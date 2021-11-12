Worldwide Microalgae Industry To 2028 - Growing Demand For Microalgae From Bio-Refineries Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microalgae Market by Distribution Channel, Type, Application - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the microalgae market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market size, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts to 2028. The microalgae market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $1.8 billion by 2028.The factors such as inclination towards health & wellness trends and growing dietary supplements industry, growing demand for natural food colors, growing vegetarianism, growing nutraceutical industry, and increasing preference for microalgae sourced products are driving the growth of the global microalgae market. However, low awareness about the benefits of microalgae and the complex production process of algae products is expected to hinder the growth of the global microalgae market.The global microalgae market study presents historical market data in terms of values (2019 and 2020), estimated current data (2021), and forecasts for 2028- by distribution channel (consumer channel, business channel), type (Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella salina, Haematococcus pluvialis, and other microalgae), and application (nutraceuticals, food & beverages, animal feed, cosmetics, and other applications). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.Based on distribution channel, the microalgae market is mainly segmented into consumer (B2C) and business (B2B) channels. The business channel (B2B) segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the overall microalgae market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the direct bulk purchasing of microalgae by manufacturers from various industries, such as nutraceuticals, food & beverage, and animal feed, for further product development.Based on type, the microalgae market is mainly segmented into Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella salina, Haematococcus pluvialis, and other microalgae. Spirulina is estimated to remain the largest product type through 2028 in the microalgae market due to the rising health & wellness trends and dietary supplements industry; growing demand for natural food colors; increasing vegetarianism; stringent regulations regarding the inclusion of synthetic colors and flavors; growing malnutrition; increasing preference for Spirulina-sourced products, especially Omega-3 fatty acids; growing use of Spirulina in aquaculture; rising investments from leading color houses; and an increasing number of products that include Spirulina as an ingredient.Based on application, the microalgae market is mainly divided into nutraceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, animal feed, and others. The nutraceuticals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global microalgae market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the booming nutraceuticals sector, growing health concerns of the aging population in various countries, growing desire for natural alternatives to traditional pharmaceutical products, and increased awareness among consumers on the link between nutrition and health. While the food & beverages segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for microalgae-derived natural food color in confectionery products (including candies and chewing gum), frostings, ice cream, and frozen desserts, dessert coatings, and toppings, among others.An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the industry provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global microalgae market in 2021, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to the huge consumption of health supplements, strict regulations against the use of synthetic colors, growth of subsidiary industries like cosmetics and biofertilizers, increasing preference for natural protein sources, and presence of key algae biomass manufacturers with huge production capacities, especially in the U.S. However, Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, mainly due to the increased adoption of microalgae, especially spirulina and chlorella, in the manufacturing of therapeutic & nutritional products, growing reluctance towards the usage of synthetic colors, rising demand for natural blue colorants, and investments from leading color stakeholders in the phycocyanin space.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary3.1. Introduction3.2. Segment Analysis3.2.1. Distribution Channel Segment Analysis3.2.2. Type Segment Analysis3.2.3. Application Segment Analysis3.2.4. Regional Analysis3.2.5. Key Players 4. Market Insights4.1. Introduction4.2. Drivers4.2.1. Inclination Towards Health & Wellness Trends and Growing Dietary Supplements Industr4.2.2. Growing Demand for Natural Food Colors4.2.3. Growing Vegetarianism4.2.4. Growing Nutraceuticals Industry4.2.5. Increasing Preference for Microalgae-Sourced Products4.3. Restraints4.3.1. Low Awareness of Benefits of Algae4.3.2. Complex Production of Algae Products4.4. Challenge4.4.1. Risk of Contamination4.5. Opportunities4.5.1. Growing Demand for Phycocyanin4.5.2. Growing Demand for Microalgae from Bio-Refineries4.6. Trends4.6.1. Adoption of New Production Technologies (Photobioreactors) 5. Impact of Covid-19 on the Microalgae Market 6. Global Microalgae Market, by Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Spirulina6.3. Chlorella6.4. Dunaliella Salina6.5. Haematococcus Pluvialis6.6. Other Microalgae 7. Global Microalgae Market, by Distribution Channel7.1. Introduction7.2. Business Channel (B2B)7.3. Consumer Channel (B2C) 8. Global Microalgae Market, by Application8.1. Introduction8.2. Nutraceuticals8.3. Food and Beverages8.4. Animal Feed8.5. Cosmetics8.6. Other Applications 9. Global Microalgae Market, by Geography9.1. Introduction9.2. North America9.2.1. U.S.9.2.2. Canada9.3. Europe9.3.1. Germany9.3.2. France9.3.3. U.K.9.3.4. Italy9.3.5. Spain9.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)9.4. Asia-Pacific9.4.1. China9.4.2. India9.4.3. Japan9.4.4. Australia9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)9.5. Latin America9.5.1. Brazil9.5.2. Mexico9.5.3. Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)9.6. Middle East and Africa 10. Competitive Landscape10.1. Introduction10.2. Competitive Benchmarking 11. Company Profiles11.1. Fuqing King Dnarmsa Spirulina Co.Ltd.11.2. Earthrise Nutritionals, LLC11.3. E.I.D. - Parry ( India) Limited11.4. Cyanotech Corporation11.5. Dongtai City Spirulina Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.11.6. Yunnan Green A Biological Project Co., Ltd.11.7. Jiangshan Comp Spirulina Co., Ltd.11.9. Zhejiang Binmei Biotechnology Co., Ltd.11.10. Bluetec Naturals Co., Ltd.11.11. Taiwan Chlorella Manufacturing Company(TCMC)11.12. Sun Chlorella Corporation11.13. Far East Microalgae Industries, Co., Ltd.11.14. Roquette Klotze GmbH & Co. KG11.15. Gong Bih Enterprise Co., Ltd.11.16. Yaeyama Shokusan Co., Ltd.11.17. Vedan Biotechnology Corporation11.18. AlgoSource11.19. Tianjin Norland Biotech Co., Ltd11.20. Phycom BV11.21. Allmicroalgae Natural Products S.A.11.22. Duplaco B.V.11.23. Taiwan Wilson Enterprise Inc.11.24. Daesang Corporation11.25. Algalimento S.L11.26. Seagrass Tech Private Limited11.27. Plankton Australia Pty Limited11.28. Hangzhou OuQi Food Co., Ltd.11.29. Shaanxi Rebecca Bio-Tech Co., Ltd 12. AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekddsu

