datacenters10.2.4 Automotive10.2.5 Healthcare10.2.6 Aerospace & Defense10.2.7 Industrial10.2.8 Other Applications10.2.9 Negatively Impacted Application by COVID-19 10.2.10 Least-Impacted Application by COVID-19 in the Gpu Market 11 Geographic Analysis11.1 Introduction11.2 Americas11.3 Europe11.4 APAC11.5 Rest of the World (RoW) 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Overview12.2 Key Players in the Microprocessor and Gpu Market12.3 Company Evaluation Matrix12.3.1 Star12.3.2 Pervasive12.3.3 Emerging Leader12.3.4 Participant12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Companies)12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Companies)12.6 Competitive Scenario12.6.1 Product Launches & Developments12.6.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, & Joint Ventures12.6.3 Acquisitions & Expansions 13 Company Profiles13.1 Introduction13.2 Key Players13.2.1 Intel13.2.2 Qualcomm13.2.3 Samsung13.2.4 Nvidia13.2.5 Amd13.2.6 Broadcom13.2.7 Mediatek13.2.8 Texas Instruments13.2.9 Marvell 13.2.10 Ibm13.3 Right to Win13.4 5 Year Company Revenue Analysis13.5 Other Companies13.5.1 Nxp Semiconductors13.5.2 Apple13.5.3 Huawei13.5.4 Unisoc Communications13.5.5 Allwinner Technology13.5.6 Fujitsu13.5.7 Xilinx13.5.8 Renesas13.5.9 Via Technologies 13.5.10 Imagination Technologies 14 Appendix

